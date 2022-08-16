ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gunman who shot Miami-Dade officer identified, linked to armed robbery in Broward

By David Ovalle
 4 days ago

Investigators are trying to piece together events that led to a shootout that left a Miami-Dade detective fighting for his life and the suspected gunman, a 32-year-old from Georgia, killed by police after a car chase that ended with a car crash in Liberty City.

Detective Cesar Echaverry, 29, on Tuesday remained in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital, leaving fellow officers stunned and donating to a police officer’s assistance fund for his grieving family. Sources also identified the gunman as Jeremy Willie Horton, of Lithia Springs, Georgia.

Read more: Miami-Dade dectitive shot in head identified, remains in ‘extremely critical’ condition.

Law-enforcement officials have been tight-lipped about the probe, but multiple sources identified Horton, who was behind the wheel of a white Hyundai that drew the attention of patrolling officers with Miami-Dade’s Robbery Intervention Detail. The car is believed to have been used in the armed robbery of a convenience store in Dania Beach on Monday.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the robbery happened at about 3:39 pm. Monday on the 400 block of East Dania Beach Boulevard. Two armed men had taken robbed the store, but the clerk managed to take a photo of the car’s tag.

A license-plate reader led investigators to a Miami Springs hotel, where the car had been spotted earlier in the day. A bulletin was issued — and Miami-Dade Robbery Intervention Detail detectives found the car on Northwest 62nd Street and 17th Avenue in Liberty City.

That’s where Horton, surrounded by police cars, refused to come out and then drove off, hitting several police vehicles, according to the department. The car chase ended when the Hyundai plowed into a passing car, and then a utility pole at Northwest 62nd Street and Seventh Avenue.

Investigators believe Horton ran out of the car and fired, hitting Echaverry in the head. Other police officers fired their weapons, and Horton was killed on the scene not far from his car. A gun believed used by Horton was recovered on the scene, sources say. It’s not yet clear how many officers were involved or how many shots were fired during the exchange.

Exactly how long Horton had been in South Florida remains unclear — but he’d been pulled over by Golden Beach police officer on Aug. 8 while driving a 2021 gray 4-door Chrysler. Record show at the time he had a suspended Georgia driver’s license but no warrants out for his arrest, according to Golden Beach Police Chief Rudy Herbello.

The driver's license photo of Jeremy Willie Horton, of Lithia Springs, Georgia. He is identified by sources as the man who shot a Miami-Dade police detective on Monday night. Horton was then shot and killed by police.

“Mr. Horton advised the officers that he was lost, thinking that he was in Hallandale and that is driver license was suspended,” Herbello said.

The chief said Horton was given citations for having no proof of insurance, having an expired tag and driving with a suspended Georgia license.

Records show Horton has been arrested numerous times in his home state since 2011, when he was charged with two minor marijuana possession charges. But in 2013, police in Marietta, Georgia arrested Horton on charge of aggravated assault on an officer, three counts of felony obstruction on police and criminal trespassing.

The disposition of the case was unclear, but records from the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office show he wound up spending nearly 300 days in jail for that case.

The following year, he was charged with driving without a license, obstruction of an officer and failure to stay in a traffic lane, followed by charges of speeding, not having a tag and failing to appearing court.

Then in 2019, Horton was accused in Cobb County, Georgia of battery, cruelty to a child and giving a false name, court records show. He spent 200 days in jail, but was ultimately released on bond to await trial, court records show.

The case, however, was dropped in July 2022 after prosecutors said they could not prove the case “at the request, or due to the unavailability, of the alleged victim.”

