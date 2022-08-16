Newest Carrollton K-9 officer named Bob is ready for duty

CARROLLTON, Ga. — There are some new faces around the Carrollton Police Department, including one with four legs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

K-9 officer Bob, 2, and his partner officer Kane Hemingway will be working with the Carrollton Police Department.

Before starting his law enforcement journey, Hemingway was in the United States Marine Corps for five years, according to officials.

He was a K-9 officer for another local department before joining CPD.

The department says Bob is certified in tracking, article searches, apprehension and narcotics detection.

Carrollton police say they are excited and look forward to the duo serving the citizens of Carrollton.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Family caught up in Atlanta's affordable housing crisis finds help The family had been living in a motel. Now they are in a home that they can afford to rent. There are more than 1200 homeless students in APS. (WSB-TV)

©2022 Cox Media Group