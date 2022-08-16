ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, GA

Newest Carrollton K-9 officer named Bob is ready for duty

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iO15G_0hJZhF9u00

CARROLLTON, Ga. — There are some new faces around the Carrollton Police Department, including one with four legs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

K-9 officer Bob, 2, and his partner officer Kane Hemingway will be working with the Carrollton Police Department.

Before starting his law enforcement journey, Hemingway was in the United States Marine Corps for five years, according to officials.

He was a K-9 officer for another local department before joining CPD.

The department says Bob is certified in tracking, article searches, apprehension and narcotics detection.

Carrollton police say they are excited and look forward to the duo serving the citizens of Carrollton.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Family caught up in Atlanta's affordable housing crisis finds help The family had been living in a motel. Now they are in a home that they can afford to rent. There are more than 1200 homeless students in APS. (WSB-TV)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police investigating shooting in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — There was an officer-involved shooting on Saturday night in southwest Atlanta, police say. The incident occurred in downtown Atlanta near Mercedes-Benz Stadium, police say. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police closed down several roads in the area of the shooting. No additional...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carrollton, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Carrollton, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
CBS 46

Man charged in UWG freshman’s murder seen in clinic without handcuffs

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Patients at a Carrollton clinic are outraged an accused killer was walked into a packed waiting room unrestrained this week. Paige Wessinger couldn’t believe her eyes while waiting to see her doctor on Wednesday. She was with her 2-year-old granddaughter when a Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy walked in with Richard Sigman, a former University of West Georgia lecturer charged with the murder of 18-year-old Anna Jones. Wessinger said Sigman was not in handcuffs.
CARROLLTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man receives life plus 375 years in prison for murder of Fulton County detective

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man accused of the deadly shooting of a Fulton County Police Department detective in March 2015 received a life sentence. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane C. Barwick sentenced 50-year-old Amanuel Menghesha for killing Fulton County Police Department Detective Terence Green and shooting at other officers. Prosecutors said he was found guilty of malice murder, aggravated assault on a peace officer and more than 30 other crimes.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Police#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group#Cpd#Aps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WXIA 11 Alive

$10,000 in damage at Buckhead Theatre as windows are smashed out

ATLANTA — Several windows were smashed out at the Buckhead Theatre by a man who police said was upset over a nearby barfight. In all, the string of broken windows amounted to roughly $10,000 in damage at the historic theater. Atlanta Police said they arrested a "young, drunk" man...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Dunwoody police searching for rape suspect they say poses as priest, lures women at bus stops

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody Police are searching for a man wanted for rape that they say lures women by telling them he is a priest. Police said the man, identified as 46-year-old Marco Johnson, will pull his car up beside women walking or waiting at bus stops, then gains their confidence by telling them he’s a priest of the EFY religion and a spiritual leader.
DUNWOODY, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Witness Placed In Protective Custody After Court Docs Leak

It looks like things aren't working in Young Thug's favor these days. The Atlanta star is currently behind bars as he awaits trial. Yesterday, it was revealed that he was denied bond for the third time. Prior to the bond hearing, court documents leaked that said there was at least...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Metro firefighters face delayed training due to protests at new safety facility

ATLANTA — Protests at a new public safety facility could delay training for metro firefighters. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston explains the impact this has on every citizen. Thursday was testing day for 25 firefighter cadets. Huddleston witnessed the cadets putting on their gear at record speed to rescue one of their own, who “collapsed” on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
177K+
Followers
123K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy