ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WGAL

Road rage involving a gun in Dauphin County

State police in Harrisburg are investigating a road rage incident. According to state police, while on Interstate 283, 27-year-old Dalton Bechtel of Harrisburg pointed a handgun at 33-year-old Kyle Salerno, also of Harrisburg. State police contacted and interviewed both parties. They say Bechtel was in possession of a handgun, was...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Weekend work scheduled on SB I-83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge

PennDOT announced Saturday that expansion dam repairs are scheduled over multiple weekends on southbound Interstate 83 on the John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River between the City of Harrisburg in Dauphin County and Lemoyne Borough in Cumberland County. Weather permitting, repairs will be performed from approximately 9...
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Manheim, PA
Crime & Safety
Lancaster County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Manheim, PA
County
Lancaster County, PA
WGAL

Manheim Township Police search for shooting suspect

Manheim Township Police are searching for a suspect they say was involved in a shooting. Police say the shooting happened on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 14, at the Villages of Lancaster Green. According to police, the shooting was in the 1600 block of Judie Lane at an area close to the...
MANHEIM, PA
WGAL

New students move in at Millersville University in Lancaster County

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — Friday is move-in day for students at Millersville University in Lancaster County. Seventy-five student volunteers are helping 500 first-year students move in. This year will be a bit different. For the first time since the spring semester in 2020, masks will not be required. The school...
MILLERSVILLE, PA
WETM 18 News

Pa. State Police Trooper charged with DUI

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who allegedly drove while intoxicated while on duty. According to State Police, Trooper Joshua M. Ravel assigned to Troop J in York was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the morning of […]
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Applicants#Police Departments
abc27.com

City of York bans driveway car washing

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Council voted on August 16 to adopt the changes made to the City of York’s Stormwater Ordinance. These changes make things such as washing your car in your driveway, illegal. The changes were mandated from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP)....
YORK, PA
WGAL

Man will stand trial in double homicide in Cumberland County

A man charged in connection with a double homicide in Cumberland County will stand trial. Cordaryl Burns had his preliminary hearing Friday. He's charged with homicide and arson. Police arrested Burns and another man, Larry Burns, in March. Investigators said the men shot and killed two people in February in...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGAL

Suspect identified in 1988 homicide in Berks County

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police have identified a suspect in the 1988 homicide of a woman in Berks County. Investigators announced Thursday that DNA tests confirmed Scott Grim killed Anna Kane. Grim was 26 at the time. He died in 2018. Kane was beaten and strangled in...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Tentative deal heads off Dallastown teachers' strike

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Teachers at the Dallastown School District will not be going on strike after reaching a tentative agreement with the school board. The two sides came to a deal on a new four-year contract during a school board meeting Thursday night. The teachers were weighing a...
DALLASTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

Fulton Bank Fraud: Man Charged in Parkesburg

PARKESBURG, PA — The Parkesburg Police Department announced the arrest of 37-year-old Jesse George in connection with a fraud case. According to a press release, on August 12, 2022, Mr. George attempted to commit fraud at the Fulton Bank located at 100 West First Avenue in Parkesburg and other financial institutions in the area. Additional charges and defendants are pending.
PARKESBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy