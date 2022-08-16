Read full article on original website
Harrisburg School District Superintendent responds to internal investigation of staff member
The School District of Harrisburg has released a statement after the high school football coach, Calvin Everett, was charged in connection with unlicensed car sales over the internet. Statement from School District of Harrisburg Superintendent Mr. Eric Turman. Dear Harrisburg School District Parents, Guardians, Students, Staff, and Community,. I am...
Lancaster County residents kept awake by bridge noise now sleeping easier after fix
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — After an8 On Your Side investigation into a noisy bridge in Lancaster County, PennDOT came out and fixed it. Residents who were once kept up by the noise are now sleeping easier. "All I heard was 'Bu-bump. Bu-bump.' All the time. It was horrible,"...
Road rage involving a gun in Dauphin County
State police in Harrisburg are investigating a road rage incident. According to state police, while on Interstate 283, 27-year-old Dalton Bechtel of Harrisburg pointed a handgun at 33-year-old Kyle Salerno, also of Harrisburg. State police contacted and interviewed both parties. They say Bechtel was in possession of a handgun, was...
Weekend work scheduled on SB I-83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge
PennDOT announced Saturday that expansion dam repairs are scheduled over multiple weekends on southbound Interstate 83 on the John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River between the City of Harrisburg in Dauphin County and Lemoyne Borough in Cumberland County. Weather permitting, repairs will be performed from approximately 9...
Manheim Township Police search for shooting suspect
Manheim Township Police are searching for a suspect they say was involved in a shooting. Police say the shooting happened on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 14, at the Villages of Lancaster Green. According to police, the shooting was in the 1600 block of Judie Lane at an area close to the...
New students move in at Millersville University in Lancaster County
MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — Friday is move-in day for students at Millersville University in Lancaster County. Seventy-five student volunteers are helping 500 first-year students move in. This year will be a bit different. For the first time since the spring semester in 2020, masks will not be required. The school...
CLEARED: Route 30 East in Lancaster County shut down due to crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash closed a part of US Route 30 east in Lancaster Countyfor part of the afternoon on Saturday. According to PennDOT, there was a multi-vehicle crash on US 30 eastbound between Exit: MOUNTVILLE and Exit: CENTERVILLE ROAD. All lanes were closed. No word...
Pa. State Police Trooper charged with DUI
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who allegedly drove while intoxicated while on duty. According to State Police, Trooper Joshua M. Ravel assigned to Troop J in York was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the morning of […]
Lancaster County DA releases results of investigation into fatal crashes at busy intersection
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Lancaster County district attorney's office is releasing results of its investigation into a busy intersection where there were two fatal crashes earlier this year. In each case, a tractor-trailer and a car collided at Route 72 and Lititz Road, north of East Petersburg. The...
Is it legal to have body parts? Arrest of man accused of dealing in human remains raises questions
A former Cumberland County man who is accused of trying to buy stolen human body parts is expected back in court next month. Jeremy Pauley, 40, is charged with abuse of a corpse and receiving stolen property. His preliminary hearing – to determine if there's enough evidence to go to...
City of York bans driveway car washing
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Council voted on August 16 to adopt the changes made to the City of York’s Stormwater Ordinance. These changes make things such as washing your car in your driveway, illegal. The changes were mandated from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP)....
Man will stand trial in double homicide in Cumberland County
A man charged in connection with a double homicide in Cumberland County will stand trial. Cordaryl Burns had his preliminary hearing Friday. He's charged with homicide and arson. Police arrested Burns and another man, Larry Burns, in March. Investigators said the men shot and killed two people in February in...
Update: Missing man found safe after search investigation in Lancaster County
WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: Jerry Roach has been found safely. According to emergency dispatch, a search detail is underway for a missing man in Lancaster County. The West Lampeter Township police are searching for 79-year-old Jerry Roach. Police, along with K-9 units, are looking for Roach near...
Suspect identified in 1988 homicide in Berks County
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police have identified a suspect in the 1988 homicide of a woman in Berks County. Investigators announced Thursday that DNA tests confirmed Scott Grim killed Anna Kane. Grim was 26 at the time. He died in 2018. Kane was beaten and strangled in...
Tentative deal heads off Dallastown teachers' strike
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Teachers at the Dallastown School District will not be going on strike after reaching a tentative agreement with the school board. The two sides came to a deal on a new four-year contract during a school board meeting Thursday night. The teachers were weighing a...
Police: Man arrested in Pennsylvania for allegedly buying human remains on Facebook
EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police say they have arrested a man in Pennsylvania for allegedly buying human remains on Facebook. In a news release from the East Pennsboro Township Police Department, Jeremy Pauley was arrested on Thursday and charged with abuse of a human corpse, receiving stolen property and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities.
Dallastown teachers meet with school board as possible strike looms
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The start of the school year is just days away, but the Dallastown School District may be without some of its teachers as many of them are prepared to go on strike. Dallastown Area Education Association, the teachers union, met with the school board on...
PGCB: Two people banned from PA casinos after leaving kids alone while gambling
HARRISBURG Pa. (WTAJ)– Two adults have been banned from Pennsylvania casinos after they left their children alone while they gambled for about an hour. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) held a public meeting that was on Wednesday, and during that meeting the board took action on the parents and also implemented a fine on […]
Fulton Bank Fraud: Man Charged in Parkesburg
PARKESBURG, PA — The Parkesburg Police Department announced the arrest of 37-year-old Jesse George in connection with a fraud case. According to a press release, on August 12, 2022, Mr. George attempted to commit fraud at the Fulton Bank located at 100 West First Avenue in Parkesburg and other financial institutions in the area. Additional charges and defendants are pending.
Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court orders Lancaster, Berks, Fayette counties to count undated mail ballots
The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court has ordered Lancaster, Berks and Fayette counties to count undated mail ballots they received for the May 17 primary. This breaks an impasse between the counties and the Department of State over the counting of the ballots. A federal court tossed out a provision in state...
