Macomb County, MI

Tv20detroit.com

State gets $1.55M for rail improvements between Kalamazoo & Dearborn

(WXYZ) — Michigan is getting some major funding from the U.S. government to accelerate improvements on our railroad infrastructure. The $1.55 million will go to the reconstruction of five bridges along the rail corridor between Kalamazoo and Dearborn. That route is part of the train that carries people between...
DEARBORN, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit woman who worked in WWII bomber factory celebrates 102nd birthday

(WXYZ) — A long-term resident at an assisted living center in Southfield celebrated a major milestone on Thursday. Hester Crawford turned 102nd birthday on August 18th. Her friends at St. Anne's Mead Assisted Living threw her a big party the day before. Crawford was born in Dawson Springs, Kentucky...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Damaged pipe that led to water main break to be removed Saturday

(WXYZ) — The Great Lakes Water Authority is preparing to remove the damaged section of pipe that led to a water main break in several metro Detroit counties. According to GLWA the damaged section of pipe will be cut today, Friday, August 19, and be removed via crane on Saturday, August 20.
ROCHESTER, MI
Tv20detroit.com

2 shot, one dead in Saturday morning shooting on Detroit’s westside

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department confirms two men were involved in a double shooting Saturday morning in Detroit. The shooting occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 22200 block of Grove Street on the city’s west side. One man is dead and another man is...
DETROIT, MI
#Keno#Michigan Lottery
Tv20detroit.com

Happy Birthday, Hester Crawford! St. Anne’s Mead resident turns 102

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Hester Crawford, a long-term resident at St. Anne’s Mead, celebrates 102 years today!. Her cousin, Pamela Crawford, who celebrated her Centenarian Celebration, said Crawford is just as energetic as she was thirty years ago. Born in 1900 in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, Crawford first visited...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

'Corvette Fest' coming to Canterbury Village on Sept. 3

(WXYZ) — Fans of the Chevrolet Corvette will have a chance to see dozens of them up close during the Corvette Fest happening next month. The GMC Corvette Set "Corvette Fest" will take place on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Olde World Canterbury Village in Lake Orion. The free event...
LAKE ORION, MI
Tv20detroit.com

GLWA lifts boil water advisory for remaining 7 communities

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The precautionary boil water advisory has been lifted for the seven remaining communities effected by Great Lakes Water Authority's water main break. Those communities include: the Village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, City of Rochester, Shelby Township, and Washington Township. GLWA adds...
ROCHESTER, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Belle Isle Aquarium gets octopus, running contest to name it

(WXYZ) — The Belle Isle Aquarium has welcomed a new addition – an octopus – and the aquarium is taking suggestions for a name. The octopus tank is a gift from Jon Cotton and is the latest addition to the aquarium, which already includes gar fish, stingrays, piranhas, clownfish and more.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Tudor Dixon announces Shane Hernandez as running mate in race for MI governor

Tudor Dixon on Friday announced former Rep. Shane Hernandez as her running mate in the race for Michigan governor. "Shane Hernandez as lieutenant governor will help to improve our schools, create safer communities, and improve our economy. Like me, Shane is concerned about the impact rising prices are having on our families," Dixon said in a press release following the announcement.
MICHIGAN STATE

