1965 Mustang Fastback restored to help families of wounded, fallen veterans
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Millions of car enthusiasts once again got a chance to celebrate the past, present, and future of motor vehicles as the iconic Woodward Dream Cruise takes place across metro Detroit. Downtown Ferndale was another great spot for Dream Cruisers. Among all the hustle and...
'Kia Boys' target Southfield dealership, metro Detroit communities on alert
The so called "Kia Boys" have become a social media trend this summer, leading to an increase in Kia thefts in some communities across metro Detroit. "Kia Boys" is a reference to videos circulating on Tik Tok and Youtube, showing exactly how to steal a Kia in less than a minute using a standard USB charger.
State gets $1.55M for rail improvements between Kalamazoo & Dearborn
(WXYZ) — Michigan is getting some major funding from the U.S. government to accelerate improvements on our railroad infrastructure. The $1.55 million will go to the reconstruction of five bridges along the rail corridor between Kalamazoo and Dearborn. That route is part of the train that carries people between...
Dream Cruise participants show off labor of love with vintage cars on Woodward Avenue
FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's that time of year again where the love of cars brings thousands of people together in metro Detroit. The Woodward Dream Cruise, three-day event, started off with a bang. A father and son duo parked on 9 Mile Road in Ferndale said they found...
Detroit woman who worked in WWII bomber factory celebrates 102nd birthday
(WXYZ) — A long-term resident at an assisted living center in Southfield celebrated a major milestone on Thursday. Hester Crawford turned 102nd birthday on August 18th. Her friends at St. Anne's Mead Assisted Living threw her a big party the day before. Crawford was born in Dawson Springs, Kentucky...
Damaged pipe that led to water main break to be removed Saturday
(WXYZ) — The Great Lakes Water Authority is preparing to remove the damaged section of pipe that led to a water main break in several metro Detroit counties. According to GLWA the damaged section of pipe will be cut today, Friday, August 19, and be removed via crane on Saturday, August 20.
2 shot, one dead in Saturday morning shooting on Detroit’s westside
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department confirms two men were involved in a double shooting Saturday morning in Detroit. The shooting occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 22200 block of Grove Street on the city’s west side. One man is dead and another man is...
Jay Leno unveils vehicle inspired by Sam Walton at the Woodward Dream Cruise
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Television host, comedian and writer Jay Leno unveils vehicle inspired by Sam Walton at this years Woodward Dream Cruise. The vehicle, a labor of love, is rooted in Leno’s love of Detroit’s automotive legacy and American manufacturing. “One thing I like the...
Polish priest visits metro Detroit churches to advocate help for Ukrainian refugees
GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — This week, a Polish priest is in metro Detroit speaking about the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. For almost six months, he’s been housing refugees fleeing the war-torn country. During that time, 45 volunteers from metro Detroit have visited to help. Now Fr....
Happy Birthday, Hester Crawford! St. Anne’s Mead resident turns 102
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Hester Crawford, a long-term resident at St. Anne’s Mead, celebrates 102 years today!. Her cousin, Pamela Crawford, who celebrated her Centenarian Celebration, said Crawford is just as energetic as she was thirty years ago. Born in 1900 in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, Crawford first visited...
'Corvette Fest' coming to Canterbury Village on Sept. 3
(WXYZ) — Fans of the Chevrolet Corvette will have a chance to see dozens of them up close during the Corvette Fest happening next month. The GMC Corvette Set "Corvette Fest" will take place on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Olde World Canterbury Village in Lake Orion. The free event...
GLWA lifts boil water advisory for remaining 7 communities
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The precautionary boil water advisory has been lifted for the seven remaining communities effected by Great Lakes Water Authority's water main break. Those communities include: the Village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, City of Rochester, Shelby Township, and Washington Township. GLWA adds...
Michigan drops to 4th most expensive state for auto insurance, new report finds
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan is no longer the most expensive state for auto insurance, according to a new report. Insure.com released its annual report on car insurance rates by state, ranking Michigan fourth most expensive in the nation. Michigan, which was ranked second most expensive in 2021, now follows...
Belle Isle Aquarium gets octopus, running contest to name it
(WXYZ) — The Belle Isle Aquarium has welcomed a new addition – an octopus – and the aquarium is taking suggestions for a name. The octopus tank is a gift from Jon Cotton and is the latest addition to the aquarium, which already includes gar fish, stingrays, piranhas, clownfish and more.
More E. Coli cases reported in Midwest outbreak, CDC says it may link to Wendy's
(WXYZ) — As more illnesses have been reported in the Midwest E. Coli outbreak, the CDC says that 80% of the people interviewed in the investigation reported eating at a Wendy's restaurant the week before their illness started. The CDC is reporting 8 more cases and added two more...
Taste of Riverwalk tour, Kidz Bop and Dream Cruise return to Detroit this weekend
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Woodward Dream Cruise will be rolling through metro Detroit, Kidz Bop will be taking the stage at Pine Knob Music Theatre and Detroit civil rights pioneer Sarah Ray will be honored at Palmer Park. If you're looking for something to do in the D this...
Daycare open 24 hours is helping fill void for parents working outside 9 to 5 job
WAYNE, Mich. — As students head back to school, many parents struggle with finding a daycare that can suit atypical work schedules. This is an issue only exacerbated by the pandemic’s effect on daycare staffing. Tiny stepping stones Childcare is that solution. Inspired by parents struggling with non-9...
'This is not a queer virus': Monkeypox vaccine demand outweighing supply as cases climb
FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The state of Michigan surpassed 100 monkeypox cases this week. Metro Detroit health leaders say demand for the vaccine is far outweighing supply. Concerns are being raised about whether it is safe to gather in large settings, especially when not everyone is protected. "I think...
Tudor Dixon announces Shane Hernandez as running mate in race for MI governor
Tudor Dixon on Friday announced former Rep. Shane Hernandez as her running mate in the race for Michigan governor. "Shane Hernandez as lieutenant governor will help to improve our schools, create safer communities, and improve our economy. Like me, Shane is concerned about the impact rising prices are having on our families," Dixon said in a press release following the announcement.
'Incredibly unsafe': Police in Melvindale say department is understaffed, overworked
MELVINDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Those who protect and serve the community of Melvindale say the job is becoming impossible. Several members of the police department spoke at city council meeting Wednesday night. They say the pay isn't high enough to retain officers and they're struggling to cover shifts. In...
