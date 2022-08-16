Read full article on original website
Related
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's star-studded inner circle: Inside the couple’s wedding guest list
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's star-studded inner circle will likely be front and center at the star couple's three-day wedding extravaganza. Affleck's famous pal Matt Damon was pictured arriving for the wedding with his wife, Luciana Barroso, on Friday. It's been reported that Jimmy Kimmel will also attend as well as Affleck's younger brother, fellow actor Casey Affleck. However, Casey was pictured out and about in Los Angeles ahead of his sibling's wedding.
Ken Jennings Tells 'Jeopardy!' Fan to 'Settle Down' Over Amy Schneider Rant
Schneider was the first openly transgender woman to qualify for the "Jeopardy!" Tournament of Champions.
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez prepare for wedding as porta potty with AC arrives
Wedding day preparations are underway at Ben Affleck's Georgia estate with a special delivery seen arriving to his home. Several delivery trucks, including an air-conditioned portapotty, was seen arriving ahead of the Saturday night nuptials. A few unmarked cars were seen driving into the 87-acre estate as well as an "Icebox," a drink catering service's van.
Brian Stelter out at CNN as network cancels media show 'Reliable Sources'
CNN is parting ways with ‘Reliable Sources" host and media pundit Brian Stelter, with his last show airing on Sunday. "CNN will end its ‘Reliable Sources’ program on Sunday, August 21st. As a result Brian Stelter will leave the company. We appreciate his contributions to the network and wish him well as he embarks on new endeavors," a CNN spokesperson told Fox News Digital.
RELATED PEOPLE
HBO Max removes nearly 200 'Sesame Street' episodes
HBO Max is axing about 200 episodes of "Sesame Street" from its streaming platform. but the reason for the purge is unclear. Warner Bros. Discovery recently acquired HBO Max. On Friday, the streaming service listed 456 "Sesame Street" episodes available compared to about 650 that were available previously. HBO Max has not had access to all the show's episodes at the same time.
Fox News
780K+
Followers
176K+
Post
650M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1