New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

It was a white hot night in Olde Towne Slidell

It was hot, but hey, it's summer in south Louisiana. It's always hot. The more important weather note about the night of Aug. 13 is that it didn't rain, and that brought out an enthusiastic crowd for White Linen and Lagniappe in Olde Towne Slidell. It was an evening to eat, drink and be merry, to enjoy live music, celebrate the arts and don a bit of seasonal white if the spirit so moved. It was also a night to give thanks that this significant public art event, canceled for the past two years by COVID-19, was able to take place at all.
SLIDELL, LA
bizneworleans.com

Nothing Bundt Cakes Celebrates 25 Years with Giveaway

Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday with a cake giveaway at its three New Orleans-area locations and at all stores nationwide. On Thursday, Sept. 1, the first 250 guests at each bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature cake. The bakery is also hosting an online contest. One fan will win a $25,000 birthday party planned by a celebrity party planning company. 25 runners up will each receive a $100 gift card.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Winn-Dixie Celebrates Remodeled Slidell Store

SLIDELL, La. — Winn-Dixie officially unveiled a newly remodeled store with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 17 at 3030 Pontchartrain Drive in Slidell. During the event, Winn-Dixie officials presented donations of $1,000 to Salmen High School and $500 to the Slidell Police Department. The store now offers an expanded...
SLIDELL, LA
Eater

Banks Street Bar Employees Commandeer Bar’s Instagram to Say They’ve All Been Fired

Banks Street Bar and Grill, a dive bar open since 1959 in New Orleans’s Mid City neighborhood, hired new management this week — and one of their first orders of business was firing the entire staff, apparently. At least one employee still had access to its Instagram account at the time of firing, however, and they have been chronicling the saga online for all of its followers since.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

You don’t want to miss everything happening this weekend!

Thursday, August 18 Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce Wellness Expo | noon – 6:00 p.m. | Houma Terrebonne Civic Center Come out and learn ways of living a healthier lifestyle from some of the most qualified local health organizations. Vendors will discuss various topics on health and resources around the area. The event is open to the community.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
WWL-TV

Gretna Fest 2022: full lineup, what's new, more

GRETNA, La. — Get your dancing shoes on! Gretna Fest is coming back this fall after a two-year hiatus – and they just released the lineup!. Over 40 musical acts will take the stage for fans to get loud and let loose to country, rock, indie, and soul music – whether it be nationally-popular acts or local fan favorites.
GRETNA, LA
WDSU

Big Freedia opens up a cannabis line in California

LOS ANGELES — New Orleans icon, Big Freedia, announced on Thursday that she is opening up her own cannabis line in California. Freedia announced that her company, Royal Bud, will drop on Aug. 22, at the Green Qween, a store in Los Angeles. She is currently releasing three different strains of marijuana.
LOS ANGELES, CA
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Oysters in New Orleans

No city in the continental United States does seafood quite like New Orleans. The town owes its perfect cuisine to an ideal location fused with a rich culinary culture of Creole Cajun descent. Louisiana’s many bodies of water provide a wealth of fresh seafood New Orleans cooks incorporate into their...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
24hip-hop.com

Mobytheplug: From the Streets of New Orleans to the Top of the Charts

Like many other successful rappers, Mobytheplug has come from humble beginnings. Born and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana, he was able to grow up in the city’s most dangerous neighborhoods and still escape the effects of poverty and crime to become one of the most famous hip-hop artists in history.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The FADER

The Rap Report: Rob49 and Real Boston Richey throw down, Destroy Lonely’s stylish return, and more

Rob49 feat. RealBostonRichey – “Yes, You Did”. While much of the attention on Louisiana rap has shifted north to Baton Rouge following YoungBoy’s rise and viral dominance, Rob49, hailing from New Orleans’ 4th and 9th wards, is putting NOLA back in the spotlight. On “Yes, You Did,” he and Tallahassee’s Real Boston Richey are as explosive as a pair of SEC running backs, making their presence known as soon as they touch the mic. Rob49 comes off as the more aggressive one here with his temper slowly boiling over the longer his verse goes on. “House arrest six months, but I bounced back/Just thank the Lord that I rap,” he barks. Richey is chillingly sinister in comparison as he runs through tough-talking bars and scamming tales without looking back. When you smash their approaches together, it’s impossible to stop them from blowing past the beat.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

