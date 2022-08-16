Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
It was a white hot night in Olde Towne Slidell
It was hot, but hey, it's summer in south Louisiana. It's always hot. The more important weather note about the night of Aug. 13 is that it didn't rain, and that brought out an enthusiastic crowd for White Linen and Lagniappe in Olde Towne Slidell. It was an evening to eat, drink and be merry, to enjoy live music, celebrate the arts and don a bit of seasonal white if the spirit so moved. It was also a night to give thanks that this significant public art event, canceled for the past two years by COVID-19, was able to take place at all.
bizneworleans.com
Nothing Bundt Cakes Celebrates 25 Years with Giveaway
Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday with a cake giveaway at its three New Orleans-area locations and at all stores nationwide. On Thursday, Sept. 1, the first 250 guests at each bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature cake. The bakery is also hosting an online contest. One fan will win a $25,000 birthday party planned by a celebrity party planning company. 25 runners up will each receive a $100 gift card.
NOLA.com
Fried Chicken Festival 2022 will charge admission, go 'cashless' as it moves to Lakefront
A new spot, new experiences and an admission fee have all been announced for the National Fried Chicken Festival slated Oct. 1-2 on the New Orleans Lakefront. The fifth-anniversary festival, which started in downtown's Lafayette Park, will move to Lakeshore Drive and Franklin Avenue. The move was planned in recent years before the COVID closure of most festivals.
bizneworleans.com
Winn-Dixie Celebrates Remodeled Slidell Store
SLIDELL, La. — Winn-Dixie officially unveiled a newly remodeled store with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 17 at 3030 Pontchartrain Drive in Slidell. During the event, Winn-Dixie officials presented donations of $1,000 to Salmen High School and $500 to the Slidell Police Department. The store now offers an expanded...
Eater
Banks Street Bar Employees Commandeer Bar’s Instagram to Say They’ve All Been Fired
Banks Street Bar and Grill, a dive bar open since 1959 in New Orleans’s Mid City neighborhood, hired new management this week — and one of their first orders of business was firing the entire staff, apparently. At least one employee still had access to its Instagram account at the time of firing, however, and they have been chronicling the saga online for all of its followers since.
New Orleans Mayor Admits Mardi Gras 2023 May Be Cancelled
Will Mayor LaToya Cantrell cancel Mardi Gras 2023?
houmatimes.com
You don’t want to miss everything happening this weekend!
Thursday, August 18 Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce Wellness Expo | noon – 6:00 p.m. | Houma Terrebonne Civic Center Come out and learn ways of living a healthier lifestyle from some of the most qualified local health organizations. Vendors will discuss various topics on health and resources around the area. The event is open to the community.
Eater
New Orleans’s First CBD Cocktail Bar Just Opened in the French Quarter
The largest Black-owned nightlife chain in the United States, Cru Lounge, just opened in the French Quarter, and it’s on its way to becoming New Orleans’s first destination offering a full range of CBD products from hookah and gummies to pre-rolled hemp joints. Cru is an Atlanta-born “fast-casual...
No Mardi Gras 2023? Mayor Cantrell says dwindling police force could call off Carnival Season
At a budget town hall in Lakeview Thursday night, Mayor Cantrell was met with plenty of questions, but perhaps the biggest question that lingered surrounded staffing issues within the city.
WWL-TV
Gretna Fest 2022: full lineup, what's new, more
GRETNA, La. — Get your dancing shoes on! Gretna Fest is coming back this fall after a two-year hiatus – and they just released the lineup!. Over 40 musical acts will take the stage for fans to get loud and let loose to country, rock, indie, and soul music – whether it be nationally-popular acts or local fan favorites.
WDSU
Big Freedia opens up a cannabis line in California
LOS ANGELES — New Orleans icon, Big Freedia, announced on Thursday that she is opening up her own cannabis line in California. Freedia announced that her company, Royal Bud, will drop on Aug. 22, at the Green Qween, a store in Los Angeles. She is currently releasing three different strains of marijuana.
NOLA.com
Music industry vets buy Chickie Wah Wah, embark on extensive renovation of Canal St. venue
The rebirth of Chickie Wah Wah is underway. On July 21, a group that includes several music industry veterans purchased Chickie Wah Wah from the estate of founder Dale Triguero. The $910,000 price tag included the property at 2828 Canal St., most of the venue’s contents and its related intellectual property.
WDSU
New Orleans East councilman takes matters into his own hands
NEW ORLEANS — A heap of trash along crowder and I-10 in New Orleans east has one city council member fed up with litter and panhandling. Dawn Hebert is a resident of the Lake Willow community and says this has been a growing issue for over two years. She...
WDSU
Shooting in the Lake Terrace neighborhood on Saturday morning
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police report that a man was shot in the Lake Terrace neighborhood on Saturday morning. According to reports, a man sustained a gunshot wound at the intersection of Leon C Simon Drive and Press Drive. No other information is available at this time.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Oysters in New Orleans
No city in the continental United States does seafood quite like New Orleans. The town owes its perfect cuisine to an ideal location fused with a rich culinary culture of Creole Cajun descent. Louisiana’s many bodies of water provide a wealth of fresh seafood New Orleans cooks incorporate into their...
NOLA.com
Cannon removed from French Quarter park amid efforts to address Confederate symbols
New Orleans officials have quietly removed the cannon atop the former Washington Artillery Park near Jackson Square, part of the effort to wipe symbols of the Confederacy and white supremacy from places of prominence in the city's landscape. The cannon, which was purchased by the Washington Artillery in 1875, was...
24hip-hop.com
Mobytheplug: From the Streets of New Orleans to the Top of the Charts
Like many other successful rappers, Mobytheplug has come from humble beginnings. Born and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana, he was able to grow up in the city’s most dangerous neighborhoods and still escape the effects of poverty and crime to become one of the most famous hip-hop artists in history.
The FADER
The Rap Report: Rob49 and Real Boston Richey throw down, Destroy Lonely’s stylish return, and more
Rob49 feat. RealBostonRichey – “Yes, You Did”. While much of the attention on Louisiana rap has shifted north to Baton Rouge following YoungBoy’s rise and viral dominance, Rob49, hailing from New Orleans’ 4th and 9th wards, is putting NOLA back in the spotlight. On “Yes, You Did,” he and Tallahassee’s Real Boston Richey are as explosive as a pair of SEC running backs, making their presence known as soon as they touch the mic. Rob49 comes off as the more aggressive one here with his temper slowly boiling over the longer his verse goes on. “House arrest six months, but I bounced back/Just thank the Lord that I rap,” he barks. Richey is chillingly sinister in comparison as he runs through tough-talking bars and scamming tales without looking back. When you smash their approaches together, it’s impossible to stop them from blowing past the beat.
Scoot: Mayor Cantrell is acting like a child
Shame on Mayor Cantrell for creating unrest among the city’s citizens by threatening to cancel Mardi Gras. She is, again, refusing to accept responsibility for her behavior and decisions as mayor of New Orleans.
Target throws cold water on Cantrell announcement
Mayor LaToya Cantrell may have spoken too soon about Target opening a new store at I-10 and Read Boulevard in eastern New Orleans, but the location may make sense for the Minnesota-based retail giant.
