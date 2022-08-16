Extra Extra: Driving with 420 pounds of weed in your car is still not legal in New Jersey
Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where the Liberty are in the WNBA playoffs. Here's what else is happening:
- Members of the Genovese and Bonanno crime families — along with one Nassau County detective — have been arrested and charged for allegedly running illegal gambling parlors out of coffee and gelato shops in Queens and Long Island.
- New Jersey police arrested a Queens man for driving through the state with 420 (!) pounds of weed on him, which is over the limit of what you can legally possess.
- A trial date has been set for October in the manslaughter case of Lauren Pazienza, the Long Island woman who shoved a beloved singing coach onto a Chelsea sidewalk, which resulted in the latter's death.
- Another day, another article in the New York Times extolling the virtues of pickleball .
- Now that you mention it, why did Dr. Oz act like you obviously need tequila to go with your crudité?
- Speaking of celebrity politicians, Ben Savage of Boy Meets World fame is running for West Hollywood City Council on a pro-cop platform.
- More and more, people are ceasing to listen to new music once they're in their 30s .
- Emmitt "Mullet Boy" Bailey , an 8-year-old from Wisconsin, deserves as much as anyone to win this year's USA Mullet Championship.
- Dog owners and trainers are increasingly teaching their canines to spot and avoid rattlesnakes .
- And finally, parkour rat:
