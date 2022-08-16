ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Extra Extra: Driving with 420 pounds of weed in your car is still not legal in New Jersey

By James Ramsay
Gothamist
 4 days ago
Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where the Liberty are in the WNBA playoffs. Here's what else is happening:

  • Members of the Genovese and Bonanno crime families — along with one Nassau County detective — have been arrested and charged for allegedly running illegal gambling parlors out of coffee and gelato shops in Queens and Long Island.
  • New Jersey police arrested a Queens man for driving through the state with 420 (!) pounds of weed on him, which is over the limit of what you can legally possess.
  • A trial date has been set for October in the manslaughter case of Lauren Pazienza, the Long Island woman who shoved a beloved singing coach onto a Chelsea sidewalk, which resulted in the latter's death.
  • Another day, another article in the New York Times extolling the virtues of pickleball .
  • Now that you mention it, why did Dr. Oz act like you obviously need tequila to go with your crudité?
  • Speaking of celebrity politicians, Ben Savage of Boy Meets World fame is running for West Hollywood City Council on a pro-cop platform.
  • More and more, people are ceasing to listen to new music once they're in their 30s .
  • Emmitt "Mullet Boy" Bailey , an 8-year-old from Wisconsin, deserves as much as anyone to win this year's USA Mullet Championship.
  • Dog owners and trainers are increasingly teaching their canines to spot and avoid rattlesnakes .
  Follow Gothamist on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , and like us on Facebook . You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
  • And finally, parkour rat:

CBS New York

New Jersey bill would discourage house-flipping

EAST ORANGE, N.J. -- It's a housing title no one wants -- New Jersey often has one of the highest foreclosure rates in the country.A new bill would help families keep their homes.Ezra Turner, 55, knows all too well the pain of losing a home. In 2018, business challenges led to the foreclosure of his Irvington house he was powerless to stop. "Once everything was gone, it was just surreal, like wow, we're out, and now we are renting," he told CBS2's Christina Fan.New Jersey consistently ranks among the states with the highest foreclosure rates: 1 in every 2,564 units.A coalition...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
The Independent

Former Andrew Cuomo staffer named as man struck and killed after being kicked out of Lyft

A former staffer for ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been identified as the man who was killed after a Lyft driver allegedly left him and five friends on the side of a busy Delaware highway after an argument between the group broke out, state police said.Sidney Wolf, 43, had reportedly booked the ride-share service to pick up him and five others from Dewey Beach and take them to Bethany Beach just after 1.45am on 24 July.The 11-mile drive, which is estimated to take a little more than 15 minutes, came to an abrupt halt when Delaware State Police...
DELAWARE STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trooper Having Affair With Former NY Gov’s Daughter Said He Was ‘Defeated’ After Forced Transfer

A state trooper assigned to protect former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s family told state investigators he was banished for having an affair with one of Cuomo’s daughters in spring 2020. According to a report released Friday by the New York Office of the Inspector General, State Trooper Dane Pfeiffer said it was not his idea nor did he volunteer to be transferred from his post to Plattsburgh, a city in upstate New York, giving him a two-hour work commute. “On paper I volunteered, but no, I don’t want to go up there, never want to go there again,” Pfeiffer said, adding that it had left him “pretty heavily defeated,” according to the report. He initially tried to be transferred closer to his original post in the governor’s mansion, but his superiors shut that down, telling him he was “expected” to take a position outside of the Albany region. Pfeiffer told investigators he believed he had done nothing wrong because he “had not furthered his relationship while on duty” and there is no explicit rule preventing troopers from engaging in sexual relations with people they’re protecting.Read it at New York Post
POLITICS
Daily Mail

New York City's most prolific criminal! Serial thief with 167 arrests appears in court after he was caught stealing 48 items worth $430 from Rite Aid - and is denied bail for the first time

New York City's most prolific criminal, with 167 arrests on his record, appeared in court Thursday after being caught stealing 48 items worth $450 from an Upper East Side Rite Aid. DailyMail.com cameras were at Manhattan Supreme Court as Jamel Pringle, 39, was notably denied bail for the first time...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS News

Black firefighter alleges captain took group to racist party with display mocking Juneteenth holiday

A legal filing by a Black firefighter in western New York alleges he was pressured by a superior into going to a party that contained racist imagery. In a notice of claim filed Thursday, Jerrod Jones said the party occurred last month at a private home in a wealthy section of Rochester. He and two other firefighters attended after their captain, Jeffrey Krywy, allegedly told them they should all go to the party.
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS New York

Caught on video: Unprovoked attack in the Bronx leaves victim with fractured skull

NEW YORK -- An immigrant from Mexico is in critical condition, and now a Bronx man is facing an attempted murder charge after police say the suspect brutally sucker punched the victim outside a restaurant.CBS2's Tony Aiello has details and reaction from the victim's family.The assault on Juan Cortez's brother happened Friday night near a busy corner next to the Fordham Road subway station and was captured on surveillance outside Fuego Tipico Restaurant on East 188th Street.Police say it shows 55-year-old Bui Van Phu putting on gloves and then walking up to 52-year-old Jesus Cortez. Then, without warning and from...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

L.I. twins heading to college, defying doctors' diagnoses

SOUTH HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- Long Island twins who were born premature and with a bleak future are defying the odds, now off to college.They shared their story of hope with CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis.Photos have a way of bringing you back in time."This is Lindsey. She was born a pound and a half," Michelle Wettstein said, flipping through a photo album from when her children were newborns. "Jaiden was two pounds, but he was much sicker when he was born."That was time of so many unknowns for Wettstein."What is it like looking at these photos?" DeAngelis asked."It's surreal. It almost feels...
Gothamist

Gothamist

Gothamist is a website about New York City and everything that happens in it.

