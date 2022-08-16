Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Teamwork, speed among strengths for Holland Christian football team
Holland Christian’s 2022 football team doesn’t have a roster loaded with the area’s biggest names. That doesn’t mean the Maroons aren’t optimistic about the season, though. The Maroons have plenty of things going for them.
MLive.com
Godwin Heights football announces coaching change one week before season opener
Wyoming Godwin Heights is kicking off its season Friday at Muskegon Heights. The Wolverines will have a new coach on the sidelines when they do. Godwin athletic director Brandan Kimble told MLive.com Saturday he has assumed the position of head coach, replacing Syd Harvey at the helm of the program.
MLive.com
Saugatuck football: Trailblazers have a backfield to watch in 2022
Jefferson McCluskey is confident that he and the boys up front are going to have a blast paving the way for Saugatuck’s backfield this season. McCluskey, a senior, has returned to play center, so he is going to help anchor Saugatuck’s offensive line. He said the Trailblazers’ backfield will be one of Saugatuck’s strengths in the weeks to come.
MLive.com
3-sport all-state athlete ready to make QB debut for Parchment football
PARCHMENT, MI – After starring on Parchment’s varsity basketball and baseball teams as a sophomore, Aaron Jasiak decided to try varsity football his junior year. It turns out Jasiak is just as skilled with an oblong ball as he is a round one, as evidenced by his stat line of 441 yards and 10 touchdowns on 21 catches, which added up to Division 5 First Team all-state honors from the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association.
MLive.com
Hudsonville Unity Christian starting over after record breaking 2021
Unity Christian scored more points than any 11-man football team in Michigan high school history last season. The Crusaders went undefeated in the regular season for the second consecutive year and finished 13-1, with their only loss going to Chelsea, 55-52 in the Division 4 state championship game at Ford Field in Detroit. Other than the loss, no opponent finished within 26 points of the Crusaders all season.
MLive.com
Michigan State true freshman QB Katin Houser making progress, hoping to push for backup spot
EAST LANSING – In the seven months since arriving on campus, Katin Houser has taken two semesters of classes and celebrated his 18th birthday while adjusting to college life. There have also been notable steps taken on the field for the Michigan State true freshman quarterback. “When I first...
MLive.com
South Haven football aims to make program history in 2022
SOUTH HAVEN, MI – Not long ago, South Haven was among the state’s least successful football programs, with the Rams losing 29 consecutive games between 2016 and 2020. That seems like a distant memory to the current crop of players, however, and this years Rams team has its eyes on making program history.
MLive.com
With edge in backup QB competition, Michigan State’s Noah Kim staying ready
EAST LANSING – Payton Thorne is firmly established as Michigan State’s starting quarterback but there’s uncertainty about the depth behind him. With the Sept. 2 season opener against Western Michigan now a little more than two weeks away, there’s progress being made in establishing the backup spot.
MLive.com
All-state backfield leads Constantine football into 2022 season
CONSTANTINE, MI – For as long as high school football has been played in Constantine, the Falcons have prided themselves on an ability to run the ball. This year will be no different, but what separates the 2022 team is an embarrassment of riches at running back, even by Constantine’s lofty standards.
MLive.com
Wayland football team starved for success heading into 2022 season
Wayland’s football team has won one football game over the past three seasons combined. The Wildcats are determined to do something about it in 2022. “I’m not going to sugarcoat it. We need to win football games,” Wayland coach Tim Gibson said. “This fall. We do.
MLive.com
Michigan State WR Germie Bernard set to see field as true freshman
EAST LANSING – When Germie Bernard signed with Michigan State as its final recruit of the 2022 class, Mel Tucker said he believed the wide receiver can be a “difference maker” for the Spartans. Seven months later, nothing seems to have changed his or anyone else’s mind....
MLive.com
Hillsdale hopes Fort Custer trip helps build something special
HILLSDALE -- The Hillsdale Hornets spent the first practices of August at camp. While a lot of football teams opened fall practices on their own home fields, the Hornets were at Fort Custer in Battle Creek to work on team unity. “There’s no cell phones, no parents, no friends, just...
MLive.com
New stadium, era awaits West Ottawa football in 2022
West Ottawa enters the 2022 season tied for third on Michigan’s list of longest losing streaks when it comes to 11-man football. But there is plenty of excitement and optimism surrounding the program. For one, the Panthers are opening a new football stadium this school year. In addition, the Panthers have now had a year to learn the system implemented by second-year coach Pat Collins.
MLive.com
Kalamazoo Growlers return home as champions
The Kalamazoo Growlers celebrated in earnest Friday as they returned home to Kalamazoo, trophy in hand and cheering fans to greet them. The Growlers won the Northwoods League championship Thursday, Aug. 18 in Duluth, capping off a nine-game winning streak. This is the first championship victory that the Growlers, who...
MLive.com
Springport growing in Year 2 under Matt Rohde
SPRINGPORT -- Matt Rohde didn’t have much time to get settled in during the summer of 2021 when he was named head coach at Springport. With just weeks to go before the start of camp, he had to hustle just to get everything set for the Spartans to have any kind of an offseason program.
Michigan State commit Jeremy Fears changes mind on Overtime Elite decision, returns to Joliet West (Illinois)
One of the nation’s top-ranked basketball recruits is returning home for his senior year. Jeremy Fears, a Michigian State commit who had declared his intention to play for Overtime Elite this season, took to Twitter and announced he will return to his hometown school Joliet West (Illinois). Fears, ...
MLive.com
Repeat or regress for Michigan? How Big Ten champs fared the next season
Last season, for the first time in a decade, Michigan beat Ohio State in a football game. It paved the way for the Wolverines’ first ever appearance in the Big Ten championship game and, after a win over Iowa, their first league title since 2004 and first trip to the College Football Playoff.
townbroadcast.com
Kyle Pitcher leaving to direct Rockford orchestra
Pitcher returned to Wayland in the fall of 2021 to succeed Karen Nofsinger as orchestra instructor and director after teaching at the Goshen, Ind., school system. He graduated from Western Michigan University and was the bassist for a folk group at WMU. Wayland High School graduate Kyle Pitcher came back...
Why Is There A Giant Potato Chip Cannister in Portland, MI?
One of my unique hobbies is seeking out oversized food and food-like statues. I call it "unique" but you may call it "weird"-- that's fair! It all started with an obsession over the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile but has grown to include the Planter's Nutmobile, Big Idaho Potato, and of course Kalamazoo's famous Big Banana Car.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: A look at recent confirmed cougar sightings in Michigan -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019. Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out...
