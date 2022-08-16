ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delton, MI

MLive.com

Saugatuck football: Trailblazers have a backfield to watch in 2022

Jefferson McCluskey is confident that he and the boys up front are going to have a blast paving the way for Saugatuck’s backfield this season. McCluskey, a senior, has returned to play center, so he is going to help anchor Saugatuck’s offensive line. He said the Trailblazers’ backfield will be one of Saugatuck’s strengths in the weeks to come.
SAUGATUCK, MI
MLive.com

3-sport all-state athlete ready to make QB debut for Parchment football

PARCHMENT, MI – After starring on Parchment’s varsity basketball and baseball teams as a sophomore, Aaron Jasiak decided to try varsity football his junior year. It turns out Jasiak is just as skilled with an oblong ball as he is a round one, as evidenced by his stat line of 441 yards and 10 touchdowns on 21 catches, which added up to Division 5 First Team all-state honors from the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association.
PARCHMENT, MI
MLive.com

Hudsonville Unity Christian starting over after record breaking 2021

Unity Christian scored more points than any 11-man football team in Michigan high school history last season. The Crusaders went undefeated in the regular season for the second consecutive year and finished 13-1, with their only loss going to Chelsea, 55-52 in the Division 4 state championship game at Ford Field in Detroit. Other than the loss, no opponent finished within 26 points of the Crusaders all season.
HUDSONVILLE, MI
MLive.com

South Haven football aims to make program history in 2022

SOUTH HAVEN, MI – Not long ago, South Haven was among the state’s least successful football programs, with the Rams losing 29 consecutive games between 2016 and 2020. That seems like a distant memory to the current crop of players, however, and this years Rams team has its eyes on making program history.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
MLive.com

All-state backfield leads Constantine football into 2022 season

CONSTANTINE, MI – For as long as high school football has been played in Constantine, the Falcons have prided themselves on an ability to run the ball. This year will be no different, but what separates the 2022 team is an embarrassment of riches at running back, even by Constantine’s lofty standards.
CONSTANTINE, MI
MLive.com

Wayland football team starved for success heading into 2022 season

Wayland’s football team has won one football game over the past three seasons combined. The Wildcats are determined to do something about it in 2022. “I’m not going to sugarcoat it. We need to win football games,” Wayland coach Tim Gibson said. “This fall. We do.
WAYLAND, MI
MLive.com

Hillsdale hopes Fort Custer trip helps build something special

HILLSDALE -- The Hillsdale Hornets spent the first practices of August at camp. While a lot of football teams opened fall practices on their own home fields, the Hornets were at Fort Custer in Battle Creek to work on team unity. “There’s no cell phones, no parents, no friends, just...
HILLSDALE, MI
NewsBreak
MLive.com

New stadium, era awaits West Ottawa football in 2022

West Ottawa enters the 2022 season tied for third on Michigan’s list of longest losing streaks when it comes to 11-man football. But there is plenty of excitement and optimism surrounding the program. For one, the Panthers are opening a new football stadium this school year. In addition, the Panthers have now had a year to learn the system implemented by second-year coach Pat Collins.
HOLLAND, MI
MLive.com

Kalamazoo Growlers return home as champions

The Kalamazoo Growlers celebrated in earnest Friday as they returned home to Kalamazoo, trophy in hand and cheering fans to greet them. The Growlers won the Northwoods League championship Thursday, Aug. 18 in Duluth, capping off a nine-game winning streak. This is the first championship victory that the Growlers, who...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Springport growing in Year 2 under Matt Rohde

SPRINGPORT -- Matt Rohde didn’t have much time to get settled in during the summer of 2021 when he was named head coach at Springport. With just weeks to go before the start of camp, he had to hustle just to get everything set for the Spartans to have any kind of an offseason program.
SPRINGPORT, MI
townbroadcast.com

Kyle Pitcher leaving to direct Rockford orchestra

Pitcher returned to Wayland in the fall of 2021 to succeed Karen Nofsinger as orchestra instructor and director after teaching at the Goshen, Ind., school system. He graduated from Western Michigan University and was the bassist for a folk group at WMU. Wayland High School graduate Kyle Pitcher came back...
ROCKFORD, MI
103.3 WKFR

Why Is There A Giant Potato Chip Cannister in Portland, MI?

One of my unique hobbies is seeking out oversized food and food-like statues. I call it "unique" but you may call it "weird"-- that's fair! It all started with an obsession over the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile but has grown to include the Planter's Nutmobile, Big Idaho Potato, and of course Kalamazoo's famous Big Banana Car.
PORTLAND, MI

