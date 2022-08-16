The Arkansas Razorbacks completed their second intrasquad scrimmage of fall camp Saturday, two weeks ahead of the season opener. As is the case for any football team, the Razorbacks are dealing with several minor injuries on both sides of the ball. While the Hogs hope to have most of their top players back and ready to roll soon, their absence has paved the way for a few freshmen linemen to get valuable reps throughout camp and the two scrimmages.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 7 HOURS AGO