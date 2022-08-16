ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Freshmen linemen making most of opportunities in Arkansas fall camp

The Arkansas Razorbacks completed their second intrasquad scrimmage of fall camp Saturday, two weeks ahead of the season opener. As is the case for any football team, the Razorbacks are dealing with several minor injuries on both sides of the ball. While the Hogs hope to have most of their top players back and ready to roll soon, their absence has paved the way for a few freshmen linemen to get valuable reps throughout camp and the two scrimmages.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Arkansas wraps second scrimmage of fall camp

The Arkansas Razorbacks wrapped up the second major scrimmage of fall camp in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium with the last practice before school starts on Monday. It wasn't live tackle but was 'thud up,' so defenders are trying to stopping ball-carries and receivers in their tracks, but they aren't finishing by taking them to the ground.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Latest Arkansas Fall Camp Injury Report

The No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks are now two scrimmages deep into fall camp with two weeks of preparation remaining for the season opener against No. 23 Cincinnati from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.) on September 3. Following Saturday's thud-only scrimmage, third-year head coach Sam Pittman addressed the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Football
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
247Sports

Arkansas football: Sam Pittman praises KJ Jefferson, recaps Hogs' second scrimmage

Arkansas is two weeks away from opening its highly-anticipated 2022 campaign opener against Cincinnati. Sam Pittman and the Hogs had their second scrimmage Saturday, and game prep for Luke Fickell and the Bearcats will begin on Thursday. Optimism remains high around the Arkansas program, in large part due to the leadership from Pittman, but also thanks to the growth of quarterback KJ Jefferson.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

247Sports

45K+
Followers
362K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy