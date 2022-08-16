ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obetz, OH

Delaware Gazette

Meeting to focus on US Route 23

LEWIS CENTER — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will hold a meeting regarding the Route 23 Connect study from noon-2 p.m. Aug. 25 in the Orange Township Hall, 1680 E. Orange Road. Readers will recall ODOT came up with six concepts (seven if you count doing nothing) to...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Marion Low Powered Radio Station’s license renewal denied

MARION—After years of delays and non-communication with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), an Administrative Judge has dismissed the renewal application of Marion’s low-powered WWGH-LP. Without an approved application, the station can no longer operate. The station operates under the Marion Education Exchange. The station was assigned the WWGH-LP...
MARION, OH
10TV

City imposes fines on owners of closed Columbus water park

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The city of Columbus has decided to take legal action against owners of a property that once housed Fort Rapids Indoor Water Park & Resort. The former hotel and indoor water park in east Columbus was shuttered in 2016 due to health, safety and fire code violations.
COLUMBUS, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Obetz, OH
City
Lockbourne, OH
columbusmessenger.com

Village works to establish programs at the Southwest Community Center

The village of Urbancrest is making moves to get patrons back into the Vaughn E. Hairston Southwest Community Center. At its regular meeting on Aug. 9, village council unanimously approved a number of legislative items that would allow popular recreational programs to be established within the facility. The first item...
URBANCREST, OH
columbusunderground.com

Renovation Plans Announced for Long Vacant Office Building

The lights have been off at 145 South Front Street for 16 years, and local developer Brad DeHays is ready to do something about that. A collaborative effort between his company Connect Realty and nonprofit business group The Columbus Partnership will transform the former office building into a mix of residential, office and retail uses.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Development Commission approves Sheetz site it previously opposed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Sheetz is moving forward with a Hilltop convenience store and gas station. The proposed location at 782 and 744 N. Wilson Road met opposition from the city’s planning department and the Columbus Development Commission earlier this year. Though the planning department still opposed the use, Sheetz received unanimous approval […]
COLUMBUS, OH
#Warner
columbusmessenger.com

Brown tapped to fill London school board vacancy

Darryl Brown is back on the London school board. Brown took the oath of office on Aug. 9, filling the seat vacated by Ashli Carter on July 27. Brown previously served on the board for eight years, six as president. His last term ended Dec. 31, 2021. He did not seek re-election at that time.
LONDON, OH
WSYX ABC6

Who's winning the public opinion battle in labor dispute between teachers and CCS?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you’re wondering what a teachers strike would look like in Columbus City Schools, you can look to the union’s “practice” pickets outside the school board meeting Tuesday. If you want to know what parent reaction would be, you can look at the district’s social media, where it would appear teachers have overwhelming support.
COLUMBUS, OH
News Break
Politics
NBC4 Columbus

Intel in Ohio: How will the new plant change roads, water and energy?

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) – Intel, which is on track to start building a massive semiconductor chip factory in Licking County later this year, also has the mayor in New Albany making a fishing reference. “I kind of like to say it’s sort of like a fishing story,” said Mayor Sloan Spalding. “We caught the […]
NBC4 Columbus

Look inside: $1.5 million condo next to Goodale Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A little bit of history and a lot of posh combine into a $1.55 million listing price for a three-bedroom condominium across the street from Goodale Park. The home features a three-floor elevator, and there’s a whole-house sound system that includes the rooftop lounge with space for dining and park views. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

Addressing homelessness in Columbus and across the country

The homelessness problem in America, according to The New York Times, has the makings of an acute crisis. Shelters across the country are seeing a surge in people needing help. Here in Columbus a homeless camp on the city’s East Side is facing eviction at the end of the month....
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

OLSD Board gets security update

With the new school year set to begin this week, the Olentangy Schools Board of Education listened to a presentation on the district’s safety and security measures during last week’s board meeting. The presentation was led by Director of Safety, Security, and Preparedness Joseph Suozzi and Delaware County...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

I-70 eastbound ramp reopened after semi broke down

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A ramp on I-70 eastbound in Columbus has reopened after a semi-trailer truck broke down. Just before 5 a.m. Thursday, police arrived at I-70 eastbound at Hilliard-Rome Road to assist a disabled truck blocking traffic on the highway, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Officers shut down the ramp from […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Shop Talk: Long-Running Short North Boutique Moves to New Location

A Short North boutique closed up shop for a month to relocate after spending over a decade in the district, but loyal customers won’t have to go far to find them. Rowe Boutique, a contemporary clothing store for women, closed May 31 and reopened July 1 at 688 N. High St., the former home of Quinci Emporium, which made its own move in the Short North. The boutique, owned by Maren Roth, first opened in 2007 just half a block away from its new location.
COLUMBUS, OH

