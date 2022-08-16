Dickinson ISD Board of Trustees recently approved an increase in starting pay for DISD bus drivers

Dickinson ISD

. Starting pay will be $21.50 per hour.

Bus drivers who are new to DISD this year will also receive a $1,200 sign-on bonus.

Pay increases with experience.

We are looking to fill 9 open positions in our transportation department for the 2022-2023 school year.

If you are interested to drive a school bus, interact with Students, meet new people and joining a team of dedicated individuals, please consider applying to become a bus driver!

You do NOT need experience to apply!

Apply online:

https://dickinsonisd.tedk12.com/hire/ViewJob.aspx?JobID=3937

Dickinson Independent School District

2218 FM 517 East | Dickinson, TX 77539

Phone: 281.229.6000

Jimmy Graves 409-916-2970

Vision Statement

Inclusive of all, Dickinson ISD will cultivate excellence, producing confident, collaborative, goal-driven learners who become empowered citizens in a global society.

Mission Statement

Dickinson ISD will equip and empower all learners with skills and experiences to achieve academic excellence and make meaningful contributions to our world.