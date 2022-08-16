Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenAlexandria, VA
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
The Migrant Problems in Texas and Arizona are Now President Biden’s ProblemTom HandyTexas State
A visit to a beautiful botanical garden is a wonderful way to unwindB.R. ShenoyWashington, DC
Virginia Guaranteed Income Program For Alexandria HouseholdsCadrene HeslopAlexandria, VA
Related
Falls Church News-Press
Missing Teen Found Safe
Friday, August 19, 2022 – Tyler Maria Wooding was found safe last night. Thank you to everyone who shared the missing teen’s information or took a moment to mention it to a neighbor. The Little City truly is a community that looks out for one another, and the Police Department thanks everyone for the support.
mocoshow.com
(Located) Police and Family Concerned For Welfare of Missing 45-Year-Old Woman
UPDATE: Saba Afewerki has been located safe and unharmed. Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 45-year-old woman from Silver Spring. On Friday, August 19, 2022, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Saba Afewerki was last seen leaving the 300 block of Wayne Ave.
Montgomery County Police Department Searching for Missing 15-Year-Old
NORTH BETHESDA, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims...
Police looking for person who killed one man, hurt another in Manassas shooting
MANASSAS, Va. (DC News Now) — One man is dead and another injured after a shooting that took place in Manassas on Friday night. Police said Dalton Jakob Moore, 25 died at the scene of the shooting. They expected the other 25-year-old man who was shot to survive his injuries. Police responded to a call […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police release sketch of suspect accused of choking woman in hallway of Montgomery Co. apartment building
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2017 about the technology used in Montgomery County that can take DNA to make a sketch of a suspect. Montgomery County Police have released a sketch of a suspect accused of assaulting and choking a woman in the hallway of an apartment building.
Nearly 30 years later, arrest made in murder of woman strangled to death in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department made an arrest in a murder that happened in 1993. The killing took place on Oct. 21 of that year near 4th and Trenton streets SE. Police found 39-year-old Debra McManus’ body in a wooded area in that location. An autopsy showed that McManus died by […]
NBC Washington
1 Killed, 1 Injured After 7-Eleven Shooting: Police
One man is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Manassas, Virginia, authorities say. The deceased victim is identified as Dalton Jakob Moore, 25. Prince William County police officers were called to investigate a shooting at the convenience store located at Sudley Manor Drive...
NBC Washington
Maryland Woman, 8-Month-Old Son Reported Missing
Police are looking for a missing 26-year-old woman and her 8-month-old son from Silver Spring, Maryland. Danielle Vines and her son, Christian Wilson, were last seen Tuesday in Prince George’s County, Montgomery County police said. Vines is about 5-feet-7-inches tall and 165 pounds. She has brown eyes and black...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Truist Bank robbery suspect arrested after going through cars in Target parking lot, police say
The suspect connected to a Truist Bank robbery in Stafford County was arrested after police received information that a man who was presumed to be intoxicated was going through cars in a nearby Target parking lot.
fox5dc.com
19-year-old on trial for shooting death of 2 high school classmates
A Virginia teenager accused of murdering two local high school students took the stand this week in Fairfax County. His fate is now in the hands of a jury. Zachary Burkard, 19, is accused of shooting and killing two of his classmates last year. In court, he says he did it in self-defense and didn't mean to hurt anyone.
Woodbridge man arrested, arrested again after escaping police vehicle
While investigating the break-ins, the officers identified a suspect and located him in a wooded area near the 13900 block of Richmond Highway. The suspect, 21-year-old Kender Roberth Velasquez of Woodbridge, was arrested and put into a police vehicle, where he struck and pushed an officer in order to escape the vehicle.
15 Year-Old Arrested For Shooting Four, Including Teen In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department have made an arrest in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police ID Maryland Woman Killed In Two-Car Crash In Montgomery County
A Silver Spring woman has been identified as the victim in a multi-vehicle crash in Montgomery County earlier this month, authorities say. Gity Karamouz, 68, was killed in the collision that occurred near the 500 block of Randolph Road near Hawkesbury Lane, Friday, Aug. 5, according to Montgomery County police.
One Fatally Shot At Prince George's County Mall, Police Say (DEVELOPING)
Police are investigating reports of shots fired at a Maryland mall that reportedly left at least one person dead and others possibly injured, authorities announced. Shots rang out at approximately 4 p.m. inside the food court at the Mall at Prince George's County, the Hyattsville Police Department confirmed. Upon arrival,...
Employee facing multiple charges for embezzling $47K from Purcellville business
An employee of a Purcellville business is facing multiple charges after the company discovered $47,000 was missing in July. The business owner reported to the Purcellville Police Department on July 12 that after balancing his financial books he determined that a large sum of money was unaccounted for. Police conducted...
Two Washington Teens Accused Of Murdering 22-Year-Old Man: Investigators
Two teens are facing murder and other charges following an investigation into a fatal shooting in Maryland last winter. Washington residents Maynor Josue Bonilla-Flores, 16, and Cesar De-La-O-Rodriguez, 18, have been arrested and charged for their roles in the Dec. 19, 2021 shooting death of Danis Alcides Salgado-Mata in Rockville.
theriver953.com
FCSO respond to a bank robbery yesterday 8/18
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) responded to an alarm from the Bank of Clarke County in the 100 block of Crock Wells Mills Drive off of Route 50 Aug. 18. Authorities are on the lookout for a white male who stands approximately 6 feet tall. At the time of...
Jurors still trying to decide if deaths of 2 Fairfax teens were murder or self-defense
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Jurors are still trying to reach a verdict in the killing of two high school students in Fairfax County. Zachary Burkard, 19, admits he shot his two South County High School classmates, but his lawyer says it was self-defense after a series of back-and-forth social media threats gone bad.
WJLA
33-year-old man suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting in Fairfax County: Police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A 33-year-old is hospitalized after he was shot in Fairfax County Wednesday afternoon, according to Fairfax County Police Department. Officers were called to the 2000 block of Huntington Avenue for the reported shooting, police said. The man shot was taken to an area hospital...
Homicide detectives investigate 20-year-old's shooting death
BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 20-year-old man who died last month, nearly five months after he was shot in the head in southern Baltimore.Joshua George Camara died July 15 at a rehabilitation facility, where he had been staying since his discharge from the hospital, Baltimore Police said. Last week, an autopsy by the medical examiner's office ruled his death a homicide.Camara was found shot in the head March 27 in the 2600 block of Northshire Road, police said.No information about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting was immediately released.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Comments / 1