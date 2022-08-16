Read full article on original website
Indiana unemployment rate at 2.6 percent
Indiana’s unemployment rate in July stands at 2.6%, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. By comparison, the national unemployment rate in July fell to 3.5%, compared to 3.6% in June. In addition, Indiana’s labor force participation rate rose again, from 63.1% in June to 63.3% in July,...
Study: divorce inquiries by Indiana couples below national average since 2020
(WANE) — A recent study by DivorceAnswers.com, an online resource dedicated to legal information about divorce, researched the amount of inquiries about divorce lawyers by state since 2020 and found Indiana couples were below the national average. According to the study, Indiana couples have made 108,240 online divorce inquiries,...
Georgetown Market Community Day
“Local Matters” brings you incredible stories about Indiana Owned businesses making a positive impact in Indiana and the entrepreneurs leading the way. On this special episode, Indiana Owned co-founder Mel McMahon shares Part II of the LIVE broadcast from Community Day at Georgetown Market. Mel chats with:. Aaron McNicholas,...
Could Daniels return to Indiana governor’s office, or will Sen. Braun run?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two former staffers for Mitch Daniels have formed a political action committee to encourage him to run. Daniels, the retiring Purdue University president and a former two-term Republican governor of Indiana, recently told I-Team 8, “I’m not much of a planner and I’m not planning now.”
New report underscores Indiana's lack of legal protections for tenants
Legal experts say a new report on evictions in Indianapolis underscores the lack of protection for tenants. Researchers from Indianapolis-based community data center SAVI, found that properties with more health department complaints also had higher eviction rates. Specifically, just 93 locations out of more than 76,0000 across the city accounted...
Temperatures Dropping Around Indiana
If you’ve been enjoying these temperatures in the low 80s, you may like hearing this:. Cody Moore with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis says there could be some thunderstorms this weekend, but he doesn’t see there being any return of heat index values near 100. The average...
Slightly more humid with scattered thunderstorms
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s going to feel a little more humid this weekend with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. TODAY: A few showers are possible in northern Indiana early this morning. If you’re heading to the Colts game or to the fair the first part of the day will be dry in central Indiana. Showers and thunderstorms begin to develop after the lunch hour. It won’t be a complete wash out but spotty showers and thunderstorms blossom in the afternoon. An isolated storm may produce some gusty winds or small hail. It’s going to be slightly more humid today. Cloud cover will limit temperatures in the afternoon. Most locations stay in the lower 80s with areas in southern Indiana popping into the middle 80s.
I-65 shut down near downtown amid Indiana State Police activity
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All lanes on I-65 southbound just northwest of downtown were closed for more than an hour Friday night amid a large police presence. Police dispatch information showed multiple reports traffic stops along I-65 in Indianapolis, starting before 7 p.m. Friday. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says Indiana...
Microchip helps Florida couple reunite with stolen dog found in Indiana 3 years later
TAMPA, Fla. — An Ybor City couple's house feels a lot more like home after they were able to reunite with their stolen dog after nearly three years. Ines Figueroa let her dogs out in her backyard in December 2019. She ran inside to do something and when she came back out, her dog, Grace, was nowhere to be found.
Indiana man gets 27-year jail sentence in Detroit dating app murder
DETROIT (AP) — An Indiana man who prosecutors said used a dating app to target members of the LGBTQ community has been sentenced to at least 27 years in jail for the killing of a Michigan man. Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Kevin Cox sentenced Diabolique Paris Johnson on Wednesday to 25 to 45 years […]
Indiana taxpayers already seeing $200 refunds
INDIANAPOLIS - It’s turning out to be a big week for Indiana’s automatic taxpayer refund. The second round of refunds are already hitting bank accounts for some Hoosiers, after the Indiana Department of Revenue said the payments would begin in "late August." Lawmakers approved the $200 refunds during...
INDIANA INFLATION RELIEF CHECKS
"It's a good thing." Inflation relief checks head to taxpayers' bank accounts. Indiana Taxpayer Refund checks are being distributed now. Here's what you need to know about the extra cash coming your way.
‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign starts this weekend in Indiana
LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana State Police have announced a “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign starting this weekend and going through the end of Labor Day. This means there will be more police on the road targeting drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Sales tax on diapers in Indiana suspended until July 2023
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana lawmakers have suspended the sales tax on diapers until July 1, 2023. That’s according to WRTV in Indianapolis. It’s part of the inflation-relief package passed during the recent Indiana special session. Diapers in Indiana are subject to the standard 7-percent sales tax. The National...
Indiana is wrapping Ubers and Lyfts in Chicago
Morgan Snyder, Executive Director for Visit Indy, joins Dane Neal who is filling in for Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters. What can people see and do for Labor Day weekend in Indiana? Morgan talks about visiting Indianapolis and the prize package that will be available in select wrapped Uber and Lyft cars.
Northern Indiana man arrested for entering Capitol on Jan. 6
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WISH) — A northern Indiana man faces federal charges for entering the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot. Ian Horvath of Plymouth called the FBI in September 2021 to report that he was pictured in “wanted” photos on the FBI’s website. Horvath surrendered to authorities on Wednesday.
Indiana Department of Natural Resources in need of workers
With many younger workers now heading back to school for the fall, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is in need of workers to maintain Indiana’s several state parks and recreation areas. Ginger Murphy with the DNR tells Indiana Outdoors Radio that they are short staffed just like every...
Securing death penalty for suspects accused of killing police in Indiana remains historically difficult
INDIANAPOLIS — Recent history shows securing a death sentence for suspects accused of killing police officers in Indiana has been extremely difficult. Over the last 10 years in Indiana, 11 law enforcement officers were shot and killed in the line duty. Six of those cases resulted in death penalty being sought, but so far none […]
Hobart, IN USA
Our family lives in Indiana, and we found a Quilted Heart today! I had no idea what the kindness project IFAQH was until today after discovering it. Our family was in downtown eating lunch, and we noticed something hanging in a tree with a note on it. It was the Quilted Heart! After finding out what the project stands for, it made me so happy we found one. We plan on hanging it in our car as a reminder to be kind wherever we go. I love this project! 😀
Governor Holcomb and Indiana Department of Education to announce major statewide investment in reading
ANDERSON – Gov. Holcomb will join Indiana Secretary of Education Dr. Katie Jenner to announce a major investment to support reading development for Indiana’s students statewide. This announcement follows last week’s release of IREAD-3 results, which show that one in five Hoosier third-grade students are not yet strong...
