How to Pitch The Daily Beast's Obsessed

By Allegra Frank, Kevin Fallon
 4 days ago
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

The Daily Beast’s Obsessed is always looking for reactions, explainers, interviews, reviews, and opinion pieces. We cover everything that’s happening in pop culture that you—and we—can’t stop loving, hating, and thinking about. We focus on TV, movies, music, celebs, and internet culture—but if you’re passionate about something, the likelihood is that we might be, too.

We pride ourselves on publishing work with fun, fresh, unique points of view. The pieces that fit best with our style, and that set us apart from other publications, are the ones that are rooted in emotion. Our goal is to give writers the space to be passionate—extremely funny, irreverent, and goofy when that’s warranted, or angry, spicy, and unapologetic when that’s the angle.

Well-researched and reported features are great too. But above all else, Obsessed is a place to have the conversations we’re all excited about, and we want the writing to reflect that.

We also recommend you familiarize yourself with the section before pitching. For some recent examples of what we consider Obsessed-style content, check out these stories .

Rates start at $250. Pitches and questions can be sent to obsessed@thedailybeast.com .

Keep obsessing! Follow the Daily Beast’s Obsessed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and TikTok .

TheDailyBeast

Linda Evangelista Has Face Taped Back for ‘Vogue’ Cover After CoolSculpting Disaster

Former supermodel Linda Evangelista appears, looking flawless, on the cover of September British Vogue, but the model revealed in a new interview with the magazine that the beautiful photos necessitated makeup artist Pat McGrath taping back her face. “That’s not my jaw and neck in real life—and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said. “I’m trying to love myself as I am. But for the photos... Look, for photos I always think we’re here to create fantasies. We’re creating dreams. I think it’s allowed. All my insecurities are taken care of in these pictures, so I...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’

Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Reality Star Loses 5M Followers After Facebook, Instagram Ban

Former Big Brother U.K. contestant Andrew Tate, 35, has been banned permanently from Facebook and Instagram after what many see as a history of misogynistic comments. Meta confirmed to NBC that Tate had violated its policies on dangerous organizations and individuals but didn’t specify how or when. Tate was removed from Big Brother in 2016 after a video surfaced which appeared to show him attacking a woman with a belt, however he claimed the clip was edited. In 2017, Tate was suspended by Twitter for saying women should “bear responsibility” for being raped. TikTok also gave an account associated with Tate the boot after the #andrewtate got more than 13 billion views. Tate denied he held misogynistic views. “It is very unfortunate that old videos of me, where I was playing a comedic character, have been taken out of context and amplified to the point where people believe absolutely false narratives about me,” the statement said.Read it at NBC
TV & VIDEOS
TheDailyBeast

‘The Rehearsal’ Finale Is Nathan Fielder’s Most Heartbreaking Episode Yet

In the first episode of The Rehearsal, back when this show seemed like a goofy prank serial rather than a journey into Nathan Fielder's deepest anguishes, our host felt the need to apologize.The subject, a man named Kor, wants to confess to a friend that he does not, in fact, have a Master's degree. Fielder creates an environment where Kor can practice that admission over and over again with all of the chaotic variables fully in his control, and within that simulation, Fielder begins to feel gross about himself. Kor intends to make the truth known about his educational history...
TV SERIES
TheDailyBeast

This Holocaust Documentary Is the Most Haunting Film of the Year

Seeing may be believing, but is it also knowing? That question hovers over Three Minutes – A Lengthening, Bianca Stigter’s brilliant documentary adaptation of Glenn Kurtz’s 2014 book Three Minutes in Poland: Discovering a Lost World in a 1938 Family Film about a brief home movie and the facts and perspectives that can be gleaned from it. Deceptively simple and yet expertly constructed and hauntingly evocative, it’s a tribute to lives stolen and worlds destroyed that doubles as a meditation on the moving image’s capacity to provide insight—and, additionally, on its limits to do just that. A Holocaust film like...
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

B.J. Novak Shuts Down Bill Maher’s ‘Cancel Culture’ Nonsense

On Friday night, Bill Maher welcomed an unlikely guest to Real Time: B.J. Novak, the Office writer/co-star, bestselling author, and filmmaker.Novak visited the HBO program to promote his feature directorial debut Vengeance, an indie screwball about an opportunistic New York City journalist/podcaster who ventures to red-state Texas to investigate the death of a former flame. So naturally, Maher tried to engage Novak on a number of hot-button cultural issues regarding the political divide in this country.Maher kicked things off by asking Novak about “the cognitive dissonance of, I don’t agree with you politically, but I like you personally… how can...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Khloé Kardashian’s Migraine Pill Commercials Will Haunt Me Until I Die

I just recently learned that my apartment is haunted. The building is less than two decades old, but still, when I put head to pillow at night—just when I’m about to slip into the last iota of unconsciousness my brain needs to fully fall asleep—I am often confronted with a familiar vocal fry purring in my ear: “I just heard something amazing!”I’ve been through this routine before, and I know how to handle it. I respond, “Was it that, for the first time, one medication was approved to treat and prevent migraines?” This is the only way to quell this...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

