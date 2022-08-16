Read full article on original website
Pee-Wee Sheep Show at the Muskingum County Fair
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The 176th Muskingum County Blue Ribbon Fair featured the Pee-Wee Sheep Show on Thursday, August 18th. Director of the County Sheep Committee, Michele Potts says that the event highlights kids and parents alike to have fun while being surrounded by animals. The show is for kids who aren’t quite old enough to join 4-H but still want to have a chance to raise animals Potts also told us.
Local Veteran Celebrates 98th Birthday
ZANESVILLE, Oh – A local veteran celebrated a very special milestone today!. William McClelland spent the afternoon at the Zanesville VFW celebrating his 98th birthday!. McClelland, a World War II veteran, had one wish for the special day: he wanted to sit down and enjoy a drink with his fellow veterans.
Mona E. Weir
Mona E. Weir, 90, of Coshocton, Ohio, died at 6:25 A.M. on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at the Oaks at Bethesda, Zanesville, Ohio. She was born February 20, 1932, in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of the late Walter F. and Rose M. Reichel Egger. She graduated from Baldwin Wallace University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business. Mona lived a simple and ladylike life. She spent her time taking care of her home, playing bridge, relaxing with her friends at the pool and spending time with family and friends. Mona’s friends admired her for raising two outstanding sons with effective, yet proper, discipline.
The Barn Hosts Kay Garber Memorial Poker Ride
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Barn hosted the Kay Garber Memorial Ride today. Community members and former co-workers of Garber’s participated in the event. Motorcyclists took to the streets from The Barn on Linden Avenue beginning at 11 am for a very special Poker Run. Ride participant and one...
Goat Dress Up Competition at the Blue Ribbon Fair
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A goat dress up competition was held in the sheep barn to see who showcased the best outfits. President of the goat committee Julie Morrow says that the event is something that some kids plan for all year. “We’ve had everything from Dolly Parton and Kenny...
4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in Ohio
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in the mood for Italian food, you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves great Italian food. Their Italian wedding soup is not only delicious, but it's also homemade. Practically everything on their menu is homemade, including the lasagna, which is among the best in Northeast Ohio, and the mouthwatering gnocchi in blush sauce. All entrees are served with their house salad, ciabatta bread, and house garlic butter. If you have room for something sweet at the end of your meal, try their homemade desserts. Customers highly recommend the tiramisu and limoncello cake.
The Columbus Food Truck Festival returns with dozens of food artisans and live music
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — The 11th annual Columbus Food Truck Festival is back in Central Ohio at the historic Franklin County Fairgrounds this weekend, Friday, August 19 through Sunday, August 21. CHIME IN | Summer Festivals. The Franklin County Fairgrounds is located at 4100 Columbia Street in Hilliard, Ohio.
Operation Football Week 1: Piqua at Belmont
Piqua overcame Belmont with a final score of 55-0.
Pet of the Week: Meet Gizmo
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Animal Shelter Society’s been giving homeless pets both big and small a second chance since 1959. This week they’re looking for a home for one of their smallest residents, Gizmo. He’s just about three months old and is a Terrier Beagle Mix full of energy who’d bring joy to just about any home.
Pickaway County – 1830s Historical Farm House Opens its Doors for Tours Saturday
PICKAWAY – Mount Oval is a historical farmhouse built in the 1830s by one of the regions more prominent farmers, it has been named a historical site. The Historial original gem of Pickaway County will open its doors to tours on Saturday, August 20th. This historical location will take you back in time to how Pickaway started in its early years. The home-preserved and full of historical artifacts some unique to the location is fully worth the tour.
Recent Restaurant Closures in Grandview, Dublin & Clintonville
As of Thursday, August 18, Grandview’s CLEAVER, 1099 W. First Ave., has officially closed its doors. The meat-centric restaurant from the team behind the Butcher & Grocer made its debut in the middle of the pandemic in August 2020, giving it a two-year run. “Simply and plainly put, there...
Power of the Purse
ZANESVILLE, OH- The Power of the Purse continues to make an impact on our community after fifteen years. Today at the Muskingum County Community Foundation the event organizers announced that the around 100 purses auctioned off brought in around 75-thousand dollars. The money was given to several non-profits, Eastside Community Ministry, Christ’s Table, the Muskingum County Community Foundation, the Fieldhouse Foundation and Habitat for Humanity. Organizer for Power of the Purse, Marlene Henderson, spoke about why this event is important.
Dredging at Mountwood Park is finished
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The dredging at Mountwood Park’s lake is complete. After over two weeks, and being delayed a few more days because of the rain, the dredging process is complete. Wood County parks director, Jeremy Cross says that the dredging got rid of tons of sediment...
Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations
Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
Potential Women's World Record Buck Taken in Guernsey County
Nicole Miller’s 2021 buck could be the No. 1 typical ever taken by a female vertical bow hunter. GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio–Perseverance, experience, talent and perhaps a bit of luck all led to an area woman taking a record breaking buck. In the early morning hours of October of...
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Pies in Ohio
Sometimes it seems as if the smallest most unassuming restaurants are the ones with the best food. These under-the-radar spots are usually family-owned and rise in popularity from word of mouth amongst locals and maybe even social media.
Invisible Ground: Revisualizing a Lost Southeast Ohio
Take a tour of a deep-diving multimedia project that utilizes audio, augmented reality, visual elements, and place-based storytelling to engage people in the history of their Southeast Ohio communities and beyond. Our guest is creator and producer Brian Koscho, a resident of Athens, Ohio, who makes podcasts of his discoveries and has been obsessed with Ohio history for much of his life. Koscho recently received his MFA in Communication Media Arts at Ohio University, focusing on audio storytelling, publication design, and public history. His Invisible Ground series can be found on Apple podcasts. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.
Ohio agent warns of wild horses running on state road
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Belmont County Hoof and Paw warns drivers to watch for wild horses on State Route 7 between Pipe Creek Road and Powhatan. They say a herd of wild horses in the area for years has several adventuresome members that are now straying out onto the highway. They look like any other […]
$389,671 in missing money returned at Ohio State Fair
The Division of Unclaimed Funds participates in the Ohio State Fair every year, setting up shop in the Department of Commerce booth to help reunite Ohioans with their lost or forgotten money.
Zanesville-Muskingum County Port Authority Gives Update
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville Muskingum County Port Authority met early Wednesday to discuss the latest economic investments in the community. Port Authority Executive Director, Matt Abbott, said they talked about the interests in the business park. The board also discussed the existing businesses and attracting new companies. “The investments that...
