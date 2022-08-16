ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

seguintoday.com

Today marks registration deadline for Pop-Up Food Distribution event

(Seguin) – Families needing some help filling up their cupboards are reminded to sign-up today for this weekend’s Pop-Up Food Distribution Event. This month’s distribution is being hosted by Guadalupe Regional Medical Center. Elaine Bennett of GRMC, says families and individuals have until 4 p.m. Friday to...
SEGUIN, TX
San Antonio Current

H-E-B looking to hire 250 associates at locations around San Antonio

San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B is holding its largest ever one-day mass hiring event at stores across Texas on Tuesday, Aug. 23, MySA reports. The career fair will be held at all H-E-B, Central Market and Mi Tienda stores across the Lone Star State, with available jobs including both part-time and full-time positions.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

City provides financial help for home repairs

Keeping up with home maintenance can be exhausting, both physically and financially. At least it has been for Ms. Martinez, who is almost 80-years-old. Martinez lives on the far west side and has kept her home in great condition for the last 25 years. However, there are a few structural issues she has run into.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Discounted or free internet now available for qualifying San Antonio residents

SAN ANTONIO – Help is on the way for thousands of San Antonio households that need a home internet connection but can’t afford it. Whether it’s for back-to-school homework, applying for the city’s Ready to Work program, finding jobs online, working from home, accessing telemedicine, setting up a doctor’s appointment, or just staying in touch with friends and family, there’s a federal government program aimed at helping eligible households get connected.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Job schemes triple in Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Army veteran from San Antonio Stephanie Bennett was looking to use the skills she developed in the military for a civilian job. “My background is in logistics,” she said. She thought it would be a great fit when a trucking company contacted her about...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD to host forfeited-property auction on Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is holding a forfeited-property auction this month. The auction is open to the general public and will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 9186, located at 650 VFW Blvd. Registration and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

20 things in San Antonio that are gone that we really miss

San Antonio has exploded in growth, and with growth comes change. Sure, we love all the great new restaurants, entertainment options and culture the city has to offer, but we've also had to say goodbye to some pretty amazing people and places. To that end, we've rounded up 20 things...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

SOUTHSIDE MARKET DAYS – 50’S PARTY

Southside Market Days host local vendors and artisans from the community. Celebrate the 50s with live music, a look-alike contest, and a hula hoop contest!. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

