seguintoday.com
Today marks registration deadline for Pop-Up Food Distribution event
(Seguin) – Families needing some help filling up their cupboards are reminded to sign-up today for this weekend’s Pop-Up Food Distribution Event. This month’s distribution is being hosted by Guadalupe Regional Medical Center. Elaine Bennett of GRMC, says families and individuals have until 4 p.m. Friday to...
San Antonio Current
H-E-B looking to hire 250 associates at locations around San Antonio
San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B is holding its largest ever one-day mass hiring event at stores across Texas on Tuesday, Aug. 23, MySA reports. The career fair will be held at all H-E-B, Central Market and Mi Tienda stores across the Lone Star State, with available jobs including both part-time and full-time positions.
foxsanantonio.com
City provides financial help for home repairs
Keeping up with home maintenance can be exhausting, both physically and financially. At least it has been for Ms. Martinez, who is almost 80-years-old. Martinez lives on the far west side and has kept her home in great condition for the last 25 years. However, there are a few structural issues she has run into.
San Antonio proposes increasing starting wages for all civilian employees to $17.50 an hour
SAN ANTONIO — After surveying 5,000 of the city’s civilian employees, city leaders say one of the employees’ top priorities was getting vacancies filled. The City of San Antonio is laying out a plan to accomplish that. In last week’s FY 2023 budget presentation, city manager Erik...
KSAT 12
Comal County parents push for trained, armed guardians to protect schools
COMAL COUNTY – The topic of school safety is at the forefront this school year. A New Braunfels parent wants to take matters into his own hands and have an armed guardian in every New Braunfels and Comal ISD school. “When the rubber meets the road, somebody rams their...
IDEA public schools wanted to lease a $15M jet while under investigation
The report shows the state was on to IDEA's practices before 2021.
Microsoft eyeing San Antonio's Far Westside for $215M data center
Microsoft just keeps taking up Westover Hills space.
KSAT 12
Discounted or free internet now available for qualifying San Antonio residents
SAN ANTONIO – Help is on the way for thousands of San Antonio households that need a home internet connection but can’t afford it. Whether it’s for back-to-school homework, applying for the city’s Ready to Work program, finding jobs online, working from home, accessing telemedicine, setting up a doctor’s appointment, or just staying in touch with friends and family, there’s a federal government program aimed at helping eligible households get connected.
KSAT 12
‘There’s a new lens to see things through’: City councilwoman reflects on new role as single mother
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval continues to serve her constituents as she learns to juggle her position on the city council and her new role as a mother. Sandoval glowed with pride as she held baby Isadora, who was born in June. “I’m feeling...
18 Brunch spots to try and more in our 2022 Breakfast and Brunch Guide
French Toast served at Fork & Spoon is made with traditional homemade Challah bread, topped with powdered sugar and honey pecan butter. (Courtesy Fork & Spoon/Community Impact Newspaper) Summer is a great time to get out and try new restaurants or visit favorites that you enjoy. This guide shows some...
Job schemes triple in Texas
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Army veteran from San Antonio Stephanie Bennett was looking to use the skills she developed in the military for a civilian job. “My background is in logistics,” she said. She thought it would be a great fit when a trucking company contacted her about...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Best cheap eats in San Antonio – List of 50 affordable restaurants near you
San Antonio has a selection of world-class restaurants but not all of them have to come with a high dinner bill. Whether you’re looking for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or the exotic, we’ve got you covered. Read on for 50 Cheap Places to Eat in San Antonio:. Looking to...
Austin, TX Eatery Lands at #5 on List of Best Restaurants in the U.S.
Yelp has released their yearly best 100 restaurants in the United States list, and now I have to go try this place in Austin, Texas. A favorite eatery in Texas' capital city has made the list at number 5. Yelp Can Help. Yelp has become my go-to source for info...
KSAT 12
SAPD to host forfeited-property auction on Wednesday
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is holding a forfeited-property auction this month. The auction is open to the general public and will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 9186, located at 650 VFW Blvd. Registration and...
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: San Antonio buffet racks up smorgasbord of violations
SAN ANTONIO – A buffet with a smorgasbord of problems, including a live bird flying around inside and roaches in the meat grinder, tops the list of recent health inspections of San Antonio restaurants. Grand Buffet. Grand Buffet, located in the 600 block of Southwest Military Drive, earned a...
San Antonio-based USAA Bank reportedly laying off more employees
The people reportedly worked with the company for 'decades.'
New Braunfels Utilities to hold 2 forums to explain high energy bills
Was your bill higher than usual?
San Antonio Current
20 things in San Antonio that are gone that we really miss
San Antonio has exploded in growth, and with growth comes change. Sure, we love all the great new restaurants, entertainment options and culture the city has to offer, but we've also had to say goodbye to some pretty amazing people and places. To that end, we've rounded up 20 things...
High number of San Antonians back out of home sales as market cools
People are negotiating harder as homes sit on the market longer.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
SOUTHSIDE MARKET DAYS – 50’S PARTY
Southside Market Days host local vendors and artisans from the community. Celebrate the 50s with live music, a look-alike contest, and a hula hoop contest!. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
