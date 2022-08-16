Read full article on original website
WTAP
Eagle “Clawset” fills in the gaps for students in need
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - School officials in Belpre are looking out for students and their families through the Eagle “Clawset” program. Clothes, hygiene products, non-perishable foods, and other necessities line a small room in Belpre Middle School. Founder/School Psychologist Assistant Michael Seebaugh said they give donated items to...
WTAP
WVU-Parkersburg Metallica scholarship students get first-hand concert experience
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A group of West Virginia University at Parkersburg students get the chance to experience the work that goes into putting on a concert. A group of WVU-Parkersburg students got the chance to experience what it’s like to behind the scenes of setting up a concert.
WTAP
Marietta College welcomes new freshman
MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - Marietta College welcomed its new freshman today for move-in day. The new students moved into their dorms to start the new school year. Butler street was closed as most of the freshman dorms are located along that street. Campus police were at both ends of the...
WTAP
Upcoming public meeting will tackle the future of historic Sumner School
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sumner School was the first free school for black people south of the Mason Dixon line. It’s a part of Parkersburg’s history. Its future, however, is uncertain. That’s why the public is being invited to a meeting this weekend concerning what should be done with the building.
WTAP
This is Home: The spirit of Homecoming
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual Parkersburg Homecoming celebration kicks off this evening. Two people who have shown the true spirit of Homecoming to help keep the event going. When we asked who the most dedicated and long-lasting volunteers were, Charlotte Nestor and Rick Modesitt were the first names to...
WTAP
Wood Co. Commission president, Blair Couch to get open heart surgery
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Commission president, Blair Couch will be missing some time from county commission to go under the knife. The county official will be receiving open heart surgery within the next few weeks. Couch found out his surgery status after getting a calcium CT scan at...
WTAP
Wood Co. Schools is back open for a new school year
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “First day of school, especially here at Wood County Schools, has been so exciting today,” says Wood County Schools superintendent, Christie Willis. “It’s been great to see the students arrive. Teachers are happy, principals have been out greeting students. The atmosphere here is just amazing.”
WTAP
Pride of Williamstown continues growing and improving under Corra
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Williamstown high school band is continuing to grow. Fourth-year band director, Jed Corra says the band has nearly doubled since 2019 to 49 members total. But the growing band size isn’t the only area the program is seeing improvement. Corra’s time with the Williamstown...
WTAP
Obituary: Stephens, David M.
David M. Stephens, 78, of Parkersburg, died August 18, 2022, at his residence. He was born on May 2, 1944, in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late Milford S. and Jane Elizabeth Gocke Stephens. David graduated from Parkersburg High School Class of 1962, then from Glenville State College in...
WTAP
Dredging at Mountwood Park is finished
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The dredging at Mountwood Park’s lake is complete. After over two weeks, and being delayed a few more days because of the rain, the dredging process is complete. Wood County parks director, Jeremy Cross says that the dredging got rid of tons of sediment...
WTAP
Parkersburg Homecoming kicks off festivities
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg homecoming weekend kicked off Friday evening. This year you can expect live music, carnival rides, the rubber ducky derby, and more. Fireworks and the street parade - longtime favorites of the festival - will take place on Saturday. The fireworks will be at 10 PM and the parade will be at 12:30 PM.
WTAP
Drivers may experience delays as Parkersburg Homecoming comes to Downtown
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This weekend is the Parkersburg Homecoming. If you are driving in the downtown area or plan to watch any of the events you may experience some road closures or delays. The two day festival takes place primarily in the downtown area; however, Saturday’s events will be...
WTAP
Police looking for man that escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital Belpre campus
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital’s Belpre campus. Travis Williams ran off before getting a psych evaluation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office drone team, Belpre Police and a police dog are looking around 1850 State Route 618 to try and find him.
WTAP
Concerned locals will hold a public meeting over a proposed injection well
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Concerned locals will hold a meeting regarding a proposed injection well in Little Hocking. The public will meet on Monday at Marietta’s Freedom Gate Church in a search for clarity. Organizer Glenn Newman said the majority of concerns are about how close the site would...
WTAP
Obituary: Carpenter, Naida Eileen
Naida Eileen Carpenter of Vienna, WV, gained her angel wings on Thursday, August 18, 2022, and is gloriously reuniting with her husband, Raymond, the love of her life for over 71 years. She was a beloved grandmother, mother, and wife during her incredible 92 years of life. She was born...
WTAP
Obituary: Homminga, Nora Brien
Nora Brien Homminga, 79, of Washington, WV, passed away on August 11, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by a loving family and with the compassionate care of Housecalls Hospice. A private cremation will take place at the Mid-Ohio Valley cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: McLaughlin, Patricia Ann
Patricia Ann McLaughlin, 91, passed away on Aug. 18, 2022, in Camden Clark hospital’s ICU. She was born Nov. 11, 1930, in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late William I. and Dora E. (Vaught) Cale. Mrs. McLaughlin graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1949 and then moved to...
WTAP
Man charged with 1995 Washington County murder is back in jail; bond raised to $2 million
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A man charged in a 1995 Washington County murder case was back in court Friday. According to Washington County Chief Deputy Mark Warden, Scott Hickman was back in jail for violating bond orders and tampering with his monitoring device. Hickman was indicted in October of 2021...
WTAP
2022 Football Frenzy Week 1 Recap
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Football season has returned to the Mid-Ohio Valley for the 2022 season, and Ohio high schools kicked off their regular season this weekend. In a game featuring Washington County rivals, the Warren Warriors shut out the Belpre Golden Eagles 62-0. Running back Landon Fairbanks rushed seven times, and registered 109 yards and four touchdowns.
WTAP
Hocking County accident under investigation
ATHENS, OH. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened Thursday in Hocking County. It happened on US 33 near SR-374 just after 11:30 p.m. on August 18. Troopers said Arthur William Harris, 74, of Columbus, Ohio, was driving eastbound when he struck a truck...
