Parkersburg, WV

WTAP

Eagle “Clawset” fills in the gaps for students in need

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - School officials in Belpre are looking out for students and their families through the Eagle “Clawset” program. Clothes, hygiene products, non-perishable foods, and other necessities line a small room in Belpre Middle School. Founder/School Psychologist Assistant Michael Seebaugh said they give donated items to...
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

Marietta College welcomes new freshman

MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - Marietta College welcomed its new freshman today for move-in day. The new students moved into their dorms to start the new school year. Butler street was closed as most of the freshman dorms are located along that street. Campus police were at both ends of the...
MARIETTA, OH
City
Parkersburg, WV
Parkersburg, WV
Education
WTAP

This is Home: The spirit of Homecoming

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual Parkersburg Homecoming celebration kicks off this evening. Two people who have shown the true spirit of Homecoming to help keep the event going. When we asked who the most dedicated and long-lasting volunteers were, Charlotte Nestor and Rick Modesitt were the first names to...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Wood Co. Commission president, Blair Couch to get open heart surgery

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Commission president, Blair Couch will be missing some time from county commission to go under the knife. The county official will be receiving open heart surgery within the next few weeks. Couch found out his surgery status after getting a calcium CT scan at...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Wood Co. Schools is back open for a new school year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “First day of school, especially here at Wood County Schools, has been so exciting today,” says Wood County Schools superintendent, Christie Willis. “It’s been great to see the students arrive. Teachers are happy, principals have been out greeting students. The atmosphere here is just amazing.”
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Pride of Williamstown continues growing and improving under Corra

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Williamstown high school band is continuing to grow. Fourth-year band director, Jed Corra says the band has nearly doubled since 2019 to 49 members total. But the growing band size isn’t the only area the program is seeing improvement. Corra’s time with the Williamstown...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
#Back To School#Volunteers#Backpacks#Northwestern Mutual#Casa
WTAP

Obituary: Stephens, David M.

David M. Stephens, 78, of Parkersburg, died August 18, 2022, at his residence. He was born on May 2, 1944, in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late Milford S. and Jane Elizabeth Gocke Stephens. David graduated from Parkersburg High School Class of 1962, then from Glenville State College in...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Dredging at Mountwood Park is finished

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The dredging at Mountwood Park’s lake is complete. After over two weeks, and being delayed a few more days because of the rain, the dredging process is complete. Wood County parks director, Jeremy Cross says that the dredging got rid of tons of sediment...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg Homecoming kicks off festivities

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg homecoming weekend kicked off Friday evening. This year you can expect live music, carnival rides, the rubber ducky derby, and more. Fireworks and the street parade - longtime favorites of the festival - will take place on Saturday. The fireworks will be at 10 PM and the parade will be at 12:30 PM.
PARKERSBURG, WV
NewsBreak
Education
WTAP

Police looking for man that escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital Belpre campus

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital’s Belpre campus. Travis Williams ran off before getting a psych evaluation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office drone team, Belpre Police and a police dog are looking around 1850 State Route 618 to try and find him.
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Carpenter, Naida Eileen

Naida Eileen Carpenter of Vienna, WV, gained her angel wings on Thursday, August 18, 2022, and is gloriously reuniting with her husband, Raymond, the love of her life for over 71 years. She was a beloved grandmother, mother, and wife during her incredible 92 years of life. She was born...
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Homminga, Nora Brien

Nora Brien Homminga, 79, of Washington, WV, passed away on August 11, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by a loving family and with the compassionate care of Housecalls Hospice. A private cremation will take place at the Mid-Ohio Valley cremation Society.
WASHINGTON, WV
WTAP

Obituary: McLaughlin, Patricia Ann

Patricia Ann McLaughlin, 91, passed away on Aug. 18, 2022, in Camden Clark hospital’s ICU. She was born Nov. 11, 1930, in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late William I. and Dora E. (Vaught) Cale. Mrs. McLaughlin graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1949 and then moved to...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

2022 Football Frenzy Week 1 Recap

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Football season has returned to the Mid-Ohio Valley for the 2022 season, and Ohio high schools kicked off their regular season this weekend. In a game featuring Washington County rivals, the Warren Warriors shut out the Belpre Golden Eagles 62-0. Running back Landon Fairbanks rushed seven times, and registered 109 yards and four touchdowns.
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

Hocking County accident under investigation

ATHENS, OH. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened Thursday in Hocking County. It happened on US 33 near SR-374 just after 11:30 p.m. on August 18. Troopers said Arthur William Harris, 74, of Columbus, Ohio, was driving eastbound when he struck a truck...
HOCKING COUNTY, OH

