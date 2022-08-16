ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeville, IL

WIFR

School supply giveaway through United Faith back-to-school fair

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - United Faith Missionary Baptist church is hosting a back-to-school fair that’s sure to get students started on the right foot for the upcoming semester. From 10 to 2 p.m. Saturday, August 20, families are invited to stop by 250 N. Pierpoint Avenue in Rockford to...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rolling Meadows residents in Davis Junction on boil order

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For six weeks, Derek Spigleberg’s home at Rolling Meadows in Davis Junction has been under a boil order. The mobile home park is run by a well-water system separate from the village. “For weeks on end it was flooding across the street,” said Spigleberg. “Their...
DAVIS JUNCTION, IL
WIFR

New ownership’s plan to save Stephenson County nursing center

STEPHENSON COUNTY (WIFR) - Even with Walnut Acres under new ownership, some residents question their ability to pay off rent to keep the nursing center in operation. Transitional Care Management took over Walnut Acres on July 1 with the plan to bring in revenue. The Stephenson County board approves paying more than $307,000 in nursing center claims Thursday evening though there is debate about when this will be paid back.
STEPHENSON COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Rockford sushi restaurant closed for the weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local sushi restaurant announces they will be closed for the weekend because of a lack of cooks. Marc’s Fusion on 4133 Charles St. in Rockford announced it on their Facebook page Friday. Marc’s Fusion tells 23 News:. “Cook is sick and we are...
ROCKFORD, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Dixon Park District Sets Hours and Pass Fees for New Facility

The Dixon Park District is getting close to opening The Facility, and have set their 2022 prices and hours. The grand opening kicks off at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at 1312 Washington Ave. For a monthly pass, the cost is $20 for residents, $25 for Non-residents. A monthly family...
DIXON, IL
#First Day Of School
WIFR

McEachran winery plans to close this year

CALEDONIA, Ill. (WIFR) - A local, hidden treasure has announced plans to close its doors. After 12 years, McEachran Homestead Winery is closing its shop and vineyard. The announcement comes two years after the passing of owner Dr. Herbert “Herb” Greenlee. Greenlee’s fifth-generation-owned farm on Wyman School Road...
CALEDONIA, IL
WIFR

Free cake for Rockford residents on September 1st

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents can get the opportunity to receive free cake on Thursday, September 1st. Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday. The first 250 people who walk into the bakery will receive their free cake. This event is very limited so be sure to line...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

$40K in damages after roof caught fire at Rockford business

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Fire crews responded to Heartwood Creations Friday morning for a report of a commercial structure fire. First arriving units at 225 12th St. found that roofing materials had caught fire while construction work was underway on the building. By the time firefighters began working to...
ROCKFORD, IL
superhits106.com

East Dubuque Under A State Investigation

State officials confirmed that Illinois State Police are conducting an investigation involving East Dubuque. However, officials have not provided many details as to what they are investigating. A Trooper with the Illinois State Police public information office could not confirm whether the City of East Dubuque was the subject of the investigation or whether the investigation was focused on certain individuals. The Trooper says “In order to protect the integrity of the investigation, no information is available at this time.”
EAST DUBUQUE, IL
WIFR

One minor, two adults hurt after Thursday night shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A teenager and two adults are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting late Thursday night. Rockford police are investigating the incident that happened around 10 p.m. in the 2700 block of Conklin Drive off Rockton Avenue, near Conklin Elementary School. Police asked the public to...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fifth fire on DeKalb block raises suspicions

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — The fifth fire on a DeKalb block this year is raising suspicions. Fire crews were called to Kimberly Drive around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a fire. They were told when they arrived that the fire, which started in the hallway, had been put out. Crews handled ventilation of the […]
DEKALB, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Northern Lights possibly visible in Rockford Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Northern Lights could possibly be seen in the Rockford area Wednesday night. Clouds will continue to decrease in the evening as geomagnetic storm levels increase, according to the National Weather Service. The Kp index, a scale used to characterize the magnitude of geomagnetic disturbances, will be at its maximum between 10 […]
ROCKFORD, IL
superhits935.com

Ogle County officials approve only 1 solar garden proposal

The Ogle County board approved only 1 of 3 community solar garden proposals Tuesday evening when they met in monthly session. County officials approved the solar farm on 44 acres of land in the 12,500 block of West Montague Road. They rejected the proposal on 29 acres in the 13,000...
OGLE COUNTY, IL

