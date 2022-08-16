ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

‘I can’t really tell you where we are right now’: Lane Kiffin discusses Ole Miss football entering third week of fall camp

By Michael Katz/Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
Commercial Dispatch
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Commercial Dispatch

‘Don’t look at the depth chart’: Ole Miss’ receiver rotation filled with talented options

OXFORD — A lot of the faces might be new, but Ole Miss likes what it has in its wide receivers room. The Rebels lost its three top receivers from a season ago in Dontario Drummond, Braylon Sanders and Jahcour Pearson. Senior Jonathan Mingo returns after playing in six games last season, but outside of him, there wasn’t a lot of returning, proven talent on the roster.
OXFORD, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Officers shoot 2 people in 2 days in northern Mississippi

HORN LAKE — Employees of a sheriff’s department in north Mississippi have shot two people within two days. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department told WMC-TV that one of its deputies shot and wounded an armed person during a traffic stop at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in Horn Lake.
HORN LAKE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Mississippi Wing Stop to pay back wages for labor violations

SOUTHAVEN — A Mississippi franchise operator of five chain chicken wing restaurants was illegally deducting money from workers’ wages and violated child labor regulations, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Boss Wings Enterprises LLC in Southaven, which is owned by the family of rapper Rick Ross, was...
SOUTHAVEN, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy