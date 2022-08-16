‘I can’t really tell you where we are right now’: Lane Kiffin discusses Ole Miss football entering third week of fall camp

OXFORD — A lot of the faces might be new, but Ole Miss likes what it has in its wide receivers room. The Rebels lost its three top receivers from a season ago in Dontario Drummond, Braylon Sanders and Jahcour Pearson. Senior Jonathan Mingo returns after playing in six games last season, but outside of him, there wasn’t a lot of returning, proven talent on the roster.

