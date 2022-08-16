Read full article on original website
Court documents allege pattern of violence and abuse by Kennebec County deputy
WEST GARDINER, Maine — Court documents released Wednesday give further insight into disturbing allegations against a Kennebec County sheriff's deputy. Deputy Daniel Ross was arrested by Maine State Police while on duty Monday for alleged domestic violence incidents. The 29-year-old has been charged with three counts of domestic violence...
WMTW
Logging trucker to face fine, licenses suspension in death of Maine detective hit by tire
It's been three years since Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell was killed in the line of duty. Campbell was killed when a wheel from a passing logging truck flew off and hit him while he was helping a stranded motorist on Interstate 95 in Hampden. The driver and owner...
wabi.tv
Deadly force justified in officer-involved shooting in Augusta, AG says
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Attorney General says the use of deadly force was justified after an officer-involved shooting in Augusta almost three years ago. The shooting happened at the home of Robert Farrington on South Belfast Avenue in November 2019. Authorities say Farrington was wanted on several charges. Officials...
wabi.tv
Vehicle crash on Vinalhaven claims life
VINALHAVEN — A Vinalhaven man is deceased following a single-vehicle crash, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. At approximately 9:25 p.m., the Knox County RCC received a report of a motor vehicle accident involving injury in the area of 687 North Haven Road, on the island of Vinalhaven. Knox County Deputy...
A Lewiston Woman Accidentally Shoots Her Bottom with a Cop’s Gun
A woman accidentally shot her own buttocks while struggling with a Windham Police Officer. The incident actually happened at the Lewiston Police Headquarters. According to the Sun Journal, Windham Police had gone to Lewiston to take Tameika Girardin, 24, of Lewiston into custody on a suspected burglary charge for a home invasion in which the homeowner was assaulted.
Former Maine pub owner accused of secretly taking invasive video of teenager
SKOWHEGAN, Maine — A man from the Skowhegan area has been charged with violation of privacy for allegedly using his phone to shoot an invasive video of an unknowing teenager. It was an act that someone else caught on video and shared over social media. Eric Dore, 43, is...
wabi.tv
Former Maine prosecutor avoids jail time after admitting to destroying evidence
BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - A former Franklin County Assistant District Attorney will not spend any time in jail for her role in a $13 million illegal marijuana operation in western Maine. A judge sentenced Kayla Alves Wednesday to two years probation and assessed her a $2,000 fine. She had faced...
Maine Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested For Domestic Assault
According to a press release from Shannon Moss at the Maine Department of Public Safety, a Kennebec County Sheriff's Deputy has been arrested for alleged domestic violence incidents that took place inside the West Gardiner home he shares with his wife. On August 15th, 2022, a report was made to...
Maine’s Elephant Mountain B-52 Crash Site a Somber Memorial to Those who Lost Their Lives
There's a hike in northwestern Maine that has intrigued me for a long time. It has nothing to do with its level of difficulty or part of a bigger network. It's a hike that doubles as a somber history lesson. It's the B-52 Flying Fortress crash site on Elephant Mountain in Piscataquis County.
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21
Can you believe we are already halfway through August? Summer, as usual in Maine, flies by; before you know it, we are dealing with snow. Yes, I actually used the "s" word in August. This is why you should get out and enjoy these events this weekend. There is something for everyone, from car shows to motorcycle runs, live music to even skillet throwing. Yes, you read that right. There is a skillet throwing contest this weekend and there is also a big wiffle ball tournament that benefits the Maine Make A Wish Foundation in Bangor. You can even eat dinner out and do some good for the community with a couple of the barbecue fundraisers mentioned. Or get a jump start on your Christmas shopping at one of the craft fairs so you will have less to do come November and December.
boothbayregister.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 274 calls for service for the period of Aug. 9 to Aug. 16. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 6,869 calls for service. Kaitlin M. Orne, 29, of Wiscasset was issued a summons Aug. 9 for Allowing Dog to be at Large, on Page Avenue, Wiscasset, by Animal Control Officer Allen Oliver.
WMTW
Identities of victims in deadly Berwick crash released
Police have released the names of the people who died in a crash Sunday afternoon in Berwick. The Berwick Police Dept. says the wreck claimed the lives of Samuel Flick, 20, of Casco, and Genna Guffey, 18, also of Casco. Flick was driving a 1999 Volvo S70 south on Route...
Family's lawsuit challenges Maine school vaccination requirements
MAINE, USA — Two Cumberland County parents who haven’t vaccinated their seven-year-old son for religious reasons are asking a judge to declare Maine’s school vaccination requirements unconstitutional, the Bangor Daily News reports. Gregory and Rita Fox of Cumberland last month sued the state of Maine and its...
wgan.com
Dakin takin’ over as Bangor closes Pancoe pool
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Friday marks the final swim session at Bangor’s Beth Pancoe Aquatic Center. With a hot weekend arriving, all is not lost. The city does have enough lifeguards to operate Dakin Pool. This comes after the pool was largely unable to operate this year because of...
wgan.com
Police charge 2 teens accused of firing shots at building in Lewiston
Two teenagers have been charged in connection with a shooting in Lewiston. Police responded to an address on Pierce Street around 5 a.m. Monday for a report of shots fired. Several bullet holes were found on the outside of the building that was targeted. No one was injured. Police were...
wgan.com
Former Maine prosecutor accused of tampering with evidence facing up to 6 months behind bars
A former Franklin County prosecutor linked to a criminal conspiracy to sell marijuana in Maine will face sentencing on Wednesday. According to the Sun Journal, 36-year-old Kayla Alves pleaded guilty in March to a federal charge of tampering with documents as part of a plea deal. Alves was accused of...
