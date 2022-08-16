ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, ME

Comments / 0

Related
wabi.tv

Deadly force justified in officer-involved shooting in Augusta, AG says

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Attorney General says the use of deadly force was justified after an officer-involved shooting in Augusta almost three years ago. The shooting happened at the home of Robert Farrington on South Belfast Avenue in November 2019. Authorities say Farrington was wanted on several charges. Officials...
AUGUSTA, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin County, ME
Crime & Safety
City
Temple, ME
City
Kingfield, ME
State
Maine State
City
New Vineyard, ME
County
Kennebec County, ME
City
Belgrade, ME
City
Franklin, ME
County
Franklin County, ME
Temple, ME
Crime & Safety
Phillips, ME
Crime & Safety
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
City
Phillips, ME
Kennebec County, ME
Crime & Safety
penbaypilot.com

Vehicle crash on Vinalhaven claims life

VINALHAVEN — A Vinalhaven man is deceased following a single-vehicle crash, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. At approximately 9:25 p.m., the Knox County RCC received a report of a motor vehicle accident involving injury in the area of 687 North Haven Road, on the island of Vinalhaven. Knox County Deputy...
VINALHAVEN, ME
Q106.5

A Lewiston Woman Accidentally Shoots Her Bottom with a Cop’s Gun

A woman accidentally shot her own buttocks while struggling with a Windham Police Officer. The incident actually happened at the Lewiston Police Headquarters. According to the Sun Journal, Windham Police had gone to Lewiston to take Tameika Girardin, 24, of Lewiston into custody on a suspected burglary charge for a home invasion in which the homeowner was assaulted.
LEWISTON, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft#Vineyard#Hammond Lumber
B98.5

Maine Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested For Domestic Assault

According to a press release from Shannon Moss at the Maine Department of Public Safety, a Kennebec County Sheriff's Deputy has been arrested for alleged domestic violence incidents that took place inside the West Gardiner home he shares with his wife. On August 15th, 2022, a report was made to...
The Maine Writer

Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21

Can you believe we are already halfway through August? Summer, as usual in Maine, flies by; before you know it, we are dealing with snow. Yes, I actually used the "s" word in August. This is why you should get out and enjoy these events this weekend. There is something for everyone, from car shows to motorcycle runs, live music to even skillet throwing. Yes, you read that right. There is a skillet throwing contest this weekend and there is also a big wiffle ball tournament that benefits the Maine Make A Wish Foundation in Bangor. You can even eat dinner out and do some good for the community with a couple of the barbecue fundraisers mentioned. Or get a jump start on your Christmas shopping at one of the craft fairs so you will have less to do come November and December.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
boothbayregister.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 274 calls for service for the period of Aug. 9 to Aug. 16. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 6,869 calls for service. Kaitlin M. Orne, 29, of Wiscasset was issued a summons Aug. 9 for Allowing Dog to be at Large, on Page Avenue, Wiscasset, by Animal Control Officer Allen Oliver.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
wgan.com

Identities of victims in deadly Berwick crash released

Police have released the names of the people who died in a crash Sunday afternoon in Berwick. The Berwick Police Dept. says the wreck claimed the lives of Samuel Flick, 20, of Casco, and Genna Guffey, 18, also of Casco. Flick was driving a 1999 Volvo S70 south on Route...
BERWICK, ME
wabi.tv

Dakin takin’ over as Bangor closes Pancoe pool

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Friday marks the final swim session at Bangor’s Beth Pancoe Aquatic Center. With a hot weekend arriving, all is not lost. The city does have enough lifeguards to operate Dakin Pool. This comes after the pool was largely unable to operate this year because of...
BANGOR, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy