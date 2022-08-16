ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
KSAT 12

Texas’ tax collector and Senate budget chief say they support repealing the “tampon tax”

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar and state Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, have added their support to a yearslong call by some state legislators and women’s health care advocates to remove taxes on menstrual products like tampons, sanitary pads and pantyliners.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Watch: Why some Texas churches support access to reproductive health care despite the state’s abortion ban

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In 2019, over two dozen Texas congregations partnered with the nonprofit Just Texas: Faith Voices for Justice and declared their spaces are Reproductive Freedom Congregations. This new classification was created as a first step to unraveling the stigma surrounding reproductive health issues within faith communities.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
State
California State
City
Columbus, TX
City
Columbus, OH
State
Indiana State
City
California, OH
Local
Ohio Business
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Ohio State
City
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy