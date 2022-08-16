Read full article on original website
Texas’ tax collector and Senate budget chief say they support repealing the “tampon tax”
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar and state Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, have added their support to a yearslong call by some state legislators and women's health care advocates to remove taxes on menstrual products like tampons, sanitary pads and pantyliners.
Texas executes Kosoul Chanthakoummane for the 2006 murder of a real estate agent
Texas executed Kosoul Chanthakoummane on Wednesday for the 2006 murder of a real estate agent in a Collin County model home. It was the second execution this year in a state that typically puts more people to death than any other.
‘I would invite the governor to love his people’: San Antonio archbishop’s message to Gov. Greg Abbott on Uvalde
UVALDE, Texas – Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller, the leader of the San Antonio Archdiocese and one of the top two Catholic leaders in Texas, shared his thoughts about Gov. Greg Abbott’s handling of the Uvalde school shooting massacre in an emotional interview. “We don’t need to show power at...
Watch: Why some Texas churches support access to reproductive health care despite the state’s abortion ban
In 2019, over two dozen Texas congregations partnered with the nonprofit Just Texas: Faith Voices for Justice and declared their spaces are Reproductive Freedom Congregations. This new classification was created as a first step to unraveling the stigma surrounding reproductive health issues within faith communities.
Texas dad catches alligator before driving daughter to first day of school
The back-to-school season means parents across Texas are spending their mornings getting their kids ready for the day and escorting them to campus. Missouri City man Mike Trinh was prepared to do just that on Tuesday morning, as his daughter was about to start her first day of middle school.
Video shows US Coast Guard rescue five men who were fishing illegally off Texas coast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The U.S. Coast Guard rescued five people off the Texas coast on Monday after their boat started sinking. Four lancha crews were fishing illegally near Corpus Christi when they were spotted by a sentry airplane from the Coast Guard Air Station at Corpus Christi. A...
