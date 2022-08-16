ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

WBRE

Training police for active shooter in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As area school districts prepare to resume classes, they are taking steps to keep their students and staff safe. A spat of mass school shootings across the country, the most recent at an elementary school in Uvalde Texas has school officials and police in our region examining or in some cases […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Staffing Knoebels at summer's end

ELYSBURG, Pa. — The magic at Knoebels Amusement Park in Elysburg wouldn't be possible without a lot of help. While the park added three hundred more people to staff your favorite rides this summer, some employees are working their final shifts before heading back to school. Averi Diaz said...
ELYSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Armed guards to patrol Scranton schools this school year

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton School Board held a special meeting Monday night. The school directors voted to hire 20 armed guards. The guards from Cardinal Point Security Group will help the school resource officers the district currently has through the Scranton Police Department. The three-year contract comes with...
SCRANTON, PA
City
Scranton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Scranton, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Scranton, PA
Education
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Armed guards in Scranton schools

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, there are calls in defense of our weather department. But first, there's reaction to more armed guards in Scranton schools. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Rallying to keep Berwick Hospital Center open

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County Community is rallied together Thursday night in the hopes of changing the fate of a local hospital that’s slated to close. The owner of Berwick Hospital Center gave the Pennsylvania Department of Health a 90-day closure notice in July. It sent shockwaves through the community and its […]
BERWICK, PA
Newswatch 16

Rallying to save Berwick Hospital

BERWICK, Pa. — A community in Columbia County is continuing to fight to keep its only hospital. Residents of the Berwick area and employees of Berwick Hospital Center met to discuss efforts to stop the closure of the facility. Hospital staff want to find a solution to maintain the...
BERWICK, PA
#Security Guards#School Board#Guns#School Safety#Scranton School District
Newswatch 16

Pittston's Ultimate Tomato Run

PITTSTON, Pa. — The Annual Pittston Tomato Festival is happening this weekend, and there are both old and new festivities. The 23rd annual festival run, called the Ultimate Tomato Run, took place Saturday. The 5K race benefits both Miles for Michael, which helps families dealing with cancer, and Pittston's...
PITTSTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Scranton woman sets out to fill teacher wish lists

SCRANTON, Pa. — In Lackawanna County, one woman is collecting back-to-school supplies for area classrooms. Dana Mushak is teaming up with St. Patrick's Parish in Scranton to give back to the community she calls home. "I grew up in this area; this is who I am. I am very...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Celebrating a job well done in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Dozens gathered in Fellows Park just off of South Main Avenue in Scranton to celebrate another successful year of park cleanups and the crews behind it all. William McDonald, a youth advocate behavioral health technician, couldn't be more excited. "The program is really special because the...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Flood protection plan in development for West Pittston

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We may be in the midst of a dry spell, but despite that, flood protection efforts remain on the minds of people who live near the Susquehanna river. West Pittston has been hard hit by flooding in recent years. Now efforts are underway to build a levee to protect […]
PITTSTON, PA
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsRadio WILK

Mayor reveals plan for Scranton's future

A plan unveiled by Scranton Mayor Paige Gebhardt Cognetti, outlines numerous goals for the city over the next 10 years. The five pillars of the plan include, growing industry and new businesses, welcoming diverse talent, building community pride, making affordable and quality housing accessible and developing and maintaining the city's infrastructure. Education is also a major focus. The city began the process a year ago to secure 50thousand dollars in funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission to develop the Strategic Economic Development Plan. The money was matched by the city's Office of Economic and Community Development, The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce and the Scranton Area Community Foundation. Over one thousand residents and the national strategy firm Fourth Economy took part in the planning process.
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Dr. Oz visits Wyoming County

TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Dr. Mehmet Oz made a stop in Wyoming County to hold his “dose of reality” town hall. The republican candidate was at the Triton Hose Company in Tunkhannock. While visiting, Oz said PA deserves a senator who will help get America back on track. He […]
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

American Water outages affect Luzerne County communities

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— American Water announced an emergency alert at 1:38 pm on August 19 stating there was a main break in Wilkes-Barre Township. Officials say American Water crews are making emergency repairs in Wilkes-Barre township and affected areas may experience discolored water, low water pressure, or no water at all. American Water […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Tamaqua hires new police officer

The Tamaqua Police Department has a new officer on its force. Nicole Deliz will serve as a part-time officer. Her employment was unanimously approved by the Tamaqua Borough Council Tuesday evening. Tamaqua police Chief Michael Hobbs presented Deliz with a badge. JILL WHALEN/TIMES NEWS.
TAMAQUA, PA
WBRE

Family react to ‘Kids for Cash’ ruling

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The infamous kids for cash scandal in Luzerne County that sent shockwaves through the nation’s juvenile justice system is again in the spotlight. A federal judge ordered two former Luzerne County judges to pay millions of dollars in damages to the victims of the scheme. Now we’re hearing reactions to the […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Brushes and books – Art students sprucing up library

TAYLOR, Pa. — The creativity of some high school students will soon be on display at the Taylor Community Library in Lackawanna County. With some fine-tipped brushes and a lot of blue paint, students from the Riverside Art Club are giving a library wall a whole new look. "In...
TAYLOR, PA
Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Area athletic complex almost ready for fall

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The view from Skycam 16 shows the progress at the Wilkes-Barre Are High School athletic complex in Plains Township. The first of the Wolfpack teams to play on the new field will be the boys' soccer team on September 6. Football will take the field days later for week three of their season.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Dr. Oz makes campaign stop in northeast PA

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Dr. Mehmet Oz stopped by the WBRE/WYOU studios around noon on Thursday during a stop in the Diamond City. Dr. Oz was passing through Luzerne County on Thursday to hold a “Dose of Reality Town Hall” in Wyoming County later in the evening. Oz spoke about struggles brought on by recent […]
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

