Read full article on original website
Related
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Monday, August 15. Rico Frazier, 30, Magnolia, endangering the welfare of a minor and domestic battering 3rd degree.
hopeprescott.com
Curtis Carroll Charged With Fleeing, Wanted in Columbia County
On Thursday August 18, 2022, at approximately 3:30 pm Hempstead County Deputies and Arkansas State Police apprehended Curtis Carroll a suspect wanted by Columbia and Nevada Counties for fleeing and various other charges on August 11th and 12th of 2022. Carroll was apprehended by Hempstead County K-9 “PAKAL”, Agents of...
KTBS
Texarkana police investigate two missing person cases
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police are searching for two missing people in the Texarkana area. The cases are not related, but detectives are hoping to find answers for both families. The most recent missing person's case is a teenager reported missing last Tuesday. Lee Cheatham, 17, is 5 feet, 9 inches tall with dark hair and dark eyes and weighs about 160 pounds.
KSLA
Couple recognized for helping deputies
Albert Jo Lopez, 57, was arrested for the shooting death of Chase Brownfield. The City of Texarkana, Ark. now has a new interim police chief. Shreve Memorial Library branches offer free services like online tutoring through its Homework Louisiana program.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
arkadelphian.com
18-wheeler collision kills Rosston woman
MAGNOLIA — A Nevada County woman died Thursday evening when an 18-wheeler drove through an intersection and struck her vehicle. The accident happened at the intersection of U.S. highways 82 and 371 in Magnolia, less than a mile west of Southern Arkansas University’s campus. According to an Arkansas...
hopeprescott.com
Derrick Woodley Charged With Possession of Cocaine
On August 10, 2022 at approximately 2:15pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Derrick Woodley, 29, of Prescott, AR. Mr. Woodley was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance cocaine, possession of controlled substance marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest occurred in the 600 block of South Main Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Woodley and was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
hopeprescott.com
Charlie Sanford Charged With Possession of Meth
On August 13, 2022 at approximately 6:48am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Charlie Sanford, 34, of Prescott, AR. Mr. Sanford was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest occurred in the 2400 block of West Division Street in Hope, AR. Sanford was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
hopeprescott.com
Karavious Eason Charged With Possession of Cocaine
On August 13, 2022 at approximately 6:48am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Karavious Eason, 24, of Nashville, AR. Mr. Eason was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance cocaine, driving while intoxicated drugs, and refusal to submit to BAC. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of West Division Street in Hope, AR. Eason was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hopeprescott.com
Jimmie Smith Charged With Harassment
On August 15, 2022 at approximately 6:30am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Jimmie Smith, 66, of Hope, AR. Mr. Smith was arrested and charged with harassment and served a foreign warrant service. The arrest occurred in the 900 block of West 3rd Street in Hope, AR. Smith was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
KSLA
Bowie Co. Sheriff’s Office honors couple that followed murder suspect who allegedly shot deputy
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Bowie County sheriff’s deputy shot in the face in early August is now at home recovering from his injuries. On Friday morning (Aug. 19), a Cass County couple was recognized for their part in locating the man responsible for that shooting. “We want...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Bowie County Sheriff’s Office to recognize citizens who helped in armed pursuit
The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office will recognize two citizens for their heroic efforts in helping locate and end the horrific acts perpetrated by Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar. Aguilar was wanted for a murder that was committed earlier this month when he was confronted by Bowie County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Lillis. Aguilar shot Lt. Lillis in the face before fleeing in a stolen truck.
swark.today
HCHS Meeting August 23 — Talbot Feild Collection
Press Release: Hempstead County Historical Society. The collection and memorabilia of the late State Senator Talbot Feild of Hope was recently part of an estate sale in Little Rock. The collection included many historical documents and photographs of Hope in the early twentieth century. Documents of Bruner Ivory, First National Bank, and other local businesses were included. Come view some of these historic items at the meeting of the Hempstead County Historical Society.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County final divorce decrees through Friday, August 19
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during August 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Shelby L. Cater v. Jared W. Cater. August 19. Morgan Chamberlain v. Lonnie Harris III. August 17. Married February 19, 2020.
KTBS
Man found dead in Texarkana home with small child; arrest made
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Texarkana police have made an arrest in the death of a man who was found Monday morning inside a College Hill home where a young child was also found uninjured. The victim is identified as Bonderick Nard Jr., 27, of Texarkana, Ark. Arrested in his death...
Check Out These 5 Awesome Things To Do This Weekend In Texarkana
From celebrating the 25th Anniversary of our Texarkana Arkansas Gateway Farmer's Market to a free movie night at The First Baptist Church on Richmond Road in Texarkana Texas you can find some great things going on in Texarkana this weekend. 1. Pioneer Days. Pioneer Days in New Boston Texas is...
Jury selected in East Texas fetal abduction, capital murder trial
After two-and-a-half weeks, jury selection is complete in the capital murder trial of a Simms, Texas, woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and the baby she allegedly removed from her womb.
magnoliareporter.com
Driveshaft part crashes through pick-up truck window, killing Arkadelphia driver
An Arkadelphia man died about 3:34 p.m. Monday in a freak accident on U.S. 67 near the Gum Springs community (Clark County). Max Brown, 64, owner of Max Brown Insurance, was driving a 2020 model Ford F-150 south on the highway, just north of the Arkansas 26 intersection. A northbound...
swark.today
Bonderick Nard
Bonderick Nard Jr. age 27 of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away Monday, August 15, 2022 in Texarkana, AR. Service information to follow. May he rest in peace. Honored Service Provider – McFadden & Hitchye Funeral Enterprises www.mandhfuneral.com.
KSLA
City of Texarkana passes spay/neuter ordinance
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — The City of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed an ordinance that requires residents to spay or neuter their pets unless they’re licensed breeders. Lenor Teague, director of the Animal Care and Adoption Center, said there are around 109 kennels in their facility but there are 127 animals in their care.
KSLA
Candidate for Ark. governor stops in Texarkana
Five finalists were chosen. The City has this meeting every year, building healthcare plans for active and retired employees. The clinic says they expect an influx due to the Hope Medical Group relocating. Texarkana, Ark. students head back to school. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. School leaders estimate that around...
Comments / 0