Sweet Corn Festival happening in Fairborn this weekend
The Sweet Corn Festival is making a return to Fairborn's Community Park this weekend.
dayton.com
Tributes, new entertainment part of 40th Sweet Corn Festival in Fairborn
FAIRBORN — Tributes, new performers, and plenty of food and entertainment are all part of the 40th Sweet Corn Festival this weekend. The Community Park event Saturday and Sunday will include more than 160 vendors offering a variety of arts and crafts, as well as the signature steamed cooked sweet corn and barbeque chicken, said Warren Brown, festival chair.
wyso.org
What's Great in Dayton August 19 - 25, 2022
Come Together: Tonight and tomorrow is a Beatles tribute called Come Together at the Yellow Cab. They are playing music from all eras and it’s also a festival with a beer garden, food trucks, an after party and more! The doors open at 5pm, and music begins at 7pm.
WDTN
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity. Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Food festivals, events celebrate seasonal ingredients
Local food festivals working to leverage the seasonal flavors of the moment are popping up steadily through August headed into fall. Fresh fruit, vegetables and cultural food celebrations capitalizing on good weather and even better ingredients are flush this month with plenty of opportunities to experience a wide variety of flavors, preparations and vibes.
dayton.com
Joe Mama’s Taste of Dayton applies for liquor license to expand options
A restaurant in Dayton known for its “heavy hittas” and being open when other restaurants in the area have closed has applied for a liquor license. Joe Mama’s Taste of Dayton, located at 115 Springfield Street, applied for a liquor license on Aug. 9, according to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control.
Tecumseh community raises $4.5K for Deputy Yates’ family
Tecumseh Strong presented the proceeds from a t-shirt fundraiser to Yates' family during halftime of the Tecumseh Arrow's football game.
Dayton offers Downtown Dollars deal for shoppers
Starting August 19, for every $50 Downtown Dollars purchased, an extra $25 of Downtown Dollars will be delivered in a separate e-gift card to the purchaser.
spectrumnews1.com
Teacher trades retirement to teach at Brunner Literacy Center
DAYTON, Ohio — Most of Joni Watson’s career involved teaching middle and then elementary school for the last 12 years. During the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, most classes in her school district shifted online. Furloughed by the district like many others, Watson ended up making art videos...
Cincinnati Herald
Mayor Pureval, Vice Mayor Kearney, Councilmembers Landsman and Owens announce new Career Pathways Program
Mayor Aftab Pureval, alongside Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney, Councilmember Greg Landsman, Councilmember Meeka Owens and community leaders, announced the City’s new year-round youth employment program – Career Pathways. This workforce development initiative aims to create a clear path for youth in Cincinnati to join City service and...
livability.com
Internationally Renowned Artist Bing Davis Shares His Thoughts on the Importance of Arts in Dayton, OH
Arts are the lifeblood of the community in Dayton. Willis “Bing” Davis was born in Greer, S.C., but grew up in Dayton, where he lives today. He graduated from DePauw University in Indiana in 1959. Much of his career was spent teaching art in Dayton Public Schools, DePauw and Miami universities, and 20 years at Central State University in Wilberforce. He is acting treasurer of the National Conference of Artists and has exhibited in galleries across the globe.
Teen creates Octo-swing for Eagle Scout project
The Octo-swing is now a fixture outside of the Hillcrest Baptist Church in Carlisle.
WDTN
Pet of the Week: Furry Friends Moe and Joe
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Friday means Pet of the Week here on Living Dayton! Kaitlin Becraft from SICSA joined us with two furry friends. Moe and Joe are two fluffy buddies who are waiting for their forever home at SICSA. These seven-year-old pals have been together for a long time and must be adopted as a pair, said Kaitlin.
WLWT 5
Million Fathers March: Fathers show support for Cincinnati Public Schools' students on first day
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Public Schools' fathers showed support for students across the district Thursday. The thunderous applause from the Million Fathers March is a tradition that not only kicks off the year on the right foot, but invigorates the kids, parents and school staff. Educators say when fathers step...
moversmakers.org
Black Achievers to expand in Ohio
A Cincinnati-based Black professionals organization with 5,000 local members has landed a $50,000 grant from the foundation of the nation’s second largest bank to help it launch chapters in Cleveland and Columbus. While working as an information technology project manager at Fifth Third Bank, West Side native Michael Moore...
WDTN
Celebrate the Dayton Music Scene at Dayton PorchFest
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Explore the sights and sounds of the Miami Valley with Dayton PorchFest!. With free mini concerts held on porches throughout St. Anne’s Hill, attendees are free to explore the neighborhood and support local music. Peter Benkendorf of Dayton Porchfest said the annual festival celebrates...
Fox 19
Cincinnati woman uses life-changing diagnosis to launch thriving business
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Over-the-Rhine business owner took her cancer diagnosis to launch a thriving beauty studio while helping others. If you want an appointment at Brow OTR on West Court Street it may take you a month or two to get a spot. Honour Hook, who owns the studio...
Miami Valley health leaders predict COVID-19 cases are plateauing
“It does appear that the most recent spike is plateauing or even on the way down,” said Miami Valley Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roberto Colon.
livability.com
Students in Dayton, OH, Build a Life in the Region Post-Graduation
Affordability, low-cost activities and a bustling downtown are just some of the reasons students choose to stay in Dayton after graduation. Standout higher education institutions, like the University of Dayton, Miami University and Wright State University, attract thousands of students to the Dayton region each year. But while these institutions are an initial draw, many students fall in love with the region’s other positive qualities and choose to launch their career and put down roots after graduating.
