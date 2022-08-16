Arts are the lifeblood of the community in Dayton. Willis “Bing” Davis was born in Greer, S.C., but grew up in Dayton, where he lives today. He graduated from DePauw University in Indiana in 1959. Much of his career was spent teaching art in Dayton Public Schools, DePauw and Miami universities, and 20 years at Central State University in Wilberforce. He is acting treasurer of the National Conference of Artists and has exhibited in galleries across the globe.

DAYTON, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO