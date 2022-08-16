Arizona Cardinals Kliff Kingsbury Supports Kyle Shanahan

The Cardinals head coach reacted to and agreed with Shanahan’s beef with the league about the caps coaches will be required to wear this season.

It’s clear Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury feels a certain kinship with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Both teams, of course, are in the same division and each coach is virtually the same age. Kingsbury turned 43 last week (Aug. 9), while Shanahan will hit that same age on Dec. 14.

Earlier in training camp, Shanahan expressed his disdain for the New Era caps the league will ostensibly require head coaches to wear on the sideline during games this season.

During an interview with KNBR Radio in San Francisco recently, Shanahan said, “I have such a beef with them right now. It’s a tough issue going on. They won’t let me pick out my own one. They won’t let me wear any one that’s from a [previous] year, so I can’t wear like an older one. I’ve got to wear the new ones that they give this year. Unfortunately, there’s none I like wearing. So hopefully, we can figure it out or wait ’til Salute to Service.”

When asked to explain his issue in deeper detail, Shanahan said, “It’s just deals. I don’t want to go too hard and get fined or anything but trust me, trust me, I’m upset about it.”

So it was that Friday night, at the end of his press conference following the Cardinals’ preseason game in Cincinnati, Kingsbury was about to walk away when he stopped and spontaneously said, “I’ve got to voice my support for Kyle Shanahan’s hat. Because I have seen that they are trying to make him ... change. I just want to say, ‘Let my guy live.’ He’s been one of the most swaggy coaches for his entire career on the sidelines.

“I’m not sure if you’ve all seen the camouflage pattern that they offered us (to wear], but it’s not doing it. If you are in a deer blind in New Braunfels, Texas, you can pull it off, but not on the sideline. So, Kyle, I got ya buddy. Thank you.”