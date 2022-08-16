Read full article on original website
EB I-96 reopens after 2 separate crashes near Marne
The eastbound lanes of I-96 are closed.
Crashes close eastbound I-96 in Ottawa County
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A portion of I-96 is closed in Ottawa County due to multiple crashes. Ottawa County Central Dispatch issued an alert around 5 p.m. on Aug. 20 stating that eastbound I-96 near Marne, near the 24-mile marker, is completely shut down due to accidents in the area.
Grand Rapids man, 72, found dead in the water at marina
SPRING LAKE, MI – Police found a missing Grand Rapids man dead in the water Friday night at a Spring Lake marina. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Holiday Isle Marina at a Holiday Inn around 8:24 p.m. on Aug. 19 for a reported missing person.
whtc.com
Grand Haven Couple Hurt in Allendale Crash
ALLENDALE TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 19, 2022) – An elderly couple from Grand Haven were injured in a two-vehicle crash south of Allendale on Friday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the intersection of Fillmore Street and 72nd Avenue shortly after 3 PM. That was where a northbound sedan, driven by a 78-year-old man with his 75-year-old passenger, apparently drove through a stop sign and into the path of a eastbound SUV, driven by a 32-year-old Grand Rapids woman.
I-94 eastbound lanes shut down due to crash
Kalamazoo Consolidated Dispatch Authority said all eastbound traffic on I-94 had to be rerouted Friday afternoon due to a crash.
Man, woman thrown from motorcycle after crashing with car in West Michigan
PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A man and woman riding a motorcycle were hospitalized Friday, Aug. 19, after colliding with a car in Portland Township. A car was turning left into a driveway on East Grand River near Blossom Drive around 8:42 p.m. when it pulled into the path of an eastbound motorcycle, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Rapid bus system makes route changes after Byron Township axes contract
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Rapid bus system is making changes to a route in southern Kent County after Byron Township eliminated its contract with the transportation provider. Starting Aug. 29, The Rapid’s Route 10 will no longer pick up or drop off riders at 9 stops along Division Avenue between 54th Street and 68th Street. Three stops on 68th Street SE between Clyde Park and Division will also be eliminated.
2 in custody after late-night standoff in Grand Rapids
Police arrested two people late Friday night after they fled from police and went inside a home. It's unclear what lead to the car being stopped
More ‘road diets’ being explored in city of Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI -- More road diets in Muskegon are under study, meaning another two thoroughfares could be narrowed. Apple Avenue and Getty Street are the focus of upcoming studies on the impact of reducing the number of lanes or reconfiguring them. The city also is studying a potential road diet...
Person killed in Southwest Michigan crash involving motorcycle, pickup truck
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI – A person was killed in a crash Wednesday morning. There was a fatal crash between a motorcycle and pickup truck at the intersection of M-43 and County Road 665, in Van Buren County’s Waverly Township on Wednesday, Aug. 17, Michigan State Police said.
Grand Rapids woman, 25, severely injured in single-car crash
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – A Grand Rapids woman was seriously injured in a single-car crash Wednesday evening. A 23-year-old San Jose, California, woman was driving while a 25-year-old Grand Rapids woman was the passenger in a car around 5:15 p.m. on Aug. 17, on North River Road near Winding River Road in Constantine Township, the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said.
'We need help'; West Michigan family still searching for family member
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Erik Johnson was last seen near Ottawa and Pine Streets in Coopersville around 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Passenger in Jeep Filled with Teens Loses Life in Collision with Gravel Truck
GEORGETOWN TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 17, 2022) – A teen riding in a Jeep driven by a 17-year-old Kentwood man passed away at the scene after a two-vehicle crash east of Hudsonville on Wednesday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Ryan DeVries, deputies and other first responders were...
MSP: Motorcyclist dead in Van Buren Co. crash
A man is dead because of a crash involving a motorcycle in Van Buren County Wednesday morning.
WZZM 13
Toddler amongst 4 hurt in crash that killed 1
A crash that occurred in Ottawa County Thursday afternoon claimed the life of a teenager. The rest of the passengers were all under the age of 17.
Crews battle fire at former Charley’s Crab building in GR
There was a fire at the former building of Charley's Crab in Grand Rapids on Thursday.
Police use helicopter, tracking dogs, drones in search for missing man
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Police asked residents in the Coopersville area to check outbuildings, campers and stored vehicles for a 28-year-old man who has been missing nearly a week. Eric Johnson, 28, left home on foot around 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. Investigators recently recovered surveillance video that showed...
Multiple injuries in crash that shut down eastbound I-94
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Multiple people were injured Monday, Aug. 15, in a crash that shut down eastbound I-94 for several hours. The crash was reported around 3:30 a.m. in Comstock Township. Two cars and a semi-tractor trailer were involved, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies said. Some of the...
