O'hara Township, PA

Well+Good

This Caffeine-Infused Makeup Gives My Skin the Sort of Sun-Kissed Glow I Thought I Needed an Actual Beach to Achieve

Lately, I've found myself harking back to childhood memories of summer visits to my relatives in Croatia, where I'd go fully into laganini ("easy living") mode, lounging by the beach all day only to be roused by my next meal or some homemade wine. Of all the dreamy things I miss about those vacations, it's the jaw-dropping post-beach glow they gave me that has me wanting to buy a one-way ticket back.
Well+Good

I Tried the Internet’s Favorite Boob-Sweat Lotion—Here Are My Honest Thoughts

One thing about me is that I'm going to sweat. Mildly hot? Sweating. Stressed? Sweating Exercising? Dripping sweat. I sweat pretty much everywhere (except my scalp, thanks to Botox) but the most jarring spot is my underboobs. There are few things feelings than a bead of sweat leaving my boob cusp and slinking down my stomach. So when the Carpe Sweat-Absorbing Breast Lotion ($20) took over my TikTok ads, I knew I had to try it.
Local
Well+Good

A Bottle of This ‘Skin Conditioner’ Sells Every 10 Seconds in Japan—And Now You Can Get it Stateside

Albion Garden has been around for over 65 years in Japan. It's established itself as one of the leading J-Beauty brands, and now, it's finally available for purchase in the United States. If there's one product to try to get acquainted with the brand, it's the Albion Essential Skin Conditioner ($68). It's so good that one bottle sells every 10 seconds in Japan.
Well+Good

I Tried ‘Nail Slugging,’ and My Once-Brittle Nails Have Never Been Healthier

Whether you're opting for regular manicures, gels, acrylics, or press-ons, your nails are exposed to a slew of different chemicals (think: polish, glue, and remover) that weaken them and compromise their health. And if your real nails aren't thriving, even the best mani-pedis aren't going to look as fresh and healthy as they should. Cue the latest viral TikTok trend: “nail slugging.”
Well+Good

This Buzzy Brand Just Launched a Skin Tint That Evens Out Your Complexion Without the Heaviness of Foundation

Real talk: I hate foundation. If I'm being totally honest, I'm not a makeup fan in general, and rarely wear anything beyond a cream blush and a bit of bronzer to avoid that clogged, weighed-down feeling foundation gives me the second I apply it. I've tried it all, from classic liquid foundations (way too heavy) to light, tinted sunscreens and moisturizers (better, but still mostly sticky) and I find that wearing a fresh face feels better than forcing it.
Well+Good

These Are the Top Sneakers You Should Invest in if You Have Knee Pain, According to Podiatrists

Knees are just one of those body parts we don't really appreciate until we have problems with them. Aches and pains in your knees not only hamper your movement, but they also can be a constant nuisance, considering how often we use them—walking, running, climbing stairs, even sitting and standing up. And while solving knee pain can be a difficult task, one thing that may help is wearing good shoes. That may mean putting away those strappy sandals and grabbing a pair of sneakers that your knees won't hate you for.
Well+Good

How To Get Rid of Ants in Your Home for Good, According to an Entomologist

It’s a common—and often overlooked—occurrence to see an ant in your home. It’s even ordinary to see a few. However, when dozens—or hundreds—begin to swarm your door jambs, countertops, and floorboards, that’s when most people come to the conclusion that they have a serious problem at hand. The thing is, though, even just a few ants repeatedly popping up can be a sign that you need to take action against the pests—and fast. The best of efforts to get rid of ants can be futile if you don't take the proper steps to prevent them from coming back.
Well+Good

Kate Middleton’s Favorite Hydrating Watermelon Salad Is the Perfect Gut-Friendly Dish for a Heatwave

Ever find yourself in the mood to channel your inner Mia Thermopolis and feel like true royalty? Same. Although we might not all be blessed with a royal lineage and guaranteed seat on the British (or Genovian) throne, we can certainly replicate these high vibes in our everyday life. “Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail. Failure is another stepping stone to greatness,” as Oprah Winfrey would say.
Well+Good

Pete Davidson and Helen Mirren’s Favorite Shoe Brand Makes the Perfect, Everyday Slip-On Sneaker—And It’s Finally Back in Stock

Pete Davidson gets it. So does Helen Mirren and Jon Hamm, and so do we. We rarely put ourselves in the same boat as those celebrities, but we’re all on the same page about one thing: the fuss over Cariuma’s beloved sneakers. The celeb-favorite (Whitney Port, Nina Agdal, and Chris Martin are fans of the brand too) brand creates versatile, sustainably-made sneakers that not only look cool, but are friendly to the earth too. Win/win.
Well+Good

Yes, You Should Be Grilling Your Lettuce—Here’s the Effort-Free Trick To Nail It Every Time

When the season for belly-flopping contests and chlorine-scented hair rolls around, that can only mean one thing: It's barbecue season, especially when it comes to cooking veggie burgers, kebabs, and... salad. Yes, you heard that right, salad. Aside from the usual grilling go-tos like hot dogs, corn on the cob, and drumsticks, grilled lettuce might be one of the most underrated and yet-to-be celebrated barbecue items on the menu.
Well+Good

4 Reasons a Dietitian Says You Should Be Adding Heart-Healthy Plums to Your Fruit Rotation Immediately

IMHO, plums are among the biggest underdogs in the summer fruit world, which makes me feel the need to put on my PR hat and give them some well-deserved airtime. For starters, this summer fruit is all too often overshadowed by the likes of other warm-weather staples like watermelon, peaches, and cherries. Then, prunes (aka dried plums) tend to steal the spotlight over their juicy counterparts, especially when you hope to relieve constipation through diet—though to be fair, this isn’t necessarily the sexiest association.
Well+Good

‘I’m a Registered Dietician, and These Are the Gut-Friendly Snacks I Buy on Amazon’

Whether you're having trouble going number two, or are experiencing inflammation, this could be your body's way of telling you that you need to consume more fiber. Fiber can feed beneficial bacteria in your gut to lower levels of inflammation and decrease your chances of constipation, which is why experts at the Mayo Clinic recommend consuming between 21 and 38 grams of fiber per day. While no simple feat, you can sneak in more fiber into your diet through gut-friendly snacks.
Well+Good

This $23 Insulated Water Bottle Rivals HydroFlask, and Almost Everyone I Know Has One

I'm a water bottle girlie through and through—so much so that you'll never catch me without one. Having a water bottle around 24/7 serves as my gentle reminder to hydrate throughout the day, so you'll find it on my standing desk, nightstand, or kitchen counter. HydroFlask has been in my water bottle rotation for two years, but the Owala Freeship Stainless Steel Water Bottle (normally $25) is becoming a close contender, and for a limited time, it's 24 percent off on Amazon.
