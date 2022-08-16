Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Related
I Tried Washing My Hair With Baking Soda To Rid My Oily Scalp of Grease and Grime
I’m not usually a DIY girl—I want my products formulated by scientists, backed by data, and tweaked to perfection. That being said, I also have an incredibly oily scalp and am willing to try anything to extend my wash another day. So when people on the Internet started singing the praises of using baking soda as a scalp exfoliant, I had to know more.
This Caffeine-Infused Makeup Gives My Skin the Sort of Sun-Kissed Glow I Thought I Needed an Actual Beach to Achieve
Lately, I've found myself harking back to childhood memories of summer visits to my relatives in Croatia, where I'd go fully into laganini ("easy living") mode, lounging by the beach all day only to be roused by my next meal or some homemade wine. Of all the dreamy things I miss about those vacations, it's the jaw-dropping post-beach glow they gave me that has me wanting to buy a one-way ticket back.
I Tried the Internet’s Favorite Boob-Sweat Lotion—Here Are My Honest Thoughts
One thing about me is that I'm going to sweat. Mildly hot? Sweating. Stressed? Sweating Exercising? Dripping sweat. I sweat pretty much everywhere (except my scalp, thanks to Botox) but the most jarring spot is my underboobs. There are few things feelings than a bead of sweat leaving my boob cusp and slinking down my stomach. So when the Carpe Sweat-Absorbing Breast Lotion ($20) took over my TikTok ads, I knew I had to try it.
Which Dry Shampoo Type Is Right for Your Hair Type? Hairstylists Weigh In
Whether you use it on the daily or only in don't-have-time-to-shower situations, dry shampoo is a hair-care staple for most of us. While I'm not complaining about the robust number of dry shampoo products out there, deciding on one that you love and that works for your hair can feel overwhelming, fast.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Bottle of This ‘Skin Conditioner’ Sells Every 10 Seconds in Japan—And Now You Can Get it Stateside
Albion Garden has been around for over 65 years in Japan. It's established itself as one of the leading J-Beauty brands, and now, it's finally available for purchase in the United States. If there's one product to try to get acquainted with the brand, it's the Albion Essential Skin Conditioner ($68). It's so good that one bottle sells every 10 seconds in Japan.
I Tried ‘Nail Slugging,’ and My Once-Brittle Nails Have Never Been Healthier
Whether you're opting for regular manicures, gels, acrylics, or press-ons, your nails are exposed to a slew of different chemicals (think: polish, glue, and remover) that weaken them and compromise their health. And if your real nails aren't thriving, even the best mani-pedis aren't going to look as fresh and healthy as they should. Cue the latest viral TikTok trend: “nail slugging.”
This Buzzy Brand Just Launched a Skin Tint That Evens Out Your Complexion Without the Heaviness of Foundation
Real talk: I hate foundation. If I'm being totally honest, I'm not a makeup fan in general, and rarely wear anything beyond a cream blush and a bit of bronzer to avoid that clogged, weighed-down feeling foundation gives me the second I apply it. I've tried it all, from classic liquid foundations (way too heavy) to light, tinted sunscreens and moisturizers (better, but still mostly sticky) and I find that wearing a fresh face feels better than forcing it.
’I’m a Sephora Makeup Artist, and These Easy Tricks Keep My Makeup in Place for 12+ Hours in 90-Degree Heat’
The shift into late summer signals that it’s time to switch up your makeup routine, and one of the most notable challenges during these transitional months when temperatures are still (somehow) sticky-hot is getting makeup to stay in place throughout the day. “Sometimes it’s hot and humid, other days...
IN THIS ARTICLE
These Are the Top Sneakers You Should Invest in if You Have Knee Pain, According to Podiatrists
Knees are just one of those body parts we don't really appreciate until we have problems with them. Aches and pains in your knees not only hamper your movement, but they also can be a constant nuisance, considering how often we use them—walking, running, climbing stairs, even sitting and standing up. And while solving knee pain can be a difficult task, one thing that may help is wearing good shoes. That may mean putting away those strappy sandals and grabbing a pair of sneakers that your knees won't hate you for.
How To Get Rid of Ants in Your Home for Good, According to an Entomologist
It’s a common—and often overlooked—occurrence to see an ant in your home. It’s even ordinary to see a few. However, when dozens—or hundreds—begin to swarm your door jambs, countertops, and floorboards, that’s when most people come to the conclusion that they have a serious problem at hand. The thing is, though, even just a few ants repeatedly popping up can be a sign that you need to take action against the pests—and fast. The best of efforts to get rid of ants can be futile if you don't take the proper steps to prevent them from coming back.
Kate Middleton’s Favorite Hydrating Watermelon Salad Is the Perfect Gut-Friendly Dish for a Heatwave
Ever find yourself in the mood to channel your inner Mia Thermopolis and feel like true royalty? Same. Although we might not all be blessed with a royal lineage and guaranteed seat on the British (or Genovian) throne, we can certainly replicate these high vibes in our everyday life. “Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail. Failure is another stepping stone to greatness,” as Oprah Winfrey would say.
Want To Hit the Pavement With Your Pooch? These Are the Best Leashes for Running With Your Dog
With the Well+Good SHOP, our editors put their years of know-how to work in order to pick products (from skin care to self care and beyond) they’re betting you’ll love. While our editors independently select these products, making a purchase through our links may earn Well+Good a commission. Happy shopping! Explore the SHOP.
PETS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pete Davidson and Helen Mirren’s Favorite Shoe Brand Makes the Perfect, Everyday Slip-On Sneaker—And It’s Finally Back in Stock
Pete Davidson gets it. So does Helen Mirren and Jon Hamm, and so do we. We rarely put ourselves in the same boat as those celebrities, but we’re all on the same page about one thing: the fuss over Cariuma’s beloved sneakers. The celeb-favorite (Whitney Port, Nina Agdal, and Chris Martin are fans of the brand too) brand creates versatile, sustainably-made sneakers that not only look cool, but are friendly to the earth too. Win/win.
Yes, You Should Be Grilling Your Lettuce—Here’s the Effort-Free Trick To Nail It Every Time
When the season for belly-flopping contests and chlorine-scented hair rolls around, that can only mean one thing: It's barbecue season, especially when it comes to cooking veggie burgers, kebabs, and... salad. Yes, you heard that right, salad. Aside from the usual grilling go-tos like hot dogs, corn on the cob, and drumsticks, grilled lettuce might be one of the most underrated and yet-to-be celebrated barbecue items on the menu.
Are You a Maximizer or a Satisficer? The 2 Types of Decision Makers and How They Make Life Choices
Whether you’re choosing what to order at a restaurant, where to go on vacation, or who to be with in life, making choices big and small can feel overwhelming—especially nearly two-and-a-half years into a pandemic when the variables of our world are constantly shifting. But that suffocating anxiety...
4 Reasons a Dietitian Says You Should Be Adding Heart-Healthy Plums to Your Fruit Rotation Immediately
IMHO, plums are among the biggest underdogs in the summer fruit world, which makes me feel the need to put on my PR hat and give them some well-deserved airtime. For starters, this summer fruit is all too often overshadowed by the likes of other warm-weather staples like watermelon, peaches, and cherries. Then, prunes (aka dried plums) tend to steal the spotlight over their juicy counterparts, especially when you hope to relieve constipation through diet—though to be fair, this isn’t necessarily the sexiest association.
‘I’m a Registered Dietician, and These Are the Gut-Friendly Snacks I Buy on Amazon’
Whether you're having trouble going number two, or are experiencing inflammation, this could be your body's way of telling you that you need to consume more fiber. Fiber can feed beneficial bacteria in your gut to lower levels of inflammation and decrease your chances of constipation, which is why experts at the Mayo Clinic recommend consuming between 21 and 38 grams of fiber per day. While no simple feat, you can sneak in more fiber into your diet through gut-friendly snacks.
This $23 Insulated Water Bottle Rivals HydroFlask, and Almost Everyone I Know Has One
I'm a water bottle girlie through and through—so much so that you'll never catch me without one. Having a water bottle around 24/7 serves as my gentle reminder to hydrate throughout the day, so you'll find it on my standing desk, nightstand, or kitchen counter. HydroFlask has been in my water bottle rotation for two years, but the Owala Freeship Stainless Steel Water Bottle (normally $25) is becoming a close contender, and for a limited time, it's 24 percent off on Amazon.
Well+Good
New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.https://www.wellandgood.com/
Comments / 0