WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 20, 2022. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Caddo. Parish, southeastern Marion and east central Harrison Counties. through 630 PM CDT... At 559 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near. Waskom, or 15 miles east...

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO