ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hailey, ID

Comments / 0

Related
boisestatepublicradio.org

Exploring the Central Idaho Sawtooth Mountains

Travel with us to the Salmon River north of Ketchum. Ducks are swimming, beavers are building dams and a pair of sandhill cranes observe a waterfall in the early morning light. The Sawtooth National Recreation Area is home to more than 700,000 acres of mountain peaks, 700 miles of trails...
KETCHUM, ID
kmvt

Two injured following car fire in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two people were taken to the hospital, following a car fire in Jerome Thursday. According to the Jerome Police Department, it’s believed a car dislodged a metal plate, which was covering a hole in the roadway on West Main Street. When a subsequent car drove over the plate, sparks ignited the vehicle’s fuel source.
JEROME, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy