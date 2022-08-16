Read full article on original website
Exploring the Central Idaho Sawtooth Mountains
Travel with us to the Salmon River north of Ketchum. Ducks are swimming, beavers are building dams and a pair of sandhill cranes observe a waterfall in the early morning light. The Sawtooth National Recreation Area is home to more than 700,000 acres of mountain peaks, 700 miles of trails...
kmvt
Two injured following car fire in Jerome
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two people were taken to the hospital, following a car fire in Jerome Thursday. According to the Jerome Police Department, it’s believed a car dislodged a metal plate, which was covering a hole in the roadway on West Main Street. When a subsequent car drove over the plate, sparks ignited the vehicle’s fuel source.
Three Southern Idaho Counties Oppose Installation of 400 Wind Turbines
SHOSHONE — Two counties independently passed resolutions on Monday to not support the proposed construction of up to 400 wind turbines on 73,000 acres of public land in south-central Idaho. With the resolutions, Lincoln and Minidoka counties join Jerome County, whose commissioners passed a similar resolution on July 25.
Man Suspected of Starting Wildfire in Joseph Plains Area of Idaho County Arrested for Arson
IDAHO COUNTY - On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at around 9:00 p.m., U.S. Forest Service Dispatch notified Idaho County deputies of a suspicious male in the area of Wolf Creek, off of Joseph Plains in Idaho County after fire crews were called to a wildfire in the area. According to...
