JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two people were taken to the hospital, following a car fire in Jerome Thursday. According to the Jerome Police Department, it’s believed a car dislodged a metal plate, which was covering a hole in the roadway on West Main Street. When a subsequent car drove over the plate, sparks ignited the vehicle’s fuel source.

JEROME, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO