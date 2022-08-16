ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wicomico County, MD

Scooter Rider Killed By Commercial Vehicle In Hit-Run Crash In Maryland

By Zak Failla
 4 days ago
Maryland State Police are searching for the vehicle and driver believed to be involved in a fatal hit and run crash early this morning in Wicomico County. Photo Credit: Maryland State Police

Maryland State Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to identify and locate a hit-and-run driver who killed a 29-year-old Delaware man and fled from the scene in Wicomico County.

Colin Henny Lin, of Lewes, Delaware, was driving an Apollo motorized scooter early on Tuesday, Aug. 16 in Salisbury when he was struck by an unknown driver as he attempted to cross the street, police said.

The preliminary investigation determined that Lin was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of US Route 13 from a center median crossover near Oliphant Street when he was struck by a commercial vehicle that was in a "bobtail configuration,” though not pulling a trailer.

Lin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance video of the scene determined that the fatal incident happened shortly before 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The video of the commercial vehicle identifies it as a blue truck with a sleeper berth with a white stripe down the side, according to investigators. A photograph taken from video surveillance has been provided by police investigators (above).

Agencies to respond to the scene during the investigation includes:

  • Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack;
  • Wicomico County Sheriff;
  • Officers from the Salisbury City Police Department;
  • Office of the State’s Attorney in Wicomico County;
  • Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.

The investigation is now being led by the Maryland State Police Crash Team as they search for the driver.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal hit-and-run or who may have witnessed the crash has been asked to contact the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack at (410) 749-3101 or Cpl. Kevin Moore of the Maryland State Police Crash Team at (410) 819-4721.

