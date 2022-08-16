Ex-Girlfriend Admits To Stabbing Teen With Hidden Knife During Altercation In Baltimore

Jennifer Robin Prout admitted to her role in a violent assault and stabbing. Photo Credit: Photo by Bill Oxford on Unsplash

A woman has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after stabbing the new girlfriend of her ex-boyfriend in Baltimore, officials say.

Jennifer Robin Prout pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder after stabbing an 18-year-old woman multiple times in a provoked fight, according to State's Attorney for Baltimore City.

On Oct. 8, 2021, Prout went to the victim's home in the 600 block of Saint Anns Avenue with a knife with the intention to fight her, investigators said.

Witnesses stated that Prout aggressively approached the victim, resulting in the victim grabbing Prout's hair. Prout then began stabbing her repeatedly, they added.

Officials responded to the scene where they found the victim laying on the floor at the top of the stairs of her home with numerous trauma wounds.

The victim told officers that she was an altercation with a white woman with blonde hair wearing a hooded sweatshirt that she knew as "Robin," according to police.

Investigators identified "Robin" as Prout, and identified her as the ex-girlfriend of the victim's boyfriend.

Officers were able to locate Prout shortly after, and with the knife used in plain sight. Prout admitted to getting into the fight, and that she only stabbed the victim after she "hit and choked her".

Witnesses that were prepared to testify at trial state that Prout had the knife hidden in her sleeve upon arrival to the home.

The victim was transported by EMS to Johns Hopkins Hospital with several severe injuries that had long-lasting and residual impacts to her quality of life and health.

Prout will also serve five years of supervised probation to include anger management, drug screening and treatment, and a stay-away order from the victim.

