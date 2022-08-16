Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour to sell controversial $18.1M home

He don’t need no seaside mansion.

Following local contention over his conversion of an abandoned, 19th-century UK bathhouse into a private estate, English rocker David Gilmour is reportedly selling the property.

Area residents took issue with the Pink Floyd guitarist, 76, demolishing the historically significant structure three years after purchasing it in 2015. It was initially built to provide bathing facilities to those too poor to have their own.

“Hey Gilmour, leave our hood alone,” one activist group wrote in a message pinned to the building before its destruction, the Daily Mail reported . “All in all it’s just another betrayal of us all, to you it’s just another brick in the wall.”

Gilmour went ahead with the construction of his waterfront East Sussex compound, but now — just two years after completing it — he and his 60-year-old wife, Polly Sampson, plan to sell, according to Jam Press. The five-bedroom, three-bathroom home is set to list for just over $18.1 million.

“When you wake up in the morning, the view is always a surprise: the sea and sky are never the same,” Gilmour and Sampson reflected in a statement supplied by their real estate agent. “It’s a huge advantage not to have a busy road and traffic between us and the sea.”

An aerial view of the property.

The home is located in East Sussex.

The property has five bedrooms.

There is a main house and a separate guest cottage.

The address was formerly a public bathhouse.

Gilmour finalized the pad just two years ago.

An outdoor courtyard on the property.

The home also contains a recording studio.

English singer, guitarist and musician David Gilmour of Pink Floyd holds a black Fender Stratocaster guitar, nicknamed The Black Strat, during a rehearsal at Chiddingfold in Surrey, England, in March 2006.

The freshly completed house features a library, “music room,” recording studio, sauna, temperature-controlled wine storage, gym, a courtyard garden and a sunken garden. Further amenities include underfloor heating, a remote CCTV system and remote-controlled door entry with biometric fingerprint access. There is also a separate three-bed cottage that can serve as a guest house and a parking garage.

In the main house, the primary bedroom has a dressing room and “sea views in all directions,” according to the departing couple. It’s “a beautiful place from which to watch the sunrise and sunset across the sea.”