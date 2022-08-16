Read full article on original website
wccbcharlotte.com
Officials Say North Carolina Unemployment Higher Than 2021
RALEIGH, N.C. — Officials say North Carolina’s seasonally adjusted July 2022 unemployment rate was 3.4 percent, remaining unchanged from June’s revised rate. The national rate decreased 0.1 of a percentage point to 3.5 percent, according to a news release. Officials say the state’s unemployment rate decreased 1.5...
North Carolina airport sees one of the biggest airfare increases nationwide
Airfare has become more expensive recently, but that is especially true at some airports, a new report found.
wraltechwire.com
Better roads, changing military needs spark a new look at NC’s Global TransPark
KINSTON – The ongoing war in the Ukraine – the first “hot” war in Europe since 1945 – is a reminder that the world remains a dangerous place. The good news? It could offer interesting possibilities for the economy of eastern North Carolina. At the...
North Carolina speedway cancels its 2022 races, blames boycott and abuse from fans
ELKIN, N.C. (WGHP) — Friendship Motor Speedway announced that is canceling the remainder of its races in 2022 in a lengthy Facebook post on Wednesday. The Speedway listed a number of concerns and reasons as to why they have decided to cancel its remaining races of the year in a more than 1,600-word post on […]
Extreme heat will pound Eastern NC in the coming decades
Note: Shaded counties are those that will, on average, have 0.5 days or more at or above a 125F° heat index in 2053; Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Axios VisualsMore than a third of North Carolina's counties, most of them in the Coastal Plain, will have days where it feels like 125°F by 2053.And nearly all 100 counties can expect more days when the air temperature alone hits 100 degrees — in some places they'll see two additional weeks of 100-degree days each year. That's according to a new hyperlocal analysis of current and future extreme heat events published Monday...
How will La Niña impact fall in North Carolina?
(WGHP) – Meteorologists consistently speak about how global weather patterns can influence weather on a smaller scale. What does this mean exactly? Well, let’s dive into a global weather pattern known as La Niña. What is La Niña? La Niña is essentially the cooling of sea surface temperatures in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, along […]
Ditch the pills. This Carolina company is weaving medication into clothing
(WGHP) — Greensboro has the Cone name. Winston-Salem has Hanes – names synonymous with textiles. Could Schindler be next? Jordan Schindler isn’t even from North Carolina – he grew up in Tuscon, Arizona and went to college at the University of Washington, in Seattle. But it was there that his journey to North Carolina began. “I was […]
3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale. On Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude is how […]
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina
If you love to eat seafood and you happen to live in North Carolina or you love to come here on holidays, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely not miss if you what to see how fresh and high-quality seafood tastes like.
wfxb.com
Preliminary Report On Co-Pilot Death in North Carolina Released
A preliminary report by the NTSB says a co-pilot who fell to his death after exiting an aircraft mid-flight in North Carolina may have been ‘sick’ and was ‘visibly upset’ before his exit. According to the FAA, two people, a pilot-in-charge and a second-in-charge were on the flight when it departed the Rayford-West Airport but only one person was on the plane when it landed. According to police, the body of 23 year old Charles Crooks was discovered hours later in the backyard of a home in Fuquay-Varina. The plane was being operated as a skydiving flight and had already flown two skydiving runs and was on the way to pick up a third group. The plane made an emergency landing at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport and had substantial damage to the landing gear lifts and the airframe structure. It has been retained for further examination and the incident is still under investigation.
Five unforgettable and unique places to visit in North Carolina
There are also many smaller towns and villages throughout the state that are worth exploring. Each of these destinations offers something different and special that you won't find anywhere else.
Up and Coming Weekly
Can House Bill 951 keep winter from coming to North Carolina?
Winter is coming. I know it’s hard to fathom amid a hot, humid North Carolina summer, but it is. Across from our beautiful beaches, The Economist predicts “Europe’s Winter of Discontent.”. Disastrous public policies that increase dependence on unreliable energy sources and hostile foreign regimes have put...
Yes, you do have to be a U.S. citizen to vote in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The election is still a few months away but misinformation about who and who can't vote is already starting to spread. We got this email from Christine F. She says, "I'm trying to find out if what I read on Next Door is true or false. They are saying that NC changed the voting laws, and now when an Illegal citizen gets a driver's license, NC is allowing them to vote in all elections. They do not have to be citizens. "
DMV to change office hours, end waivers for road tests
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is making changes to road tests for young drivers and office hours at several driver’s license offices across the state. The changes also affect how long drivers must have a learner permit. The state of emergency for COVID-19...
Washington Examiner
Pilot Medicaid program in North Carolina provides free food for participants
(The Center Square) — In about a third of North Carolina counties, certain residents on Medicaid are receiving free food and other services with their health coverage through a pilot program funded by the federal government. And while the effort is helping some struggling with medical issues and rising...
asheville.com
State Awards $30M in Grants to Expand Internet Access in 11 North Carolina Counties
More than 13,000 households and 582 businesses across North Carolina are set to receive access to high-speed internet thanks to more than $30.8 million in grants. The N.C. Department of Information Technology’s (NCDIT) awarded the following Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grants to expand broadband infrastructure:
cbs17
Can you pronounce the names of these North Carolina places?
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Tar Heel State is a vibrant and diverse place with a little slice of paradise for everyone to enjoy, whether you prefer the beauty of the mountains or the sandy shores of the coastline. With that diversity, comes a wild variety of names,...
WRAL
North Carolina Superior Court ruling limits power for some elected leaders
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. North Carolina Superior Court ruling limits power for some elected leaders. North Carolina's highest court on Friday issued a ruling limiting state lawmakers' power to...
wraltechwire.com
North Carolina & race to be No. 1: Is it really best to be ranked at top?
Editor’s note: This story is part of a look at North Carolina and the drive to be an economic powerhouse. Greg Brown is Executive Director, Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise; Sarah Graham Kenan Distinguished Professor of Finance, UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School. Check this story to see the view of North Carolina’s Secretary of Commerce.
NC reports 2 cases of deadly disease in deer since March 31
Yadkin County, N.C. — A deadly neurological disease in deer is spreading in North Carolina just weeks before hunting season. N.C. Wildlife reported a second case of chronic wasting disease in a deer in Yadkin County, west of Winston-Salem. The deer was just one mile from where the first case was discovered after March 31.
