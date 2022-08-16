OKCPD officers involved in sixth police shooting of year for OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY ( Free Press ) — Five Oklahoma City police officers opened fire on a man who police say raised his gun “in the direction of the officers.” The man survived the shooting and was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.

It was the sixth police shooting of 2022 for the City of Oklahoma City.

Terrance Harris, 48, was treated at a local hospital for what was termed “non-life-threatening” wounds. Afterward he was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center (Jail) for:

Pointing a firearm – 2 counts

Kidnapping – 1 count

Use of a firearm while committing a felony – 1 count

Terrance Harris, 48 (booking photo, Oklahoma County Detention Center)

According to a press release from the Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) public informatioin officer, the situation could have been a hostage standoff.

Instead, the two individuals who were held captive by Harris escaped before Harris confronted officers with his handgun.

The incident occured at about 1:13 a.m. on Saturday when police were called to 722 N.E. 34th Terrace. Once they arrived they learned that Harris was armed with a pistol inside a residence with a juevenile.

Police also learned that a female had entered the residence and was being held “against her will.”

A gun was fired inside the residence while Harris was still inside.

The female and the juevenile managed to escape.

The OKCPD narrative then reads:

“A short time later, he stepped out of the house holding the pistol. He raised the gun in the direction of the officers, leading the officers to open fire. The suspect was eventually taken into custody outside the residence.”

After the shooting, Harris was taken to a local hospital “to be checked out for non-life-threatening injuries.” Then, Harris was booked into the Jail.

MSgt. Gary Knight with the OKCPD told Free Press that raising a gun in the direction of officers or anyone else is a sign of intent to do harm and so, policy allows the officer(s) to fire at the one raising the gun to protect the lives of others or themselves.

The officers involved are on routine administrative leave “pending the outcome of the investigation.”

They are:

Lieutenant Gilbert Chapa – 23 years of service

Sergeant Trayvion Jones – six years of service

Sergeant Daniel Carli – nine years of service

Officer Steven Mcintyre – three years of service

Officer Nathan Plouffe – three years of service

Last Updated August 16, 2022, 3:13 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor

