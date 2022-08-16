ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi resident takes part in game show, 'The Password'

By Corderro McMurry
 4 days ago
A Corpus Christi resident will be taking part in NBC's game show, The Password.

Daryl Kasprzyk said she saw a post looking for contestants and decided to apply. Months later, after she got a call and after about five interviews, she was on the show.

The show is hosted by Keke Palmer, who will command the "password" podium as contestants partnered with Jimmy Fallon and other celebrities to face off in the ultimate game of words. The contestants will compete for cash prizes by guessing a secret password using only one-word clues.

Kasprzyk said she and her family love to play board games and watch game shows. She said viewers can expect a lot of laughs and a good time.

“You’ll see some really great clues and some really questionable clues, like where did they come up with that. It’ll be good overall; I think that it really it is one of those shows that your whole family can enjoy too," said Kasprzyk.

To catch Kasprzyk on The Password, tune in Aug. 16 at 9:00 p.m. on the NBC channel.

Texas Entertainment
