ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

St. Lucie County deputies arrest man on felony warrants

By Aja Dorsainvil
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ErWKS_0hJZbiux00

A Fort Pierce man accused of pointing a handgun at deputies while they tried to serve a felony arrest warrant is facing numerous charges.

St. Lucie County Sheriff's deputies arrested 39-year-old Marques Deon Jones on Tuesday for active felony warrants from a prior incident that occurred in Port St. Lucie.

Surveillance video from Tuesday shows deputies attempting to serve the warrant to Jones at a home in Fort Pierce. According to an arrest affidavit, Jones armed himself with a handgun before pointing it at two deputies as he ran towards the backyard of a nearby home.

WATCH: St. Lucie County deputy fires weapon

St. Lucie County deputy forced to fire weapon

One deputy gave orders for Jones to stop and drop the gun. Fearing for his personal safety and the safety of others, the deputy fired his weapon towards Jones, who fell to the ground and dropped his weapon, the arrest affidavit stated.

During a pat down search, deputies said they found a white powdery substance on Jones that tested positive for cocaine.

Jones is behind bars at St. Lucie County Jail.

He faces multiple charges, including possession of cocaine, possession of a weapon and/or ammo by a convicted felon, two counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement and resisting arrest without violence.

Comments / 5

Common Sense Conservative
4d ago

Lock him up in Jeffery Epsteins' cell and put out a press release saying he has information on the Clintons and lets see what happens!

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
treasurecoast.com

Fentanyl & Cocaine Drug Dealer from Miami Arrested on 19 Charges

Fentanyl & Cocaine Drug Dealer from Miami Arrested on 19 Charges. Port St, Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- PSLPD Detectives arrested 37-year-old, Patrick Ward, yesterday afternoon for transporting and distributing fentanyl mixed with cocaine in Port St. Lucie. During the several months long investigation, Ward traveled to Port St. Lucie from Miami several times in a rental vehicle to conduct his illegal transactions. 2 ounces of fentanyl and cocaine were seized during the investigation.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Pierce, FL
Fort Pierce, FL
Crime & Safety
Saint Lucie County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Port St. Lucie, FL
City
Port Saint Lucie, FL
County
Saint Lucie County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
treasurecoast.com

12-time convicted felon arrested in St. Lucie County

12-time convicted felon arrested in St. Lucie County. St Lucie County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- A man with 57 felony arrests and 12 felony convictions is back behind bars after he ran from deputies in St. Lucie County. The sheriff’s office said U.S. Marshals and members of the warrants unit spotted 39-year-old...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Gifford leader seeks independent probe of Black teen’s shooting

A longtime Gifford community leader is questioning the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office’s in-house investigation of the June 11 shooting of a 19-year-old Black man who deputies say grabbed a handgun and ran from a traffic stop in a residential neighborhood. “There’s no way I cannot question it,”...
GIFFORD, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convicted Felon#County Jail#Surveillance
veronews.com

Woman charged with trafficking methamphetamine

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 59-year-old woman was jailed after deputies found more than 70 grams of methamphetamine hidden in her purse during a traffic stop Tuesday, officials said. Bridges Avery Grossi, of the 7300 block of 20th Street, Vero Beach, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Grossi was held...
VERO BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
veronews.com

IRC Commissioner released from hospital two days after being hit by truck

VERO BEACH — Indian River County Commissioner Laura Moss was released from the hospital Wednesday after she was hit by a pickup truck two days prior, Vero Beach police spokesperson Master Officer Darrell Rivers said. Moss, a former Vero Beach mayor, suffered a concussion after being knocked to the ground by the truck.
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Murder suspect from Iowa found dead in North Palm Beach

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A death investigation in North Palm Beach is tied to a murder in Iowa. On Monday, police in North Palm Beach called the Muscatine County Sheriff's Office to do a welfare check at a home on Midway Beach Road. Deputies entered the home and found a woman dead. She has been identified as 74-year-old Christine A. Briegel.
NORTH PALM BEACH, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy