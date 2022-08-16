'Build the Damn Thing' Aims to Help Readers Create a Startup
Kathryn Finney, tech pioneer and author of 'Build the Damn Thing: How to Start a Successful Business If You're Not a Rich White Guy,' joins Cheddar News to talk all about her new book.
