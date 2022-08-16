Read full article on original website
R&B Star Tevin Campbell Opens Up About His Life — and Sexuality: 'I've Embraced Me'
The man who famously posed the question, "Can we talk for a minute?" is now opening up like never before. Beloved R&B singer Tevin Campbell, known for sultry '90s hits like "Can We Talk" and. recently appeared on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast for an in-depth interview, discussing his life...
Today’s Hoda Kotb chokes back tears on live TV as she reveals heartbreaking loss
THE TODAY Show co-host Hoda Kotb has fought back her tears on live TV after she revealed the passing of a co-worker's son. NBC Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel confirmed his son, Henry, died yesterday, at the age of six. "This morning we have heartbreaking news to share with you...
Worried Ben Affleck Chain Smokes Outside Hospital With Wife Jennifer Lopez After His Mom Sustains Leg Injury
A worried Ben Affleck was seen chain-smoking outside a Savannah, Ga., hospital after his mom was rushed by ambulance to seek medical attention for sustaining a leg injury hours before the actor and Jennifer Lopez's three-day wedding festivities were set to begin. Article continues below advertisement. Christopher Anne Boldt's injury...
Gabrielle Union Shares Kaavia's Hilarious Reaction to Finding Out She's Not Invited on Vacation
Gabrielle Union's daughter was not amused to learn she wasn't invited on a recent trip. The Cheaper By the Dozen actress, 49, shared a video with daughter Kaavia James on Instagram Monday in which the 3-year-old finds out her mom is going on vacation without her. "When your child finds...
'Octomom' Nadya Suleman Shares Back-to-School Photo of Her Octuplets: 'Be Proud of Yourselves'
Nadya Suleman, a.k.a. "Octomom," is wishing her octuplets well at the start of a new school year. Earlier this week, Suleman, 47, shared a photo on Instagram of her eight youngest children — Noah, Maliyah, Isaiah, Nariyah, Jonah, Makai, Josiah and Jeremiah — as they prepared to embark on their first day of the eighth grade.
Heidi Klum Shares Bittersweet Feelings as Eldest Daughter Leni Prepares for College in N.Y.C.
Heidi Klum is preparing for her eldest child to leave the nest. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the America's Got Talent host, 49, opened up about the emotions she's feeling as her 18-year-old daughter Leni gets ready to leave for college in New York City. "I am [so...
Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba's Relationship Timeline
Art imitated life when Idris Elba met Sabrina Dhowre at a jazz bar one Sunday night in Vancouver, Canada, in 2017. The actor was in town filming The Mountain Between Us with Kate Winslet when he saw the Somali-Canadian model and fell in love "at first sight." The film centers...
Kid Cudi Blasts Kanye West for Posting He's 'Fearful of Bottle Throwers' on Social Media
Kid Cudi is addressing his ongoing feud with Kanye West. In a feature for Esquire magazine published Wednesday, Cudi, 38, responded to a since-deleted Instagram post that West, 45, shared following his estranged wife Kim Kardashian's recent break-up with comedian Pete Davidson. The post — which drew backlash and was...
Richard Engel Announces Death of 'Beloved' 6-Year-Old Son Henry
Richard Engel announced the death of his 6-year-old son Henry after his years-long battle with Rett Syndrome, a rare genetic neurological disorder. The NBC News chief foreign correspondent, 48, shared the heartbreaking news on Twitter Thursday. Henry, whom Richard shares with his wife Mary, died on Aug. 9, according to a memorial page on the Texas Children's Hospital website.
Kimora Lee Simmons Poses for Rare Photo with All Five of Her Children at Back to School Event
Kimora Lee Simmons enjoyed a special outing this week surrounded by all of her kids. The model and entrepreneur was joined by all five of her children Thursday at a Back to School Giveaway event, which she hosted in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Baby Phat, Family Dollar, Dollar Tree, and Crayola, in Los Angeles.
Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’
Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
Kimora Lee Simmons Defends Daughter Aoki's Modeling Career Amid Criticism: 'It's Absolutely Absurd'
Kimora Lee Simmons is proud of her daughter Aoki for following her passion. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE on Thursday, the mother of five, 47, revealed that she thinks it's "absolutely absurd" that people criticized the 20-year-old Harvard student for wanting to model despite getting an Ivy League education.
Luisana Lopilato Says One of Her and Michael Bublé's Kids Came Up with Baby No. 4's Name
Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato are getting closer to meeting their fourth baby!. On Wednesday, the actress opened up about the final days of her pregnancy during an Instagram Q&A with fans. Lopilato said she's 38½ weeks and expects to meet her baby girl any day now. In...
Idris Elba Says Daughter Isan Didn't Speak to Him for Weeks After Not Getting a Part in 'Beast'
Idris Elba is opening up about a recent riff between him and his daughter. During an appearance last week on iHeart Radio's The Breakfast Club morning show, Elba talked about how his daughter, Isan, 20, auditioned to be in his latest film Beast. "She auditioned and it came down to...
See Inside Jinger Duggar and Husband Jeremy Vuolo's Family-Friendly California Home
Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and her husband Jeremy Vuolo invited viewers inside their California home. In a new YouTube video, the couple open up the family-friendly house in North Hollywood that they share with daughters Evangeline, 1, and Felicity, 4. While giving a tour of the dining room, the Counting On...
Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True, 4, Models All Pink Outfit in Adorable Photo Shoot
On Wednesday, Khloé Kardashian, 38, shared a slew of adorable snaps of her 4-year-old daughter True rocking an all-pink ensemble. In the photos posted on Instagram, the little fashionista wears a bubblegum-pink denim skirt paired with a matching tank top and light pink Crocs. She accessorized her fabulous look with heart-eye pink sunglasses and a mini Louis Vuitton purse monogrammed with her name.
Mom of 3 Says Youngest 'Didn't Recognize Me' When She Reunited with Kids After Lengthy COVID Battle
After more than a year since she was hospitalized due to COVID-19, a Texas mother of three has finally returned home. Jazmin Kirkland reunited with her family this month for the first time since she was admitted to the hospital after contracting COVID-19 last summer, NBC affiliate KXAS reported. The...
Justin and Hailey Bieber Join the Kardashians at Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila at Party in Malibu
Kendall Jenner is raising a glass. The 26-year-old model's inner circle joined her to celebrate the second annual summer party for her 818 Tequila brand Thursday night. Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble stepped out for the event at Soho House's Little Beach House Malibu, which Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber also attended. PEOPLE was at the event, where Kris, 66, led a congratulatory toast.
