Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba's Relationship Timeline

Art imitated life when Idris Elba met Sabrina Dhowre at a jazz bar one Sunday night in Vancouver, Canada, in 2017. The actor was in town filming The Mountain Between Us with Kate Winslet when he saw the Somali-Canadian model and fell in love "at first sight." The film centers...
Richard Engel Announces Death of 'Beloved' 6-Year-Old Son Henry

Richard Engel announced the death of his 6-year-old son Henry after his years-long battle with Rett Syndrome, a rare genetic neurological disorder. The NBC News chief foreign correspondent, 48, shared the heartbreaking news on Twitter Thursday. Henry, whom Richard shares with his wife Mary, died on Aug. 9, according to a memorial page on the Texas Children's Hospital website.
The Independent

Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’

Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True, 4, Models All Pink Outfit in Adorable Photo Shoot

On Wednesday, Khloé Kardashian, 38, shared a slew of adorable snaps of her 4-year-old daughter True rocking an all-pink ensemble. In the photos posted on Instagram, the little fashionista wears a bubblegum-pink denim skirt paired with a matching tank top and light pink Crocs. She accessorized her fabulous look with heart-eye pink sunglasses and a mini Louis Vuitton purse monogrammed with her name.
Justin and Hailey Bieber Join the Kardashians at Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila at Party in Malibu

Kendall Jenner is raising a glass. The 26-year-old model's inner circle joined her to celebrate the second annual summer party for her 818 Tequila brand Thursday night. Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble stepped out for the event at Soho House's Little Beach House Malibu, which Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber also attended. PEOPLE was at the event, where Kris, 66, led a congratulatory toast.
