Arroyo Grande, CA

Alzheimer's Association hosts Senior Resource Fair

By KSBY Staff
 4 days ago
The Alzheimer's Association California Central Coast Chapter hosted a Senior Resource Fair in Arroyo Grande on Tuesday.

Thirty-six other local organizations were also there to provide information about healthcare and social services, volunteer opportunities, senior activities, advocacy and legal support, and other resources.

About 150 seniors showed up for the event.

Those who weren't able to make it to the fair can learn more about the resources available from the Alzheimer's Association.

"They can come to our Alzheimer's Association website. If you go to alz.org/cacentralcoast , we will have a listing of folks there in the coming week for community partners and be able to click on their links for information," explained Laura DeLoye, Alzheimer's Association California Central Coast Chapter Program and Education Manager.

