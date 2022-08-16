ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Pleasanton Express

School districts update dress codes for 2022-2023 school year

The dreaded dress code lists have been issued for most local ISD’s for the new school year. The Pleasanton Express breaks down some of the changes to the 2022-2023 dress codes at our local ISDs. Pleasanton ISD. Pleasanton ISD’s dress code rule about holes and/ or rips in jeans...
PLEASANTON, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Wood Middle School receives a major delivery from Amazon

SAN ANTONIO - An North East ISD school hit the jackpot Wednesday with a special delivery from Amazon. Representatives from Amazon delivered school supplies to Wood Middle School. They also presented the Wood administration with $1000 worth of items from their wish list to create a sensory room, which will be a therapeutic space where students can calm and focus themselves and be better prepared to interact with others.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Job schemes triple in Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Army veteran from San Antonio Stephanie Bennett was looking to use the skills she developed in the military for a civilian job. “My background is in logistics,” she said. She thought it would be a great fit when a trucking company contacted her about...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Volunteer at the American Cancer Society to ensure patients make their treatment

SAN ANTONIO – The American Cancer Society needs your help getting volunteers to drive cancer patients to their treatments. The Road to Recovery Program helps cancer patients who struggle to get rides to and from treatments. Many patients need daily or weekly cancer treatment, that's where volunteers can step in when family and friends aren't available and make a huge difference in getting patients the care they need.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

South Texas Blood & Tissue in dire need of donors

SAN ANTONIO - The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is in desperate need of donations. Right now, our community has a 2-day blood supply. Type-O blood sits at one day, that's well short of the 7 days needed. Platelets are a component of your blood that form clots and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

City provides financial help for home repairs

Keeping up with home maintenance can be exhausting, both physically and financially. At least it has been for Ms. Martinez, who is almost 80-years-old. Martinez lives on the far west side and has kept her home in great condition for the last 25 years. However, there are a few structural issues she has run into.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

4-month-old puppy in need of some love and care to change its' life

KERRVILLE, Texas – A 4-month-old puppy needs our assistance in turning around its’ rocky start to life. “Tuffy” needs extensive surgery to repair the injuries he endured after being thrown against a wall inside a Kerrville home. Kerrville Pets Alive is asking for donations of up to...
KERRVILLE, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

SOUTHSIDE MARKET DAYS – 50’S PARTY

Southside Market Days host local vendors and artisans from the community. Celebrate the 50s with live music, a look-alike contest, and a hula hoop contest!. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

