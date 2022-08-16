Read full article on original website
How one local teacher creates a unique classroom experience
SAN ANTONIO — It’s back-to-school season for many kids in Texas. But for some teachers, preparations begin weeks in advance. “When it’s flagged, they know, like, no cell phones,” said Whitney Weddel, holding a set of colored flags you’d expect to see outside a doctor’s office.
KSAT 12
Comal County parents push for trained, armed guardians to protect schools
COMAL COUNTY – The topic of school safety is at the forefront this school year. A New Braunfels parent wants to take matters into his own hands and have an armed guardian in every New Braunfels and Comal ISD school. “When the rubber meets the road, somebody rams their...
Pleasanton Express
School districts update dress codes for 2022-2023 school year
The dreaded dress code lists have been issued for most local ISD’s for the new school year. The Pleasanton Express breaks down some of the changes to the 2022-2023 dress codes at our local ISDs. Pleasanton ISD. Pleasanton ISD’s dress code rule about holes and/ or rips in jeans...
news4sanantonio.com
Wood Middle School receives a major delivery from Amazon
SAN ANTONIO - An North East ISD school hit the jackpot Wednesday with a special delivery from Amazon. Representatives from Amazon delivered school supplies to Wood Middle School. They also presented the Wood administration with $1000 worth of items from their wish list to create a sensory room, which will be a therapeutic space where students can calm and focus themselves and be better prepared to interact with others.
Job schemes triple in Texas
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Army veteran from San Antonio Stephanie Bennett was looking to use the skills she developed in the military for a civilian job. “My background is in logistics,” she said. She thought it would be a great fit when a trucking company contacted her about...
news4sanantonio.com
In wake of Uvalde, grandparents struggle finding mental health help for grandchildren
SAN ANTONIO – It’s a perspective we have not heard in the wake of the Uvalde school tragedy: from grandparents raising their grandchildren and going through some of the same struggles as the gunman’s family. The Trouble Shooters show you their call for better access to mental...
news4sanantonio.com
Volunteer at the American Cancer Society to ensure patients make their treatment
SAN ANTONIO – The American Cancer Society needs your help getting volunteers to drive cancer patients to their treatments. The Road to Recovery Program helps cancer patients who struggle to get rides to and from treatments. Many patients need daily or weekly cancer treatment, that's where volunteers can step in when family and friends aren't available and make a huge difference in getting patients the care they need.
KSAT 12
KSAT gets firsthand look at new Sotomayor High School on far West Side
SAN ANTONIO – Northside ISD is set to open its 12th high school when classes start next week. KSAT 12 got a firsthand look at the new high school that was built to keep up with the growing population in the far West Side area. Sonia Sotomayor High School...
IDEA public schools wanted to lease a $15M jet while under investigation
The report shows the state was on to IDEA's practices before 2021.
news4sanantonio.com
'No words': children left at a wrong stop. Here's why officials say it won't happen again
SAN ANTONIO — A father tells us he desperately searched for his four young children after they were dropped off at the wrong bus stop and missing for more than an hour. He said officials are short on drivers. So we went to find out what's being done to stop this from happening again.
news4sanantonio.com
South Texas Blood & Tissue in dire need of donors
SAN ANTONIO - The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is in desperate need of donations. Right now, our community has a 2-day blood supply. Type-O blood sits at one day, that's well short of the 7 days needed. Platelets are a component of your blood that form clots and...
foxsanantonio.com
City provides financial help for home repairs
Keeping up with home maintenance can be exhausting, both physically and financially. At least it has been for Ms. Martinez, who is almost 80-years-old. Martinez lives on the far west side and has kept her home in great condition for the last 25 years. However, there are a few structural issues she has run into.
news4sanantonio.com
4-month-old puppy in need of some love and care to change its' life
KERRVILLE, Texas – A 4-month-old puppy needs our assistance in turning around its’ rocky start to life. “Tuffy” needs extensive surgery to repair the injuries he endured after being thrown against a wall inside a Kerrville home. Kerrville Pets Alive is asking for donations of up to...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
SOUTHSIDE MARKET DAYS – 50’S PARTY
Southside Market Days host local vendors and artisans from the community. Celebrate the 50s with live music, a look-alike contest, and a hula hoop contest!. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
Viral TikTok Calls These Texas Hangouts A 'Red Flag'
The TikToker says it's a reg flag for people to hang out at these popular spots.
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg pushes for statewide gun reform efforts
Nirenberg says mayors are on the 'front lines' for change.
news4sanantonio.com
Siblings arrested after their disabled mother was found with feces and mold on her foot
SAN ANTONIO – Three siblings were arrested after neglecting their disabled mother. According to court records, the mom suffered from an infection of an open wound on her foot, and an ulcer on her buttocks from failing to change her diaper. Police responded at 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 10...
KSAT 12
‘There’s a new lens to see things through’: City councilwoman reflects on new role as single mother
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval continues to serve her constituents as she learns to juggle her position on the city council and her new role as a mother. Sandoval glowed with pride as she held baby Isadora, who was born in June. “I’m feeling...
San Antonio Current
Mayor Ron Nirenberg says Abbott, Texas Legislature pushing back on common-sense gun reform
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said Wednesday that he and Texas' other big-city mayors face relentless pushback from Gov. Greg Abbott and the Republican-controlled Texas Legislature as they ask for common-sense gun reform. "Mayors are on the frontlines, and frankly, we value the lives of our community more than we...
