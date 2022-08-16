CLARKSTON, WA– The first day of practice means a start to the new season. Head Coach Brycen Bye says his players are dedicated to creating a successful year. “As far as work ethic, our kids, they got it,” Bye said. “We’re starting to practice in 100 degrees, and they aren’t scared of it and this is what we expect and how we do it.”

