chssandscript.com
Few CHS Teachers Stopped Allowing Backpacks in Classrooms
For the past two years at Chesterton High School (CHS), teachers have been allowing students to bring their backpacks to class due to COVID-19 restrictions on hall time. Now, since a majority of these restrictions are being taken away because of vaccine availability and diminishing cases around the area, some teachers have decided to discontinue allowing students to bring their backpacks into classrooms. Since the vaccine provides a sense of stability and brings comfort to many knowing that COVID-19 is less of a threat, the hall time is now less worrying. Allowing students to bring their backpacks into classrooms has become a double-edged sword for some teachers. Many students have gotten used to having their backpacks with them all the time, while many teachers have become accustomed to the sight of many backpacks on the floor.
22 WSBT
Edwardsburg Schools bring back modified millage proposal
Just two weeks after Edwardsburg voters rejected a 60-million-dollar school millage, the district is trying again. The proposal has been modified and will be back on the ballot in November. Edwardsburg Schools Superintendent Jim Knoll told WSBT at first, he didn't anticipate bringing it back before the voters this early,...
WNDU
Threat to Rochester Community School Corporation found not credible
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Fulton County Crime Stoppers received an anonymous tip concerning a threat to the Rochester Community School Corporation on Thursday night. Officers from the Rochester Police Department and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office investigated the tip by conducting interviews and determined the threat to be unfounded and not credible.
protocol.com
Indiana has a $100 million EV plan. Black communities say they’re being left out.
Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the state of Indiana is set to receive $100 million to build out a network of electric vehicle charging stations by 2025. But local officials and leaders of the NAACP in the state are calling on the Biden administration to reject the state’s plan, arguing that communities of color have been left out of the planning process, leading to a proposal that could entrench the racist transportation policies that both President Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg have vowed to address with these new federal funds.
wfyi.org
Why Indiana schools compete with McDonald's for staff to teach students in special ed
When Mary Tackitt first took a job as a teaching assistant for students in special education, it seemed like a good opportunity. She enjoyed the time with children — like the little boy who would hold her hand and tap it on the desk to keep rhythm with music. But working with students with severe disabilities was tough. She took them to the bathroom and changed diapers. And she was hurt on occasion by those who struggled to regulate their emotions.
cbs4indy.com
Invasive bug spotted in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — While this bug may have beautiful coloring and patterns, conservation leaders are asking people to be on the lookout for it before it causes major issues in the state. On Thursday, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said the invasive spotted lanternfly has officially migrated to northern...
Posting a ‘First Day of School' Photo to Social Media? Read This First, Police Say
It's back-to-school season across Chicago and Illinois, and as kids prepare to head to the classroom, social media feeds are lit up with proud parents posting first-day-of-school photos that boldly display teachers and kids names, ages, grades, school identifiers and more. However, the tradition of sharing that information online could...
oakpark.com
Rats and more rats
Oak Park has a rat problem. It is not alone in the Chicago area. And Oak Park’s adjacency to the city, which really has a rat problem, isn’t helping. Also contributing to an upturn in the rat population, according to Oak Park’s public heath department, is the end of COVID lockdowns and, most immediately, summer weather.
city-countyobserver.com
Gov. Holcomb and Indiana Department of Education to announce Statewide Early Literacy Investment
WHAT: Gov. Eric J. Holcomb will join Indiana Sec. of Education Dr. Katie Jenner to unveil a major investment to support reading development for students statewide. Dr. Val Scott, principal, Eastside Elementary School. WHEN:. 10:00 a.m. EDT, Thursday, Aug. 18. WHERE:. Eastside Elementary School. 844 N Scatterfield Rd. Anderson, IN...
22 WSBT
"Cop on a rooftop" raises money for Special Olympics
Local police are offering some help for the Special Olympics. Officers from St. Joseph County, Mishawaka, Roseland, and Osceola spent the morning outside the Dunkin Donuts on Grape Road in Mishawaka. They couldn't be on the roof for liability issues, but they still had fun and raised a lot of...
22 WSBT
Elkhart County works to lessen infant death and maternal mortality rates
Indiana has one of the worst infant death and maternal mortality rates in the country. An Elkhart County group is helping mothers find life-saving resources. Indiana's maternal mortality is the third highest in the nation. The state committee that reviews those deaths says many were preventable. Substance abuse was one...
Officials link Indiana deer deaths to deadly viral disease
INDIANA — A viral disease has been found in dead deer in Indiana. Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) was confirmed to be in deer found in Franklin County, Indiana, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Friday. Officials said EHD affects white-tailed deer and is common in the United States....
WTHR
HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events
INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
95.3 MNC
Indiana Department of Natural Resources in need of workers
With many younger workers now heading back to school for the fall, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is in need of workers to maintain Indiana’s several state parks and recreation areas. Ginger Murphy with the DNR tells Indiana Outdoors Radio that they are short staffed just like every...
abc57.com
Elkhart felon featured in "Inmate to Roommate"
ELKHART, Ind. -- William Steel, a convicted felon now living in Elkhart, is featured in A&E Network's new series "Inmate to Roommate". The show follows the lives of newly-released inmates trying to make a new life for themselves, while living in someone else's home. According to The Bureau of Justice...
nwi.life
Two LaPorte County students are first recipients of Franciscan Health Michigan City Medical Staff Memorial Scholarship
Two recent high school graduates are the first recipients of the Franciscan Health Michigan City Medical Staff Memorial Scholarship for students interested in pursuing healthcare careers. Zayda Messer, a LaPorte High School graduate attending Indiana University in Bloomington, and Emma Heffron, a La Lumiere graduate attending St. Mary’s College in...
22 WSBT
Green thumbs up for the 25th annual EnviroFest
The region's largest environmental festival is returning Saturday, August 20 from 3-9 p.m. EnviroFest will have speakers to talk about environmental and sustainable topics, local food vendors, kid's activities like a show by Indiana Wild, a raffle and silent auction. Annie Klehfoth, the environmental program coordinator for the Elkhart Environmental...
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana Historical Society awards Heritage Support Grants
The Indiana Historical Society is awarding more than $450,000 to local historical societies and organizations representing 13 counties in Indiana. The IHS says the Heritage Support Grants serve local, county and regional historical societies, museums and sites by funding projects that meet high-priority needs in collections stewardship, DEI, sustainability and planning.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Hobart, IN USA
Our family lives in Indiana, and we found a Quilted Heart today! I had no idea what the kindness project IFAQH was until today after discovering it. Our family was in downtown eating lunch, and we noticed something hanging in a tree with a note on it. It was the Quilted Heart! After finding out what the project stands for, it made me so happy we found one. We plan on hanging it in our car as a reminder to be kind wherever we go. I love this project! 😀
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Indiana’s Most Underrated
Indiana is a state full of nice, quiet, and interesting small towns. Recently one town was named the state's most underrated, and it's not too far from the Evansville area. When it comes to traveling in Indiana, we all know about the most popular hotspots. They are usually found in bigger cities like Indianapolis, Evansville, and Fort Wayne. However, you would be surprised with all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
