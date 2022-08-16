For the past two years at Chesterton High School (CHS), teachers have been allowing students to bring their backpacks to class due to COVID-19 restrictions on hall time. Now, since a majority of these restrictions are being taken away because of vaccine availability and diminishing cases around the area, some teachers have decided to discontinue allowing students to bring their backpacks into classrooms. Since the vaccine provides a sense of stability and brings comfort to many knowing that COVID-19 is less of a threat, the hall time is now less worrying. Allowing students to bring their backpacks into classrooms has become a double-edged sword for some teachers. Many students have gotten used to having their backpacks with them all the time, while many teachers have become accustomed to the sight of many backpacks on the floor.

CHESTERTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO