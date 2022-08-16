ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: August 19th, 2022

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, progress is being made on the new recreation park at Beethoven Street. When completed the park will include a baseball diamond, football field, 10 tennis courts, a children’s playground and a wading pool. 63...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton Television Pioneer Passes Away

A giant of local broadcasting has passed away. According to an obituary placed by the family, former WSKG Station manager and local television pioneer Phillip Jackson of Vestal passed away August 7, just shy of his 89th birthday. According to the obituary, Johnson began his broadcasting career in the 1960s...
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

BU Move-in Continues

Unlike in past years, the move-in process has remained largely traffic-free and relatively smooth, due to a new four-day model. One student -- Nicole Conklin, an incoming freshman -- said she had enjoyed her experience so far. "Honestly really smoothly," Conklin said. "I mean, getting a time was pretty easy,...
BINGHAMTON, NY
City
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton, NY
Sports
City
Elmira, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

BU's New Student Move-in Begins in New Format

A brand new batch of Binghamton University students are moving in today. Over 18,000 students will soon be calling the University home. This year, BU saw a record-breaking 50,100 applicants. For the first time, move-in is being held over four days. To help, the University's department of systems science engineering...
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Porchfest Returning for 7th Year

For the seventh year, music will fill the air of Binghamton's West Side as Porchfest returns. This year's Porchfest is scheduled for Sunday, August 28th from noon to 7 p.m. Over 160 local and regional bands will perform at 59 host locations. Genres being performed include folk music, hip-hop, opera, heavy metal, high school rock bands, bassoon quartets, Irish fiddling, country, steel drums and punk.
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Dick's Sporting Goods Open Recognizes "Sock Out Cancer Awareness Day"

It's the first day of the Dick's Sporting Goods Open, but golf shoes weren't the only kind of footwear people were wearing. Today was once-again declared "Sock Out Cancer Awareness Day" by the tournament. Five years ago, Binghamton-based life insurance company Security Mutual created "Sock Out Cancer," a sock-fueled fundraiser...
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Woman Dies After Motorcycle Crash

A Binghamton woman has died after a motorcycle crash on Sunday afternoon. New York State Police say Julie A. Lawton, 53, was traveling west on State Route 7 in Afton, Chenango County when she crossed over the double yellow line and struck a Jeep Grand Cherokee. Lawton was flown to...
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Johnson City to Host Largest Dick's Sporting Goods Location

For weeks, the former Macy's in Johnson City's Oakdale Mall has been under construction. It will soon feature a 140,000 square foot 'Dick's House of Sport,' a multi-purpose location featuring a climbing wall, batting cages, a footwear department and a 17-thousand-square foot park. Dick's Sporting Goods had been founded in Binghamton 74 years ago.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
Sports
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

BU's 'Girls Who Code' Works to Inspire High School Students

Some Binghamton University students will soon be doing more than just attending class – they'll be teaching too. BU’s chapter of "Girls who Code" offers a 10-week program for high school girls interested in programming. The club's registration deadline is next week. Founded in spring 2019, the BU...
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Roadwork Scheduled for Week of August 22 in Broome County

There will be several roadwork and construction projects taking place in Broome County beginning Monday, August 22nd. Below is a list of the project descriptions and locations throughout the county. Crews will be paving on Caldwell Hill Road. Drainage repair will occur on Bunn Hill Road. Shoulder reconstruction work will...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Three Arrested in Relation to Shooting in Town of Union

Three Binghamton men have been charged in relation to a shooting that took place on July 25, 2022, in the town of Union. New York State Police say they responded to an incident on July 25, in the 200 block of Carl Street, where a 40-year-old man had been shot in the chest. The victim was taken to Wilson Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Historic 19th century Elmira building up for sale

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — After several grants and years of work to restore a historic Elmira home, local groups are now looking for a buyer to help bring the Richardson-Kennedy house back to its former glory. Located at 359 W Church St in Elmira, the Former Ritz Carriage House, now known as the Richardson-Kennedy house, […]
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Work on Pierce Creek Bridge Extended Additional Two Weeks

A construction project in the Town of Binghamton will take a little longer to complete than had been expected. The Pierce Creek Bridge has been closed since Monday, July 25th for joint repair work. Previously, county officials had said the bridge would reopen around August 15th. Now, officials are saying...
BINGHAMTON, NY

