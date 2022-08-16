Read full article on original website
100 Years Ago: August 19th, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, progress is being made on the new recreation park at Beethoven Street. When completed the park will include a baseball diamond, football field, 10 tennis courts, a children’s playground and a wading pool. 63...
Binghamton Television Pioneer Passes Away
A giant of local broadcasting has passed away. According to an obituary placed by the family, former WSKG Station manager and local television pioneer Phillip Jackson of Vestal passed away August 7, just shy of his 89th birthday. According to the obituary, Johnson began his broadcasting career in the 1960s...
BU Move-in Continues
Unlike in past years, the move-in process has remained largely traffic-free and relatively smooth, due to a new four-day model. One student -- Nicole Conklin, an incoming freshman -- said she had enjoyed her experience so far. "Honestly really smoothly," Conklin said. "I mean, getting a time was pretty easy,...
The Heartbreaking Death of a 7-Year-Old at Watkins Glen Transformed Road-Course Racing Forever
The death of a seven-year-old during a Watkins Glen road race led to big changes in motorsports. The post The Heartbreaking Death of a 7-Year-Old at Watkins Glen Transformed Road-Course Racing Forever appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
BU's New Student Move-in Begins in New Format
A brand new batch of Binghamton University students are moving in today. Over 18,000 students will soon be calling the University home. This year, BU saw a record-breaking 50,100 applicants. For the first time, move-in is being held over four days. To help, the University's department of systems science engineering...
Mystery solved: Human remains of woman found in Upstate NY identified
Otsego County, N.Y. — Human remains found in a remote part of Upstate New York have been identified, troopers announced Friday. The woman was identified as 38-year-old Laura L. Rous of Otego in Otsego County, according to a news release by State Police. Otego is a town of 3,100 people southwest of Oneonta.
Porchfest Returning for 7th Year
For the seventh year, music will fill the air of Binghamton's West Side as Porchfest returns. This year's Porchfest is scheduled for Sunday, August 28th from noon to 7 p.m. Over 160 local and regional bands will perform at 59 host locations. Genres being performed include folk music, hip-hop, opera, heavy metal, high school rock bands, bassoon quartets, Irish fiddling, country, steel drums and punk.
Broome DA Reviewing Facts in Deadly Vestal Parkway Head-On Crash
Authorities say no charges have been filed in connection with a head-on collision on the Vestal Parkway that left a Johnson City husband and wife dead. Vestal police say the investigation into the August 8 crash is continuing and no additional information can be released at this time. 57-year-old Alfred...
Dick's Sporting Goods Open Recognizes "Sock Out Cancer Awareness Day"
It's the first day of the Dick's Sporting Goods Open, but golf shoes weren't the only kind of footwear people were wearing. Today was once-again declared "Sock Out Cancer Awareness Day" by the tournament. Five years ago, Binghamton-based life insurance company Security Mutual created "Sock Out Cancer," a sock-fueled fundraiser...
Binghamton Woman Dies After Motorcycle Crash
A Binghamton woman has died after a motorcycle crash on Sunday afternoon. New York State Police say Julie A. Lawton, 53, was traveling west on State Route 7 in Afton, Chenango County when she crossed over the double yellow line and struck a Jeep Grand Cherokee. Lawton was flown to...
Johnson City to Host Largest Dick's Sporting Goods Location
For weeks, the former Macy's in Johnson City's Oakdale Mall has been under construction. It will soon feature a 140,000 square foot 'Dick's House of Sport,' a multi-purpose location featuring a climbing wall, batting cages, a footwear department and a 17-thousand-square foot park. Dick's Sporting Goods had been founded in Binghamton 74 years ago.
Fatal motorcycle crash on Route 7 in Afton
Yesterday, at approximately 5:44 p.m., law enforcement responded a fatal motorcycle crash on State Route 7 in the Village of Afton.
Windsor man arrested for motorcycle theft
A 37-year-old Windsor man was arrested for motorcycle theft on August 15th.
BU's 'Girls Who Code' Works to Inspire High School Students
Some Binghamton University students will soon be doing more than just attending class – they'll be teaching too. BU’s chapter of "Girls who Code" offers a 10-week program for high school girls interested in programming. The club's registration deadline is next week. Founded in spring 2019, the BU...
Roadwork Scheduled for Week of August 22 in Broome County
There will be several roadwork and construction projects taking place in Broome County beginning Monday, August 22nd. Below is a list of the project descriptions and locations throughout the county. Crews will be paving on Caldwell Hill Road. Drainage repair will occur on Bunn Hill Road. Shoulder reconstruction work will...
Three Arrested in Relation to Shooting in Town of Union
Three Binghamton men have been charged in relation to a shooting that took place on July 25, 2022, in the town of Union. New York State Police say they responded to an incident on July 25, in the 200 block of Carl Street, where a 40-year-old man had been shot in the chest. The victim was taken to Wilson Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Historic 19th century Elmira building up for sale
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — After several grants and years of work to restore a historic Elmira home, local groups are now looking for a buyer to help bring the Richardson-Kennedy house back to its former glory. Located at 359 W Church St in Elmira, the Former Ritz Carriage House, now known as the Richardson-Kennedy house, […]
Work on Pierce Creek Bridge Extended Additional Two Weeks
A construction project in the Town of Binghamton will take a little longer to complete than had been expected. The Pierce Creek Bridge has been closed since Monday, July 25th for joint repair work. Previously, county officials had said the bridge would reopen around August 15th. Now, officials are saying...
Goodbye, Old Mall: Gradually Turning Into the Oakdale Commons
The transformation of Johnson City's Oakdale Mall is moving forward with major infrastructure work that's dramatically changing the south side of the property. For weeks, large dump trucks have been bringing gravel and other fill to the complex that eventually is expected to become home to several new restaurants and other businesses.
Motorcycle pursuit ends with arrest in Broome County
The Chenango County Sheriff's Office was involved in a vehicle pursuit with a motorcycle yesterday, August 15th, that travelled across county lines.
