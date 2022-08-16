Read full article on original website
Related
thewashingtondailynews.com
How do you recycle in the City of Washington?
Are you a City of Washington resident who recycles garbage items? If not, what are barriers that keep you from doing it?. One of the barriers to recycling can be a lack of knowledge about what can be recycled and what can not. What can be recycled are plastics, metal and paper. Examples of plastics are water, soda, juice, milk and detergent bottles. These bottles must be emptied out and have no pumps. All metal cans can be recycled, but they need to be emptied out as well. Newspaper (without inserts or flyers) can be recycled in addition to office paper, notebooks, envelopes and flattened cardboard. Glass can be recycled in the City of Washington’s community glass recycling convenience center located at 250 Plymouth Street. The center only accepts brown, clear and green glass bottles and jars. They will neither accept bags nor aluminum.
newbernnow.com
UScellular Grant Focuses on Providing Access to STEM Learning and Experiences
UScellular has announced a $30,000 donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain (BGCCP) in Craven County to provide educational opportunities and experiences to local youth. The company has invested in BGCCP to support K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and academic enrichment programs.
neusenews.com
Help wanted: North Carolina Global Trans park - Economic Development Region - Existing industry specialist
BRIEF JOB OVERVIEW: Serves primarily as the Existing Industry Specialist for NCGTPEDR as the advocate and catalyst within NCGTPEDR existing industry sector. Promotes growth and expansion of established industries, encourages new market development, and supports the daily operations of existing industry. Includes addressing all problems and/or impediments to growth by aiding in the elimination of these by effective involvement with industrial management and community leaders. Participates in NCGTP Regional Economic Development activities. Primary area would be NCGTP and Lenoir County industries.
Reporting on residents in harm’s way
I didn’t know what to expect as I drove the two-lane road from Greenville to New Bern after I landed from South Florida one early morning in March. I was there as a reporter to find stories about climate change relocation as part of a year-long project, Harm’s Way, produced by Columbia Journalism Investigations in partnership with the Center for Public Integrity and Type Investigations. The focus: increasing numbers of communities across the country are so threatened by climate change that the best option is relocating, but federal programs aren’t up to the massive task.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Askew’s Ace Hardware in New Bern top 3 in nation for CMN fundraiser
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Some locals are putting their talents on display. Every year, New Bern’s Askew’s Ace Hardware competes in a display contest to earn more funds for the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, Maynard’s Children’s Hospital at ECU – Health in Greenville. Askew’s Ace Hardware fundraiser, known as the CMN Miracle Bucket […]
wraltechwire.com
Better roads, changing military needs spark a new look at NC’s Global TransPark
KINSTON – The ongoing war in the Ukraine – the first “hot” war in Europe since 1945 – is a reminder that the world remains a dangerous place. The good news? It could offer interesting possibilities for the economy of eastern North Carolina. At the...
wraltechwire.com
Huge drug manufacturing operation in Greenville is sold for $475 million
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Catalent is buying Greenville-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Metrics Contract Services. The deal is worth $475 million according to Catalent, which specializes in drug development, delivery and manufacturing, biologics, gene therapies and consumer health products. The company said the acquisition will strengthen its oral solid formulation development, manufacturing and packaging and expand its ability to handle high-potency compounds.
Recently retired BCCC employee takes helm of NC Association of County Commissioners
WASHINGTON, N.C. — Beaufort County Community College (BCCC) congratulates Tracey Johnson on becoming the 106th president of the North Carolina Association on County Commissioners (NCACC). Johnson is the first president from Washington County, where she serves as chair of the board of commissioners. She first joined the Washington County Board of Commissioners in 2006. The […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Summer Ventures: Mini golf fun in Greenville
Editor’s note: WNCT.com has a new limited weekly series called “Summer Ventures.” WNCT.com wants to help families find a way to get out and enjoy the summer without having to spend a lot of money. We’ve come up with some interesting locations you can visit all over Eastern North Carolina, many of which are only […]
WITN
Jacksonville mayor responds to reports on new city manager
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A city here in Eastern Carolina will soon be under new management. The City of Jacksonville voted to make Josh Ray its new city manager, effective Sept. 12, 2022. The city says Ray is a 20-year veteran of public service and is a credentialed manager of...
Seven areas fail latest Swim Guide water test
WASHINGTON, N.C. — Four sites on the Lower Neuse and three on the Tar-Pamlico failed the Swim Guide test this week, Sound Rivers reported Friday. “If a site fails recreational water-quality standards, that means you should limit contact with the water there,” said Clay Barber, Sound Rivers’ program director. “You’re going to want to keep […]
New health guidelines for meetings issued by City of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Jacksonville Mayor Sammy Phillips has lifted the state of emergency in Jacksonville for COVID-19. This move follows Governor Roy Cooper’s announcement to rescind the state of emergency in North Carolina. The City of Jacksonville will return to pre-COVID meeting guidelines and pre-COVID protocols with minor exceptions. People attending meetings for public […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Greenville City Council unanimously votes for social district
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville City Council unanimously voted Thursday to approve the social districts for the Uptown Greenville and Dickinson Avenue area. The change will allow people to carry alcoholic beverages in and out of participating businesses in the social district from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Drinks will have […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Teachers report for 2022-23 school year
— County public school teachers were busy sorting books and supplies Tuesday, which was the first official day for teachers and staff to report for the 2022-23 academic year. GALLERY: Teachers report for 2022-23 school year. With rising costs, many of the 575 county teachers reporting back to classrooms said...
Concerns about incidental take permits focus of Marine Fisheries Commission meeting
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a busy time for the North Carolina Marine Fisheries Commission as they are meeting in Jacksonville over the next two days. One item getting lots of attention is incidental take permits for gillnet fishermen along the coast. When fishing with gillnets, bycatch of other species is common, but anglers and […]
Greenville 13-15s reach World Series final
STAFFORD, Va. (WNCT) — Greenville’s 13-15 year-old baseball team is one win away from winning the Babe Ruth World Series. Greenville advanced to the World Series final game with an 8-0 victory over Rapid City, S.D. on Friday. Greenville has now outscored its opponents 56-4 in five games, four of them in pool play. Greenville […]
Bus driver shortage woes impacting Onslow school district
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As staffing shortages continue to impact just about every industry, school districts across Eastern North Carolina are working to combat bus driver shortages. Onslow County Schools officials say they’re heading into this school year about 25% short when it comes to bus drivers. They worry this will impact staff, students […]
NC Public Safety officer to receive award for 71+ years of service
- Jacksonville Public Safety has announced that its long-serving police officer, James 'XY' Brown, has been selected to receive the lifetime achievement award from Project Lead.
warrenrecord.com
Mason receives white coat from Brody School of Medicine
Leeza Tillery Mason was one of 86 year one medical students at The East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine who participated in the White Coat Ceremony for the Class of 2026 on Friday, July 29, at the Health Sciences Student Center at East Carolina University in Greenville. The white...
Comments / 0