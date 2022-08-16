ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets’ Zach Wilson undergoes successful knee surgery

By Adam La Rose
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z5pzC_0hJZZ2YC00
Aug 12, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Today’s operation – arthroscopic surgery aimed at repairing torn meniscus in his knee – ended up being simply a ‘trim,’ which was by far the more straightforward procedure and the one which will allow Wilson to play in 2022. When he does so remains a question, of course, but this is an encouraging piece of news for the Jets.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweets that a return in time for Week 1 is still “in play.” The team will proceed with caution, though, so it remains more realistic that the original recovery timeline of two-to-four weeks will see him miss at least one game to open the regular season. In addition to the meniscus injury, Wilson has to deal with a bone bruise as part of the damage done during the team’s first preseason contest.

Assuming last season’s No. 2 pick is sidelined for at least Week 1, the Jets will turn to Joe Flacco as their starter, whom they have expressed confidence in since learning of Wilson’s injury. On that point, Rapoport adds that New York seems to have no intention in trading for outgoing 49er Jimmy Garoppolo. Flacco, 37, has started five winless games with the Jets over the past two seasons, but the season opener will be against the Ravens, with whom he played for 11 years and won a Super Bowl.

Wilson struggled as a rookie last season, but expectations are higher for himself individually and the Jets in general this season. He is line to have an upgraded skill-position group around him, so a second year jump would come as little surprise. His early-season performance will no doubt be affected by his recovery from this operation but confirmation in the best-case scenario is still a very positive development for the Jets.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson seeking fully-guaranteed deal?

Kyler Murray landed a contract that, in terms of average annual value, eclipses Deshaun Watson‘s. At five years and $230.5M, it is easy to see how Murray’s camp used Watson’s deal to benefit the former No. 1 overall pick. But Murray’s contract, lacking the unique circumstances that drove the Browns into historic financial territory for Watson, is not fully guaranteed.
BALTIMORE, MD
Pro Football Rumors

The Kansas City Chies signed Juju Smith-Schuster after attempting to do so in 2021

The Chiefs chased JuJu Smith-Schuster in consecutive offseasons. They attempted to sign him in 2021, joining the Ravens in that regard. While Smith-Schuster re-signed with the Steelers last year, he said the Chiefs finished second. He landed in Kansas City this year on a one-year, $3.25M contract. After a lost year in his Pittsburgh finale, Smith-Schuster is expected to play a more versatile role in Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL Fans React To Racy Christian McCaffrey Girlfriend Photos

Christian McCaffrey appeared to have a good summer... The Carolina Panthers star running back is hoping to stay healthy this season after a frustrating past couple of years. Off the field, McCaffrey has still been living right. Olivia Culpo, the girlfriend of the NFL star, shared some racy boat photos...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

Jerry Jones Announces Cowboys' Decision On Antonio Brown

When speaking to TMZ Sports last week, retired NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was asked about a potential return to the gridiron. "Tell Jerry Jones to call me!" On Thursday, TMZ Sports followed up with Jones. The longtime Dallas Cowboys owner quickly brushed off the idea, saying he wants to give some younger wideouts a chance to show their stuff.
NFL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Furious With The Deshaun Watson Decision

The NFL and Deshaun Watson agreed to an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine for his violations of the league's personal conduct policy. Many people have taken exception to the seemingly light punishment and Robert Griffin III is no exception. Taking to Twitter, Griffin admonished the NFL for what...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Has 4-Word Message For NFL Fans

We're still a few weeks away from the start of the 2022 regular season, but FOX will host a preseason game this upcoming Sunday. FOX will televise a matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. This will a dress rehearsal for FOX's...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers suffer another massive blow to Tom Brady’s offensive line

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been dealing with a plethora of injuries. Thursday, they were dealt another potential big blow. The Buccaneers are currently taking part in joint practices with the Tennessee Titans. The offense is already without wide receivers Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Russell Gage, and center Ryen Jensen. They are […] The post Buccaneers suffer another massive blow to Tom Brady’s offensive line appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Joe Flacco
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Hints At Comeback

Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio could be making a return to the NFL after this season. Despite drawing defensive coordinator and head coaching interest earlier this offseason, Fangio is taking the year off from NFL coaching. But if an opportunity comes up ahead of the 2023 season, he very well could return to the professional coaching ranks.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Knee Surgery#American Football#Nfl Network
CBS Boston

The strangest thing about Tom Brady's unexplained absence

BOSTON -- I am respectfully curious about Tom Brady's absence from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp.It's a respectful curiosity, of course, because Tom Brady is a human being who is very likely dealing with a human being situation. One would imagine. And even though he's extremely famous, and even though he uses his fame to sell expensive T-shirts and vibrating massage balls and electrolyte powder, there's still plenty about his life that is absolutely none of anyone's business.Still, the most competitive football player the sport has ever seen is in the midst of a 10-day training camp hiatus while getting...
TAMPA, FL
Pro Football Rumors

Eagles trade WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to Seahawks for S Ugo Amadi

Arcega-Whiteside was one of several notable draft investments the Eagles have made at the wide receiver position recently. The 2019 second-rounder came to Philadelphia with significant expectations given his size (6-foot-2, 225 pounds) and production at Stanford. Things haven’t gone according to plan, however, as he has failed to secure a full-time starting role across three seasons in the NFL.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Football Rumors

Buccaneers sign veteran DE Carl Nassib

After collecting 12.5 sacks during his two seasons with the Buccaneers, Nassib inked a three-year, $25M deal with the Raiders in 2020. Following his first season in Las Vegas, Nassib made headlines when he became the first openly gay active player in the NFL. The defensive end ended up getting into 27 games during his two seasons with the organization, compiling 49 tackles and four sacks. Had Nassib played enough defensive snaps in 2021 to qualify for Pro Football Focus’ rankings, he would have been listed as a middle-of-the-road edge rusher. The Raiders ended up cutting the 29-year-old back in March, creating $8M in cap savings.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Tom Brady absence situation getting cloudy for Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady remains absent from the NFL preseason, and as far as head coach Todd Bowles knows, his return date is uncertain. Maybe it was the three-month long retirement or unabashed promotion of his BRADY clothing line, but Tom Brady has made it fairly evident that this is his victory lap at that oft-mentioned 45-year mark.
TAMPA, FL
Pro Football Rumors

Eagles QB Carson Strong falling down depth chart

For much of the pre-draft process, Nevada quarterback Carson Strong‘s name was often mentioned among the top players at the position. At the end of the draft, though, Strong’s name was still on the board and he found himself fielding calls as an undrafted free agent, deciding to sign with Philadelphia for a guaranteed amount of $320K, the highest amount to any undrafted free agent in 2022.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Cheerleaders Best Swimsuit Calendar Photos

The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders released their iconic swimsuit calendar earlier this summer. The Cowboys cheerleaders, the most iconic cheerleading group in the world, took a trip down to Mexico for the shoot. Over the past few weeks, the Cowboys cheerleaders' Instagram account has shared new photos from the shoot. They...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews Vacation Video

It's almost football season, as Erin Andrews and the Fox Sports crew will be back in action this upcoming weekend. However, Andrews and her Fox Sports colleagues are trying to soak up the final days of summer, too. Andrews posted an adorable video of a family beach trip on social...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy