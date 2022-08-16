Read full article on original website
Ann Plamondon
3d ago
You know these men worked very hard to get where they are why does it have to have the title black business month. If it was Asian Hispanic but God forbid the word white business month all hell would break loose. Why can’t we just celebrate someone’s incentive to create a business.
rentonreporter.com
Rain City Market bring the bodega experience to downtown Renton
Recently, I have been infatuated with the idea of a New York-style bodega. I have never been to one, or New York for that matter, but I have a good idea of what it would be like in my mind’s eye. A cross between a convenience store, a supermarket,...
'It's been shocking': Olalla Bay Market family reacts to heartbreaking week in small community
OLALLA, Wash. — In a single week, the small tight-knit Kitsap County community of Olalla became the center of two devastating investigations. The cause of an early Tuesday morning fire that tore through the Olalla Bay Market remains under investigation. "We had another visit from the fire marshal [Friday]...
MyNorthwest.com
Get your lower back inked at this weekend’s Seattle Tattoo Expo — but don’t call it a ‘tramp stamp’
This week, 25 years ago, I was a 17-year-old college freshman, freshly launched from the nest, drunk on freedom, and equipped with a fake ID. And the way I chose to celebrate my newfound independence has stuck with me forever: I got a tattoo. I chose a moon and star...
KING-5
Cooking black cod with Pioneer Square's 84 Yesler
SEATTLE — We love checking out restaurants around our region, and one Seattle restaurant in Pioneer Square has a brand new head chef!. Here to cook with us from 84 Yesler is the chef Christina Siegl!. DASHI. Yield 2 liter. INGREDIENTS:. 2 ltr cold water. 150 g kombu (dried...
KING 5
Downtown Seattle tourism nearing pre-pandemic levels, new data shows
SEATTLE — New data released by the Downtown Seattle Association (DSA) shows the city has had a busy tourist season, with numbers closing in on pre-pandemic levels in a handful of economic recovery categories. "The comeback will be spectacular," is what the DSA said back in April 2020. Now...
MyNorthwest.com
Ezell’s Famous Chicken co-founders created a Seattle conference to lift up Black entrepreneurs
Ezell’s Famous Chicken is a 36-year-old Seattle institution, beloved by Oprah and the Seattle Seahawks, with 18 locations around the Pacific Northwest. “We opened the first location in Seattle across the street from Garfield High School, February 3rd, 1984,” said Lewis Rudd, co-founder, president, and CEO of Ezell’s. “I was at the ripe old age of 26.”
Surge in pet surrenders leaves Tacoma Humane over max capacity
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Editor’s note: The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County had initially said the shelter was receiving an average of 212 animals a day. On Friday, shelter officials said that number was incorrect and that the average number of pets received daily from January to July 2022 was actually 23. However, the shelter currently has more than 200 animals that need medical care.
everout.com
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Aug 19-21, 2022
This weekend is guaranteeing no bad days, with events from CHOMP! 2022 to the LUSIO Lights Festival and from Seafair Floating Concert to the kickoff of the Seattle Design Festival vying for your time but not a lot of your budget. Although. Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues...
Popular Tacoma reggae event moves to new venue, expands. Here’s where and who’s playing
Reggae on the Way, a music festival based out of South Tacoma, is expanding to two days this year, bringing more performers to a bigger venue across town. The event has outgrown its original home on South Tacoma Way from 54th to 56th streets, said organizer Dan Rankin, and his team is excited to relaunch it at Haub Family Field at LeMay Car Museum this weekend. The venue can accommodate up to 7,000 people, and tickets are still available — single admission, package discounts and VIP.
Four King County beaches closed due to high bacteria levels
BELLEVUE, Wash. — During the recent hot weather, a lot of people are hitting the beach to cool off in the water. But King County says four beaches are closed due to high levels of bacteria, which means there are feces in the water, usually from people, pets or wildlife on land.
seattlemedium.com
Ezell’s Famous Chicken’s Rudd’s R.U.B.B. Initiatives To Host Inaugural Black Leadership Conference
In 2021, Ezell’s Famous Chicken Co-Founders Lewis and Darnell Rudd, along with their sister Faye Stephens, in collaboration with DoorDash and community partnerships introduced the Rudd’s R.U.B.B. (Raising Up Black Businesses) Initiative, a precedent-setting initiative whose objective is to financially empower Black, women and minority-owned businesses with no-strings attached grants to businesses in the Pacific Northwest.
southsoundmag.com
All-Access: Reggae, Blues, and Aloha Shirts
Reggae on the Way is coming to LeMay — America’s Car Museum in Tacoma. There will be two days of performances from reggae artists, as well as food and vendors, from Aug. 20-21. Learn more about Reggae on the Way 2022 and buy tickets here. Blues at The...
secretseattle.co
New York’s Cult-Favorite Milk Bar Bakery Is Coming To The Seattle Area
Good news for Seattleites with a sweet tooth: A new Milk Bar location is opening in the Seattle area this fall!. Chances are you’ve at least heard of the New York bakery Milk Bar, even if it its inventive desserts were geographically out of reach for you. Now, Seattleites will be able to enjoy these sweet treats in their own backyard. A new Milk Bar location will be opening in Nordstrom Bellevue this fall.
seattlemet.com
The Life and Death of Playland
A Seattle summer has everything. Well, almost everything. It’s true that you don’t have to leave city limits to hike a trail, hit a beach, party on a boat, or stuff your face with all flavors of ice cream. But one thrill of warm July and August days elsewhere has long since disappeared from the city.
Tacoma woman representing Washington state in National Ms. Wheelchair America Competition
SEATTLE — Tacoma’s Leylah Leonard is taking her message of positivity and anti-bullying on the road. Leonard is representing Washington state in the National Ms. Wheelchair America Competition in Grand Rapids, Michigan this weekend. The week-long event has state titleholders from across America participating in leadership training, workshops...
Snoqualmie River campground closes after unattended food repeatedly attracts bears
NORTH BEND, Wash. — The U.S. Forest Service closed a campground along the Snoqualmie River, citing increased bear activity due to humans leaving food unattended. Bears have become habituated to food being left out in the open and unattended at the Middle Fork Campground, Ranger Martie Schramm told KING 5.
Here's The Best Chicken Tenders In Washington
Eat This, Not That! found the most delicious chicken tenders in every state.
Tri-City Herald
Rapper who opened for Lil Wayne celebrates homecoming with Tri-Cities show
After plenty of time away, a well-known rapper who cut his teeth in the Tri-Cities is making a return. Seattle-based Marquise “Nobi” Green will perform Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Emerald of Siam. It’ll be his first set in the Tri-Cities in four years. He’ll be supported...
SouthSoundTalk
Tiger Ties to Tacoma’s Stadium High School Spans Five Generations
Tacoma lacks many “legacy families” that East Coast cities often claim. Sure, there are second and third-generation Tacomans around, but the City of Destiny’s role as a railroad, timber, military and port city routinely means families flow in and out of town without establishing deep, generational roots.
Survivors of traumatic head injuries pass out helmets, important message for kids in Bothell
BOTHELL, Wash. — Two men who, in their separate experiences survived a traumatic brain injury, passed out free helmets to children in Bothell on Friday with the hope that their stories can make a difference. Coby Russell had his head injury after a car struck him when he was...
