Reggae on the Way, a music festival based out of South Tacoma, is expanding to two days this year, bringing more performers to a bigger venue across town. The event has outgrown its original home on South Tacoma Way from 54th to 56th streets, said organizer Dan Rankin, and his team is excited to relaunch it at Haub Family Field at LeMay Car Museum this weekend. The venue can accommodate up to 7,000 people, and tickets are still available — single admission, package discounts and VIP.

TACOMA, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO