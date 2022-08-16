A man is in custody after an altercation with Springfield police in which authorities say the man tried to grab an officer’s weapon, causing it to discharge. The incident unfolded Thursday afternoon in the 700 block of South Durkin Drive. Police were conducting a narcotics investigation and executed a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 32-year-old Deandre Towers. Police say Towers tried to take off on foot, and officers pursued. They say Towers then turned and charged at an officer. As the two wrestled on the ground, Towers allegedly tried to take the officer’s gun from his holster, causing it to go off. Police eventually used a taser to subdue Towers, who they say had heroin, cocaine, meth, and a gun in his vehicle.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO