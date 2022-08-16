Read full article on original website
Related
1470 WMBD
Police investigating potential shoot-out
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are looking for the two people who were believed to be shooting at each other Thursday evening in the southern part of the city. Police say a ShotSpotter alert went off around 5:10 p.m. Thursday of three rounds being fired near Seibold and Oregon.
Crime Stoppers trying to solve 2015 cold case
PETERSBURG, Ill. (WCIA) – Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for help to solve a cold case. Illinois State Police are investigating the death of Olen Randall, whose body was found in a home at 303 W. Adams Street in Petersburg, Illinois Oct. 15, 2015. His death was ruled a homicide, and the cause of death […]
Police say Taylorville couple arrested for meth
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)–Taylorville Police Department made an arrest Saturday for a couple they said are in connection with meth distribution. TPD said they arrested James Assad, 50, and Brandi Hurley, 27, both from Taylorville. They said, “The Community Action Team with several arrests across the county picked up valuable information on this subject and his […]
newschannel20.com
One injured in Van Dyke Street shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur police are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday night. We're told it happened around 7:30 p.m. on Van Dyke Street in Decatur. Police say the victim was shot in the lower torso. No arrests have been made.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newschannel20.com
Man arrested after trying to take gun from Springfield police officer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man is facing several charges after police say he fled a traffic stop and then tried to take a gun from a Springfield Police officer. It happened just before 2 p.m. on Thursday in the 700 block of South Durkin Drive. Police conducted a...
Central Illinois Proud
Coroner identifies man found in U-Haul
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the body of a man found in a U-Haul at Willow Knolls Shopping Center Thursday. According to Harwood, they have identified the man as 32-year-old Zachary T. Rohman of Peoria. The autopsy was inconclusive at this time. There...
hoiabc.com
Peoria man sought after in connection with suspected drug delivery, striking LaSalle deputy and squad car
LaSALLE COUNTY (25 News Now) - Deputies in LaSalle County are looking for a man who they say is suspected of meth delivery and striking a LaSalle County deputy and squad car. Jerome Alexander Jr., 27, of Harvard Avenue in Peoria, is being charged with delivery of 263.1 grams of methamphetamine, aggravated fleeing and eluding, failure to stop for a property damage crash and property damage to private property.
wlds.com
Crime Stoppers Seeking Info On Rural Chapin Burglary Suspect
Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department in an investigation of a recent burglary in Chapin. Between the hours of 10:30 pm and 11:30pm on Tuesday, an unknown suspect captured on video surveillance footage made entry into a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1470 WMBD
Four arrested following morning Peoria County stabbing
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. – Four people ended up getting arrested after Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says a stabbing occurred at a home near the Peoria International Airport. Watkins says a 41-year-old male victim was taken to UnityPoint Methodist around 3:30 a.m. Thursday after the stabbing near Airport and...
1470 WMBD
Man, struck by car, charged with shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man is jailed after being hit by a car when he allegedly shot at it. Peoria Police say it started with a ShotSpotter alert of four rounds being fired near the Harrison Homes complex at Trewyn and Roosevelt around 10:54 P.M. Wednesday. Jerrell Hardges,...
wmay.com
Man In Custody After Allegedly Trying To Grab Officer’s Gun
A man is in custody after an altercation with Springfield police in which authorities say the man tried to grab an officer’s weapon, causing it to discharge. The incident unfolded Thursday afternoon in the 700 block of South Durkin Drive. Police were conducting a narcotics investigation and executed a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 32-year-old Deandre Towers. Police say Towers tried to take off on foot, and officers pursued. They say Towers then turned and charged at an officer. As the two wrestled on the ground, Towers allegedly tried to take the officer’s gun from his holster, causing it to go off. Police eventually used a taser to subdue Towers, who they say had heroin, cocaine, meth, and a gun in his vehicle.
1470 WMBD
Man sentenced to prison for role in 2021 homicide
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man will go to prison for most of the next seven years for his role in a local homicide. Peoria County Court records indicate Jamere Laster, 27, was sentenced Wednesday to seven years in prison, after a June plea to Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1470 WMBD
Man gets federal prison for possession of crack cocaine
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man has been ordered to spend more than seven years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Assante Bangmon, 31, was given 87 months in prison...
Man arrested after attacking police officer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police arrested a man on Thursday after that man attacked a police officer and tried to grab the officer’s gun during a traffic stop. The incident happened in the 700 block of South Durkin Drive around 2 p.m. Officers pulled over 32-year-old Deandre Townes, who then attempted to run away […]
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police asking for help identifying armed robbery suspect
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking the public for help to identify an armed robbery suspect Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, the suspect claimed to have a gun and took an undisclosed amount of cash from a building near the 3000 block of N. Dries Lane Sunday.
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Department of Corrections to release 17 inmates sentenced in Tazewell County during Q4
Illini Central Community Unit School District 189 in Mason County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Illini Central Community Unit School District... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 13:43. 13:43. 09:25.
1470 WMBD
State’s Attorney: ‘Serial rapist’ in custody
PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria County State’s Attorney calls him, “a serial rapist.”. Jodi Hoos says in a news release DeMarquis Turner, 39, was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday on three counts of Criminal Sexual Assault, not two as previously reported, and remains jailed on a total of $1.25 million bond in the cases.
khqa.com
Shootout in Macomb damages property
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — Macomb Police are investigating a reported shots fired incident from early Monday. We're told it happened at approximately 2:19 a.m. at Eisenhower Tower, 322 W. Piper St. Police say the shooting took place between two people who had fled the scene before they arrive. No...
newschannel20.com
16-year-old shot while walking home from girlfriend's house
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Decatur teenager is recovering after being hit by a spray of bullets. It happened in the 300 block of East Garfield Avenue around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday. Police say the teen was walking home from his girlfriend's house when he heard gunfire and began to...
wmay.com
Two More COVID Deaths Reported In Sangamon County
After going nearly three weeks with no COVID-related fatalities, Sangamon County has now seen three COVID deaths in the past week. Two were reported Friday… a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 90s, both of whom were fully vaccinated and boosted. 404 Sangamon County residents have died of complications from COVID since the start of the pandemic.
Comments / 0