Read full article on original website
Related
Joe Flacco ‘on fire’ since being installed as New York Jets’ temporary QB1
With New York Jets starting quarterback Zach Wilson sidelined for the next month with a bone bruise and tear in
RAINN president: 'Deshaun Watson had a chance to show he could change, and he immediately blew it'
Shortly after the NFL confirmed on Thursday that the league and NFL Players Association had agreed to an 11-game suspension and fine of $5 million for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions, the National Organization of Women (NOW) hit out at the settlement and said the punishment was "nowhere near enough."
Yardbarker
National Organization of Women: Deshaun Watson suspension and fine 'nowhere near enough'
Earlier this month, both the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center and the National Organization of Women (NOW) heavily criticized the six-game suspension recommended by NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. That was before the NFL appealed Judge...
Jets rookie might be the most intimidating player in the NFL
New York Jets rookie Micheal Clemons might be the most intimidating player in the NFL. Clemons was a fourth-round pick by the Jets in April out of Texas A&M. The rookie pass-rusher had seven quarterback pressures last week in his preseason debut. Clemson spoke with the media on Thursday and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Bruce Arians could become Buccaneers' offensive play-caller in 2023 if Byron Leftwich leaves?
Many in the NFL community were shocked to learn in March that Bruce Arians was stepping down as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to become a senior advisor with the organization. Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles was promoted to Arians' prior role. After all, it was Arians who made it clear earlier that same month while quarterback Tom Brady was "retired" that the club would not simply allow Brady to play for another team during the upcoming season.
Yardbarker
Eagles Analyst Shares A Bold Claim About A WR Duo
The Philadelphia Eagles have built upon their playoff experience last season by building up their roster. On defense, they brought in playmakers like James Bradberry and Haason Reddick. They also brought in the likes of Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis via the 2022 NFL Draft. But they did not stop...
New York Giants aren’t fooling anyone with Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor saga
First-year New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen do not have a built-in relationship with
Robert Griffin III: NFL 'failed' women with 'sickening' punishment for Deshaun Watson
On Thursday, the NFL and NFLPA announced an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson after more than 20 allegations of sexual misconduct stemming from dozens of visits with massage therapists. While the punishment for Watson enraged many, former quarterback Robert Griffin III didn't...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Steelers RB Master Teague Reverts To IR After Clearing Waivers
Teague, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Ohio State. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bears soon after, but was waived after just a few days in Chicago. The Steelers signed Teague to a contract a few weeks ago, but waived him with an injury designation on Thursday.
Yardbarker
Florida State misspells 'official' in letter to recruit
Florida State may need to hire an editor or two to help out with the school’s football recruiting process. On Wednesday, an unknown recruit’s father apparently shared an image of four-star pass rusher Lamont Green Jr.’s offer letter from Florida State in a now-deleted tweet. The only...
Yardbarker
Joe Burrow has realistic stance on contract extension talks with Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow still has two years left on his rookie deal. Fresh off leading the Bengals to the Super Bowl, though, it would make sense for Cincy to lock up its young, star quarterback and in the process — set itself up for a bright future.
Yardbarker
Raiders Free Agency: NFL DT Says He’s Better Than Ndamukong Suh
A player that’s been connected to the Las Vegas Raiders all offseason is Ndamukong Suh. Needless to say, some people have grown weary of this, mostly because, after some teasing, things have been relatively quiet on that front. The team itself was never reported to have an interest in Suh; rather, things took off after Suh’s appearance on ESPN. However, one free agent seems to think that he’s better than Suh. If that’s the case, should the Raiders pursue him, or in this case, bring him back?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Nebraska HC Scott Frost reveals offensive linemen vomit 15 to 20 times per practice
Scott Frost is entering what will likely be a make-or-break season for him in Nebraska, and it sounds like the head coach’s staff is working hard to help him save his job. Frost discussed how the offseason has gone for Nebraska during his monthly radio show on Huskers Radio Network Thursday night. One of the things the 47-year-old mentioned is how intense offensive line coach Donovan Raiola has made practices for his position group. Frost estimated that there are 15-20 times per practice where an offensive linemen loses his lunch.
Paige Spiranac Has 3-Word Reaction To Viral Mike Tomlin Story
Paige Spiranac is a big fan of Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. Spiranac saw the story that Jay Glazer posted about Tomlin and only needed three words to describe how she was feeling. "I love Tomlin," Spiranac tweeted. According to Glazer, Tomlin saw some kids fighting in the street...
Cowboys working Tony Pollard hard at new position
The Dallas Cowboys are working Tony Pollard hard at a new position. Pollard was a fourth-round pick by the Cowboys in 2019 and has played running back for his entire career. But he is a big playmaker, so the team wants to see if they can increase his touches. For that reason, they have tried using Pollard as a receiver somewhat during training camp.
Yardbarker
Has Texans Rookie RB Pierce Sealed His Fate?
Throughout the Houston Texans' 24-20 victory at the LA Rams on Friday night there was one question on everybody's lips - Where's Dameon Pierce?. The rookie running back was the talk of the town following his preseason debut during Houston's 17-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints, during which he rushed for 49 yards on just five carries.
Yardbarker
Steelers lose two players to season-ending injuries
A duo of Pittsburgh Steelers players have been diagnosed with season-ending injuries, according to Dale Lolley of DK Pittsburgh Sports. Safety Karl Joseph (ankle) and wide receiver Anthony Miller (shoulder) will miss all of the 2022 season. Karl Joseph. Joseph was seen with a walking boot on his right foot...
Yardbarker
Did Mitchell Trubisky want to sign with Giants over Steelers?
Veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky spent the 2021 season as a backup with the Buffalo Bills after he flamed out as the Chicago Bears' starter. He then put pen to paper on a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers this past March following the retirement of future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger.
FOX Sports
Key Cowboys storylines in second preseason game include gunslinger QB
LOS ANGELES — Hopefully the second go-around will be a little more fun. Even by preseason standards, last weekend's 17-7 slog in Denver was a bummer for the Cowboys. Expectations for clean football should always be low when the backups are playing, but 17 penalties and one touchdown is a miserable night of football by any objective measure.
Yardbarker
Steelers star Cam Heyward not a fan of 'dumb' joint practices
“Joint practices are dumb,” he wrote. The reason for Heyward’s comment is unclear. The Steelers haven’t held joint practices for three straight years. Maybe the Steelers lineman saw what went on between the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots Wednesday during a joint practice. Joint practices, which...
Comments / 0