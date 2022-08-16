Read full article on original website
Related
laconiadailysun.com
Cyanobacteria threat topic of recent presentation
MEREDITH — Recently the Waukewan Watershed Advisory Committee, the Lake Winnipesaukee Association and the Windy Waters Conservancy co-sponsored a public educational program on the growing threat of cyanobacteria to our lakes and ponds. The July 20 program held at the Meredith Community Center was well attended by over 65...
laconiadailysun.com
Afghan evacuees find refuge at Steele Hill
SANBORNTON — Five Afghan men who work in housekeeping, laundry or landscaping at Steele Hill Resort have a name for Kathy van Engelen, the Laconia woman who helps them each week with shopping, banking, learning English and learning to drive. They call her “teacher,” a title of honor. Then...
laconiadailysun.com
Fryeburg voters pass solar moratorium
FRYEBURG, Maine — With little discussion, Fryeburg voters on Aug. 11 passed a 180-day moratorium designed to give the town's planning board more time to develop regulations to deal with large solar projects. The special town meeting was held at the David and Doris Hastings Community Center on Recreation...
laconiadailysun.com
Girls Inc. of NH get their hands dirty at Lakes Region Community College
LACONIA — Lakes Region Community College hosted Girls Inc. of Manchester in their Automotive facility on July 29. Girls from ages 11 to 16 visited stations throughout the shop to engage in interactive tutorials on changing tires, wiper blades, headlight bulbs, and checking tire tread. LRCC’s state-of-the-art auto facilities fit in perfectly for the group’s summer theme of “Planes, Trains, & Automobiles.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
laconiadailysun.com
Gunstock's money: With annual audit, internal investigation unfinished, how did copy of donation check become public?
GILFORD — As stories about the resignation of Gunstock Mountain Resort’s management and growing demands for commissioner resignations hit national news, on July 27, Rep. Mike Sylvia (R-Belmont) released a photocopy of a 2020 check from Gunstock to the political committee of Gov. Chris Sununu. Sylvia also issued a statement calling the donation “clearly improper and possible violative of the law.”
laconiadailysun.com
Gilford landscaper nets two LandOpt Awards
GILFORD — Jeremy Clark of Belknap Landscape was honored as Project Manager of the Year by the LandOpt network of landscape contractors. Clark outpaced dozens of potential candidates representing LandOpt firms spanning the United States. "We've been lucky to have Jeremy at Belknap for over 20 years, and we...
laconiadailysun.com
Keys for college: Benefit concert at Lakeport Opera House will support scholarships for students entering trade school
LACONIA — The names “Granite Foundation” and “Jimmy Keys” might not be well-known in the Lakes Region, but that’s likely to change soon, in part because of an event Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Lakeport Opera House. That’s the night when pianist, entertainer and...
laconiadailysun.com
Richard C. Warbin, 61
PLYMOUTH — Richard Charles Warbin, 61, of Plymouth, died suddenly on August 14, 2022 at his home. Richard, known as "Rick” “Wob’” was born in Worcester, MA, on February 11, 1961, the son of Richard E. Warbin and Isabella F. (Ramig) Sheridan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
laconiadailysun.com
Prosecution rests in Sapry trial
LACONIA — Prosecutors have rested their case in the murder-insanity trial of Hassan Sapry. The conclusion of the prosecution's case came Thursday after four days of testimony in Belknap Superior Court. Since Monday, the jury heard 15 witnesses who testified about Sapry’s actions around the time that Wilfred Guzman Sr., 57, was killed on April 19, 2019, the results of the autopsy on the victim’s body, analysis of evidence related to the crime, as well as Sapry's recorded confession.
laconiadailysun.com
Code Talker: The first and only memoir by one of the original Navajo code talkers of WWII
WOLFEBORO — The Wright Museum will welcome author Judy Avila along with Latham Nez, grandson of Code Talker Chester Nez on Tuesday, Aug. 30. This is the 15th program of the Wright Museum’s 2022 Ron Goodgame and Donna Canney Education Series. During World War II, the Japanese had...
laconiadailysun.com
Conway Village Fire District dissolution meeting on Thursday
CONWAY — Conway Village Fire District commissioners will host a meeting today about dissolving the district. The meeting will take place at the Conway Village fire station starting at 5 p.m. Conway Village provides fire/rescue and water/sewer to its residents and manages Pequawket Park.
laconiadailysun.com
NH Music Festival conductor celebrates 25 years
PLYMOUTH — Paul Polivnick was honored Aug. 9 for his dedicated leadership of the festival symphony orchestra. Devoted audience members gathered at the Common Man in Plymouth to give Paul and his wife, Marsha, a fond farewell after 25 years of loyal service. Under Paul’s musical direction, the festival orchestra size increased over the years, their recording “Summer Lightning” was received with acclaim, and musicians returned year after year for the opportunity to rehearse and perform under his inspired leadership. Paul will always retain the title of Conductor Laureate of the NH Music Festival.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
laconiadailysun.com
Judge denies motion to dismiss charges against Sapry
LACONIA — A judge on Friday denied a motion by attorneys for Hassan Sapry to dismiss murder and other charges against their client. Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Leonard said she found that the prosecution had presented sufficient evidence of the alleged crimes during the four days of testimony in the trial which began on Monday. The state rested its case Thursday afternoon, though there is the likelihood that it will call other witnesses after the defense completes presenting its case.
laconiadailysun.com
Four athletes to be inducted in the LHS Athletic Hall of Fame in November
LACONIA — The Laconia High School Athletic Department will be inducting four athletes into the Laconia High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday, Nov. 25. Chris Normandin class of 1991; Dean Leighton, class of 1956; and twins Emily and Kate McLaughlin class of 1997 will join the other 48 standing members of this prestigious group.
Comments / 0