theadvocate.com
Man shot assailant during fight at motel on North University Avenue, police say
After a man was shot at a motel on North University Avenue, investigators determined the man was shot while fighting and threatening to kill another man, the Lafayette Police Department said. Officers responded to the 1700 block of North University Avenue just after noon Friday and found Rickey J. Hebert...
Victim, suspect sought after gun fired in Acadiana Mall, police say
Update at 4:30 p.m.: The Lafayette Police Department confirmed a male victim was injured in the shooting and had been privately taken to a local hospital. A physical fight at a business in the mall led to the shooting. Additional details are still being gathered. Original post: A gun was...
After a fatal hit-and-run, Southern could build a 'skywalk' near dangerous intersection
After the hit-and-run death of Southern University student Q'Ryon Williams last year, members of Southern's board of supervisors are working with the state to create safer passage for students at the intersection where Williams was killed — including a potential overhead pedestrian bridge. While crossing the Scenic Highway and...
No injuries reported after gunfire at West Pinhook gas station
A West Pinhook Road gas station and several vehicles were struck by gunfire during a shooting early Saturday, the Lafayette Police Department said. Lafayette police officers responded to a gas station in the 2700 block of West Pinhook Road just after midnight Saturday and found the business and two vehicles in the parking lot had been struck by bullets. A witness reported a group of people were gathered in the parking lot and then multiple gunshots were fired by unknown people, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said.
One injured after fight leads to gunfire on North University Avenue
One man was shot and injured following a midday fight in Lafayette. Lafayette Police Department officers responded to the 1700 block of North University Avenue just after noon Friday following reports of a shooting. Officers found a man suffering from a single, non-life-threatening gunshot wound, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said.
East Baton Rouge schools scrap in-house security team, will rely on deputies and BRPD
In an about face, the East Baton Rouge Parish school system won’t bring school security in house after all. Instead, it is expanding its long-standing arrangements with local law enforcement. After championing the idea for months, Superintendent Sito Narcisse informed the parish School Board on Wednesday that in-house security...
Lafayette man convicted of threatening to shoot Judge Saloom over traffic citations
A Lafayette man was convicted of threatening a public official in a Wednesday bench trial after harassing a Lafayette City Court clerk and threatening to kill Judge Douglas Saloom in an August 2020 phone call. Ronald James Guillory, 45, was convicted of threatening a public official and making a harassing...
One person injured after suspected fight leads to shooting in Opelousas
One person was shot and injured following a suspected fight in Opelousas. Opelousas Police Department officers responded to a call about gunshots being fired in the 900 block of Perry Lane at 10 p.m. Wednesday and found a person suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
Man, 22, killed in head-on crash in Evangeline Parish
One driver was killed and the other was injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash in Evangeline Parish early Saturday. Louisiana State Police troopers responded to the crash on La. 3042 near Theophile Road around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Investigators determined 33-year-old Danielle Clark of Ville Platte was driving a 2014 Buick LaCrosse north and crossed the centerline into the path of 22-year-old Lionel Gabe Bangs of Ville Platte, who was driving a 2010 Nissan Sentra south, Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
Alabama man sentenced for transporting pipe bombs to New Iberia business
An Alabama man who allegedly detonated pipe bombs at a New Iberia business has been sentenced to 19 months in prison for transportation of destructive devices in violation of the National Firearms Act. Furmon Earl Bozeman, 61, was sentenced in federal court in Lafayette on Thursday. On the evening of...
Parishes team up in Amite, Comite river flood-fighting effort: 'Water knows no boundaries'
Tree limbs, collapsed banks and debris will be removed from two major East Baton Rouge Parish waterways in the coming months through a multimillion-dollar flood-fighting effort involving several jurisdictions. The two projects, one to clear the Amite River along the length of East Baton Rouge's border with Livingston Parish and...
Woman killed after getting out of stopped car on I-110, Baton Rouge Police say
A woman who got out of a car that had slowed and stopped on South Interstate 110 to look for a lost item died when the car was rear-ended by another vehicle, Baton Rouge Police reported late Wednesday night. Najia Doucette, 24, died at the scene of the 11:09 p.m....
A deputy shot a suspect, saying he had a gun. A lawsuit disputes that he was armed.
After an East Baton Rouge deputy shot a suspect last fall, court filings show, the deputy claimed the man, accused of injuring two people in a 2020 shooting and suspected of violating federal gun laws, had stepped out of his car and leveled a firearm at the cops. But a...
'Hospital within a hospital': Baton Rouge General honors Black nurses for work in segregation era
When Baton Rouge General Hospital relocated to the Florida Boulevard location in the 1950s, some nurses say there was more than one hospital on-site. In keeping with racial attitudes of the time, one section called Four South was exclusively for Black patients and staffed exclusively by Black nurses. On July 27, the hospital recognized those nurses for the work they performed in difficult circumstances, including Earl Dean Joseph, 91, who was part of the first group hired.
Report: Jury cannot reach decision in Erwinville bar death; retrial set for November
The trial of a Livonia man ended with a hung jury after the panel couldn't decide how to define a killing outside an Erwinville bar last year, a defense lawyer told a Baton Rouge television station. The attorney for Ronald Campbell said jurors couldn't reach a unanimous decision Thursday despite...
Letters: Trash, debris make for sad scene through windshield on I-10 through Baton Rouge
Sitting in bumper-to-bumper, stop-and-go traffic on Interstate 10 every day, you notice things about Baton Rouge you would have otherwise missed. Like the litter and trash along our roadways. I-10 is a main corridor when arriving into our city, especially for those coming from the east and south. What’s the...
Gonzales began passenger train planning a dozen years ago: 'Somebody saw the future'
The mayor of Gonzales remembers when he first learned his city would be one of the stops along a proposed passenger train line between Baton Rouge and New Orleans that looked like it might be gaining traction. It was 2010, and Barney Arceneaux, in his first term of office as...
One person killed in two-vehicle crash in Broussard, police say
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Broussard. The crash happened on U.S. 90 near Cason Road around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Broussard Police Department officers responded to the crash, involving a vehicle and a truck pulling a passenger car. The driver of the vehicle, 23-year-old Kentrell Joseph of Lafayette, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office, Broussard Police Captain Zac Gerard said.
Small plane crashes into canal outside of Baton Rouge airport, no injuries reported
A small plane crashed into a canal outside of the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport along Plank Road Thursday morning, Baton Rouge police said. Two people, the owner of the plane and a flight instructor, were on board and neither person was injured, according to EMS spokesman Mike Chustz. The plane...
Made in Acadiana: Richard family back in the smoked meat business in Church Point
What are some of the up-and-coming food products made in Acadiana? As part of the Made in Acadiana series, we’re focusing on local items that have recently gone to market and the compelling stories behind them. It’s an idea we launched in 2019 and decided to revisit because food is such an important part of life in South Louisiana.
