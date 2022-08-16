ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

theadvocate.com

Victim, suspect sought after gun fired in Acadiana Mall, police say

Update at 4:30 p.m.: The Lafayette Police Department confirmed a male victim was injured in the shooting and had been privately taken to a local hospital. A physical fight at a business in the mall led to the shooting. Additional details are still being gathered. Original post: A gun was...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

No injuries reported after gunfire at West Pinhook gas station

A West Pinhook Road gas station and several vehicles were struck by gunfire during a shooting early Saturday, the Lafayette Police Department said. Lafayette police officers responded to a gas station in the 2700 block of West Pinhook Road just after midnight Saturday and found the business and two vehicles in the parking lot had been struck by bullets. A witness reported a group of people were gathered in the parking lot and then multiple gunshots were fired by unknown people, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

One injured after fight leads to gunfire on North University Avenue

One man was shot and injured following a midday fight in Lafayette. Lafayette Police Department officers responded to the 1700 block of North University Avenue just after noon Friday following reports of a shooting. Officers found a man suffering from a single, non-life-threatening gunshot wound, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

One person injured after suspected fight leads to shooting in Opelousas

One person was shot and injured following a suspected fight in Opelousas. Opelousas Police Department officers responded to a call about gunshots being fired in the 900 block of Perry Lane at 10 p.m. Wednesday and found a person suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
OPELOUSAS, LA
theadvocate.com

Man, 22, killed in head-on crash in Evangeline Parish

One driver was killed and the other was injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash in Evangeline Parish early Saturday. Louisiana State Police troopers responded to the crash on La. 3042 near Theophile Road around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Investigators determined 33-year-old Danielle Clark of Ville Platte was driving a 2014 Buick LaCrosse north and crossed the centerline into the path of 22-year-old Lionel Gabe Bangs of Ville Platte, who was driving a 2010 Nissan Sentra south, Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Alabama man sentenced for transporting pipe bombs to New Iberia business

An Alabama man who allegedly detonated pipe bombs at a New Iberia business has been sentenced to 19 months in prison for transportation of destructive devices in violation of the National Firearms Act. Furmon Earl Bozeman, 61, was sentenced in federal court in Lafayette on Thursday. On the evening of...
NEW IBERIA, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
theadvocate.com

'Hospital within a hospital': Baton Rouge General honors Black nurses for work in segregation era

When Baton Rouge General Hospital relocated to the Florida Boulevard location in the 1950s, some nurses say there was more than one hospital on-site. In keeping with racial attitudes of the time, one section called Four South was exclusively for Black patients and staffed exclusively by Black nurses. On July 27, the hospital recognized those nurses for the work they performed in difficult circumstances, including Earl Dean Joseph, 91, who was part of the first group hired.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

One person killed in two-vehicle crash in Broussard, police say

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Broussard. The crash happened on U.S. 90 near Cason Road around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Broussard Police Department officers responded to the crash, involving a vehicle and a truck pulling a passenger car. The driver of the vehicle, 23-year-old Kentrell Joseph of Lafayette, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office, Broussard Police Captain Zac Gerard said.
BROUSSARD, LA

