When Baton Rouge General Hospital relocated to the Florida Boulevard location in the 1950s, some nurses say there was more than one hospital on-site. In keeping with racial attitudes of the time, one section called Four South was exclusively for Black patients and staffed exclusively by Black nurses. On July 27, the hospital recognized those nurses for the work they performed in difficult circumstances, including Earl Dean Joseph, 91, who was part of the first group hired.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO